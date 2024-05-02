‘A Man in Full’: Everything You Need to Know About Netflix’s New Limited Series

Netflix has teamed up with big Hollywood creators Regina King and David E. Kelley to adapt Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel A Man in Full. Here’s everything we know on the Netflix limited series which is now streaming on Netflix globally.

Eleven-time Emmy winner David E. Kelley will serve as the series’ showrunner, writer, and producer. His credits include such projects as Big Little Lies, Boston Legal, L. A. Law and Netflix series The Lincoln Lawyer and Anatomy of a Scandal.

Oscar-winner Regina King will be in the directing seat (for at least the pilot episode) for A Man in Full as part of her overall deal with the streamer after recently starring in another Netflix film called The Harder They Fall. King’s other directing credits include This is Us, Shameless, The Good Doctor, Animal Kingdom, and more. Tommy Schlame also directs.

King’s Royal Ties production company is producing along with Matthew Tinker.

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s A Man in Full beginning with the trailer:

What’s the plot of A Man in Full?

As mentioned above, A Man in Full is an adaptation of Tom Wolfe’s 1998 bestseller novel of the same name. You can find the full book description of A Man in Full from Amazon but Netflix’s synopsis is as follows:

“When Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as Charlie defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace.”

Charlie Coker is the main protagonist and is described as having “lots of pride and charisma”. We’re told that Netflix is aiming high for the role with the likes of Brad Pill, Woody Harrelson, George Clooney, and Gary Oldman originally being considered for the role.

We’re told the wife of Charlie Coker was originally being modeled on Sydney Sweeney.

Who is cast in A Man in Full?

In April 2022, we got word that Jeff Daniels would be taking on the role of the aforementioned Charlie Croker role. In cast grids seen by What’s on Netflix, the character is described as having a lot of pride and charisma. We’re told multiple actors were considered for Charlie’s role, including Gary Oldman, Brad Pitt, Woody Harrelson, and George Clooney.

The two-time Primetime Emmy winner is perhaps best known for his role in HBO’s The Newsroom. He is also featured in the Netflix Original limited series Godless. Those in the US can also see Daniels in The Comey Rule, which was added to Netflix in 2021.

Speaking to The Rich Eisen Show, Daniels recounted how he became involved in the project and revealed that he was not familiar with the source material before getting on board:

“I remember the day we had Tom Pelfrey who was there and Bill Camp who I’ve known forever and it was just the three of us and I said to the guys I said I’m going big I’m going out on a limb with this don’t leave me out there and they went with me and it was it was great fun. It was great fun. They came to me and said we’re doing this. I was unaware of the book so once I said yes I grabbed it and read it. It’s relevant today. Charlie Croker who is a bigger than life real estate tycoon in Atlanta. This is in the late 90s but we’ve kind of updated it to now. He basically builds buildings on the bank’s money and he owes about 800 million dollars in loans and things like that but he keeps buying a private plane and buying a quail plant plantation and spending way too much money on other things and the bank basically which is what the season you know part of that scene was they call him in, they go “we’re calling the note. You owe 800 million by Tuesday.” And so then that over the six episodes we find you know Charlie just scrambling to you know justify the fact that he’s worth as much as people think he is which is relevant today.”

Diane Lane was confirmed to be involved in the production in July 2022, playing the wife of Charlie Croker, Martha. According to Deadline, her character “emerges from the shadow of her ex-husband (Daniels) while his real estate empire begins to crumble. Beware the dormant; Martha’s rebuild poses a personal and financial threat as three decades of marriage comes with its baggage.”

Lane is best known for roles in titles like Justice League, Netflix’s House of Cards, and Under the Tuscan Sun.

Tom Pelphrey has been cast in the series. The actor was notably nominated for a Primetime Emmy for playing the role of Ben Davis in Netflix’s Ozark. He also played Joe Mankiewicz in Netflix’s Mank.

Also joining the cast of A Man in Full are; Jerrika Hinton (Grey’s Anatomy), Josh Pais (Joker), Evan Roe (Madam Secretary), Chanté Adam (Roxanne Roxanne), Aml Ameen (Yardie), Bill Camp (12 Years a Slave), William Jackson Harper (Midsommar), Jon Michael Hill (E0P9lementary), Sarah Jones (For All Mankind), and Lucy Liu (Kill Bill),

What’s the production status of A Man in Full?

The limited series was due to be in production in 2022 and was initially thought to begin in May 2022. However, that didn’t come to pass.

Instead, series to began filming on August 8th, 2022 and ran through to December 10th, 2022. All filming for the limited series took place in Atlanta, Georgia.

How many episodes will be in A Man in Full?

It has been confirmed that Netflix’s A Man in Full will feature six hour-long episodes.

Are you going to check out A Man in Full on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.