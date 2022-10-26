Netflix Top 10 Report: ‘From Scratch’, ’20th Century Girl’ and ‘The School for Good and Evil’

Welcome to your weekly rundown of the biggest stories from Netflix’s top 10 hourly figures drop for the week ending October 23rd, 2022.

Netflix updates its top 10 stats page weekly with 40 new hourly figures of the top movies and shows of the past 7 days. If you want to browse the top 10 hourly data easily, visit our tool.

Note: In this report of Netflix’s hours viewed from October 17th to October 23rd, 2022, we’ll use “Complete Viewings Equivalent” or CVE, expressed in millions. That means we divide the hours viewed announced by Netflix by the runtime of films or series. It allows for better comparisons between films and series, but it’s not an audience metric. It is the minimum number of viewings if they were all complete from the first second to the last of the film or season. However, in its latest letter to shareholders, Netflix used the CVE metric to talk about The Gray Man, so there’s value in this metric, however imperfect it might be.

1. The School for Good and Evil gets off to a good start.

Last week’s main release was the family fantasy film The School for Good and Evil, directed by Paul Feig with Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington.

Its long runtime of 150 minutes might have assured it first place in the top 10s last week, but even using the CVE metric, the film got off to a good start with 32 million complete viewings.

It lags behind The Kissing Booth and Hustle but is in the middle to top tier of big US films released on a Friday.

2. 20th Century Girl’s launch shows that the Asia-Pacific zone is still a work in progress for Netflix.

The South-Korean rom-com 20th Century Girl launched with 4M CVE over its first weekend, and if it’s not a bad start, it’s not a great one either.

There’s something to be said about Netflix’s output of films from the Asia Pacific zone that does not seem to catch fire as much as series do.

Currently, 3 South Korean series stand in the all-time Top 10 of International series, but only one film managed to do that in the all-time Top 10 of International films.

20th Century Girl won’t be the movie to break ground on the movie front like Squid Game did for the Korean series..

3. DAHMER has now finished its first 28 day-run and The Watcher tops the chart this week

We now have a final number of hours viewed for the first 28 days of Dahmer, and it’s big.

The series scored 96.8 million CVE, making it the second most watched new series during its first 28-day period, behind the monster series Squid Game (204 million CVE) but better than Lupin and its 81 million CVE and Bridgerton and it’s 76.9 million.

Since I’m on the Ryan Murphy’s topic, the second week of The Watcher is good but not as good as its debut period.

After 11 days, it currently stands at 49,4 million CVE, so a bit less than DAHMER, which was at 56.2 million CVE after 12 days. Impressive nevertheless, however.

4. From Scratch may be a slow burn as it starts low

It seemed that Netflix had high hopes for From Scratch, a limited series starring Zoe Saldana that seems to embody the proverbial “Live, laugh, Love” motto.

However, with only 4.6 million CVE after three days, this series is not making any major dent worldwide.

5. Notre-Dame flops hard.

Besides Lupin, French series remain a headscratcher for Netflix.

Take Notre-Dame, a series based on the fire that nearly destroyed the famous Parisian cathedral in 2019. It seemed at the time that the event was something that touched people all around the globe.

Flash-forward three years and a pandemic later, and this series is nowhere to be found on the Netflix charts of last week, and it only managed to reach the Top 10 in a few countries around the globe.

That’s it for this week!