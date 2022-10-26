‘Stargate SG-1’ Leaving Netflix (Again) in December 2022

Stargate SG-1, added to Netflix in December 2020, will be leaving Netflix in December 2022 having already departed for a brief time between December 2021 and February 2022.

Only Netflix in the United States received 10 seasons of Stargate SG-1 in December 2020 with most other regions of Netflix having streamed the series many years ago. Netflix UK, for instance, lost Stargate SG-1 back in February 2016.

The series as we first reported was due to be removed in December 2021 and was even by Netflix to be removed but seemingly, a last minute deal meant the show stayed on Netflix for another year.

Now, however, the series is amongst the removals for December 2022 (announced as part of the November removals) for December 1st, 2022.

In total, the removal of Stargate SG-1 will represent 214 episodes being removed across its 10 seasons which aired between 1997 and 2007.

Why is Stargate SG-1 Leaving Netflix?

Netflix only picked up the show on an annual license from MGM Television that was renewed for an additional year in December 2021. Now that license is up, the show will depart Netflix.

This is becoming an increasingly common (particularly over the pandemic) strategy where Netflix is only able to acquire a show for a short window as distributors prioritize their own streamers and extract as much value out of titles as possible.

Where will Stargate SG-1 be streaming after leaving Netflix?

Hulu used to stream the show but it left there quite some time ago.

Given Amazon’s acquisition of MGM Television, we’re expecting the series to now go exclusive to Prime Video (where it’s streaming in full at the time of publishing).

JustWatch also indicates the series is available on Pluto TV.

We had heard that MGM Television was exploring a new entry in the Stargate universe, and at one point, we even heard Netflix was in the running for it. This is a couple of years ago now, so whether anything comes to pass is unknown.

MGM Television continues to work with Netflix on Vikings: Valhalla and Wednesday.

Will you miss Stargate SG-1 when it leaves Netflix in December 2022? Let us know in the comments.