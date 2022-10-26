New Horror Movies on Netflix for Halloween 2022

With the spooky Halloween season in full swing, here’s a look at all the new horror movies that have come to Netflix globally and in the US so far in 2022.

Editor’s note: This list will be updated throughout October 2022.

All of the movies listed below are either available globally (are Netflix Originals) or are licensed to Netflix in the United States. Check out our preview if you want to see what’s coming up as part of the Halloween 2022 lineup.

New Original Horror Movies on Netflix in 2022

Note: listed in release date order (newest first).

Hellhole (2022)

Director: Bartosz M. Kowalski

Sub-Genre: Mystery Thriller| Runtime: 106 Minutes

Cast: Krzysztof Satała, Lech Dyblik, Malwina Dubowska, Olaf Lubaszenko, Piotr Żurawski

Added to Netflix: October 26th, 2022

Are international horrors your thing? Then this new Polish movie should be instantly on your watch list.

Here’s what you can expect from the new movie:

“In 1987 Poland, a police officer investigating mysterious disappearances infiltrates a remote monastery — and discovers a dark truth about its clergy.”

The Chalk Line (2022)

Director: Ignacio Tatay

Sub-Genre: Mystery Thriller| Runtime: 106 Minutes

Cast: Elena Anaya, Pablo Molinero, Eva Tennear

Added to Netflix: October 24th, 2022

This new Spanish-language mystery thriller also goes by the name of Jauala (which translates to “cage” in English) and has received an 85% approval rating from Google users.

Here’s the official synopsis for the new Netflix Original movie:

“After a couple finds a traumatized child of unknown origins, wife Paula must decipher the girl’s strange behaviors to unlock her identity and dark past.”

The Curse of Bridge Hollow (2022)

Director: Jeff Wadlow

Sub-Genre: Famioly | Runtime: 89 Minutes

Cast: Lauren Lapkus, Priah Ferguson, Marlon Wayans

Added to Netflix: October 14th, 2022

Marlon Wayans returns for another feature film at Netflix and just like all his prior releases, you’re either going to love it or hate it. Hoping to score the same audience that made Hubie Halloween a success for Netflix, this entry sees a town that is being haunted by decorations coming to life.

The movie holds a 46% critics rating and a 57% audience rating on RottenTomatoes.

Old People (2022)

Director: Andy Fetscher

Sub-Genre: Slasher | Runtime: 101 Minutes

Cast: Adolfo Assor, Louie Betton, Gerhard Bös, Paul Faßnacht, Melika Foroutan

Added to Netflix: October 7th, 2022

Mother of two, Ella, brings her children with her as she travels home to attend her sister’s wedding, only to be forced to defend herself, and her family, against a group of blood-seeking pensioners.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (2022)

Director: John Lee Hancock

Sub-Genre: Drama, Mystery | Runtime: 104 Minutes

Cast: Donald Sutherland, Jaeden Martell, Joe Tippett, Colin O’Brien, Kirby Howell-Baptiste

Added to Netflix: October 5th, 2022

Craig, A young boy, befriends older billionaire Mr. Harrigan who lives in his small-town neighborhood. They bond over the man’s first iPhone. But when Mr. Harrigan dies, the boy discovers that not everything dead is gone and finds himself able to communicate with his friend from the grave by leaving voicemails on the iPhone that was buried with him.

Choose or Die (2022)

Director: Toby Meakins

Sub-Genre: Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 84 Minutes

Cast: Iola Evans, Asa Butterfield, Robert Englund, Angela Griffin, Ryan Gage

Added to Netflix: April 15th, 2022

A lost 1980s survival horror game is fired up by a coder, Kayla, and accidentally unleashes the horror that resides inside. Reality is torn around her, forcing her to make deadly decisions with the bloodiest of consequences.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022)

Director: David Blue Garcia

Sub-Genre: Crime, Thriller | Runtime: 83 Minutes

Cast: Sarah Yarkin, Elsie Fisher, Mark Burnham, Jacob Latimore, Moe Dunford

Added to Netflix: February 18th, 2022

48 years ago, the infamous Leatherface and his family massacred a group of teenagers, leaving one survivor, Sally Hardesty. Disappearing for decades, Leatherface resurfaces when a group of idealistic friends attempts to rejuvenate the sleepy Texas town resulting in the death of his carer.

The Privilege (2022)

Director: Felix Fuchssteiner, Katharina Schöde

Sub-Genre: Drama, Mystery | Runtime: 107 Minutes

Cast: Max Schimmelpfennig, Lea van Acken, Tijan Marei, Milena Tscharntke, Lise Risom Olsen

Added to Netflix: February, 9th, 2022

A wealthy teen and his friends attending an elite private school uncover a dark conspiracy while looking into a series of strange supernatural events.

The Wasteland (2022) N

Director: David Casademunt

Sub-Genre: Drama, Mystery | Runtime: 92 Minutes

Cast: Inma Cuesta, Roberto Álamo, Logan Hannan, Alejandra Howard, Asier Flores

Netflix Release Date: January 6th, 2022

Lucía and her son live in a remote area of the countryside, where there is almost no life, and no people. Living a peaceful and idyllic existence, their world is turned upside down when a violent creature appears and begins to hunt them in their own home.

New Exclusive Internationally Licensed Horror Movies on Netflix in 2022

HollyBlood (2022)

Director: Jesús Font

Sub-Genre: Comedy, Fantasy | Runtime: 87 Minutes

Cast: Óscar Casas, Isa Montalbán, Jordi Sánchez, Carlos Suárez, Lara Boedo

Netflix Release Date: September 7th, 2022

Javi has led a perfectly normal and mundane life, which has resulted in his crush, Sara, never noticing him. She only has eyes for the fictional franchise HollyBlood, and Javi lacks the confidence to confess to her. Thanks to a series of misunderstandings, Sara is led to believe that Javi is a supernatural vampire, only for both their lives to become even more complicated when a malevolent entity begins to inhabit their high school.

Incantation (2022)

Director: Eric Gibson

Sub-Genre: Thriller | Runtime: 80 Minutes

Cast: Hsuan-yen Tsai, Ying-Hsuan Kao, Sean Lin, Ching-Yu Wen, Chia-Yi Chu

Added to Netflix: July 8th, 2022

After breaking a religious taboo, Li Ronan is cursed. Six years later, she must deal with the consequences of her actions, and protect her daughter when her past, and the curse, come back to haunt her.

Don’t Kill Me (2022) N

Director: Andrea De Sica

Sub-Genre: Fantasy, Romance | Runtime: 90 Minutes

Cast: Alice Pagani, Rocco Fasano, Silvia Calderoni, Fabrizio Ferracane, Sergio Albelli

Added to Netflix: February 21st, 2022

When Mirta dies of a drug overdose with her lover, she has resuscitated alone, but she soon discovers that in order to stay alive she must consume living human flesh.

New Licensed Horror Movies on Netflix in 2022

Note: listed in release date order (oldest first).

1BR (2019)

Director:

Sub-Genre: Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 90 Minutes

Cast: Nicole Brydon Bloom, Giles Matthey, Taylor Nichols, Alan Blumenfield, Naomi Grossman

Added to Netflix: January 1st, 2022

Sarah thinks she struck gold when she finds herself a beautiful new apartment with friendly neighbors, perfectly located, and the cute boy next door. However, when strange events begin to happen around her, Sarah soon realizes everything is now what it seems, and something far more sinister is at work.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)

Director: André Øvredal

Sub-Genre: Adventure, Mystery | Runtime: 108 Minutes

Cast: Zoe Margaret Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush, Austin Abrams, Dean Norris

Added to Netflix: January 1st, 2022

1968, in the sleepy town of Mill Valley, the shadow of the Bellows family has hung over the heads of the townsfolk for generations. Located on the edge of town, Sarah, had a tortured life and turned her dark secrets into a terrifying book, which is discovered by Stella and her friends.

Countdown (2019)

Director: Justin Dec

Sub-Genre: Thriller | Runtime: 90 Minutes

Cast: Elizabeth Lail, Jordan Calloway, Talitha Eliana Bateman, Peter Facinelli, Dillon Lane

Added to Netflix: February 1st, 2022

A new app that predicts when the user will die, results in the death of a teenager at a house party, and her boyfriend at a hospital, where nurse Quinn Harris works. When Quinn discovers the app on her phone that tells her she has only three days to live, she teams up with Matt, a man who is also scheduled to die, in order to break the curse.

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Director: Catherine Hardwick

Sub-Genre: Fantasy, Mystery | Runtime: 100 Minutes

Cast: Amanda Seyfried, Lukas Haas, Gary Oldman, Bully Burke, Shiloh Fernandez

Added to Netflix: April 1st, 2022

The beautiful Valerie has been promised to the wealthy Henry but has fallen in love with the orphaned woodcutter, Peter. When the pair plan to run away together, Valerie’s older sister is murdered by the Werewolf that stalks the forest on the edge of town. When the townsfolk hire famed hunter Father Solomon, he reveals that the werewolf may be in fact among them, and Valerie begins to suspect her unique connection to the monster.

The Bye Bye Man (2017)

Director: Stacy Title

Sub-Genre: Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: 96 Minutes

Cast: Douglas Smith, Lucien Laviscount, Cressida Bonas, Michael Trucco

Added to Netflix: April 1st, 2022

Excited to move into an old house off of their college campus, three college students accidentally unleash the supernatural entity, known as The Bye Bye Man, who preys upon those unfortunate enough to learn his name.

The Rental (2020)

Director: Dave Franco

Sub-Genre: Drama, Mystery | Runtime: 88 Minutes

Cast: Dan Stevens, Alison Brie, Sheila Vand, Jeremy Allen White, Toby Huss

Added to Netflix: April 1st, 2022

Two couples on an oceanside getaway grow suspicious that the host of their seemingly perfect rental house may be spying on them. Before long, what should have been a celebratory weekend trip turns into something far more sinister, as well-kept secrets are exposed and the four old friends come to see each other in a whole new light.

Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016)

Director: Mike Flanagan

Sub-Genre: Drama, Mystery | Runtime: 99 Minutes

Cast: Elizabeth Reaser, Lulu Wilson, Annalise Basso, Henry Thomas, Parker Mack

Added to Netflix: April 16th, 2022

In 1967, LA, widowed spiritual medium, Alice and her daughters, Lina and Doris, are still grieving over the death of Roger, Alice’s husband, and the kids’ father. At her daughter’s suggestion, Alice begins using an Ouija board in her readings and becomes increasingly desperate when the bank intends to foreclose their home. When a spirit helps the family, they soon believe the spirit of Roger is helping them, but instead they have unwittingly invited something evil and sinister into their home.

A Drop of Blood (2016)

Director: Nasser Al Tamimi

Sub-Genre: Supernatural | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Amal Mohammed, Sogha, Habib Ghuloom, Ashwaq, Salama Almuhairi

Added to Netflix: May 6th, 2022

A young woman asks her father estranged father for help when she has no one to turn to. Causing a ripple effect in the family, the disgruntled new wife of the family hires a shaman, and curses her daughter-in-law, driving her insane.

The Boy (2016)

Director: William Brent Bell

Sub-Genre: Mystery, Thriller | Runtime: 97 Minutes

Cast: Lauren Cohen, Rupert Evans, James Russell, Jim Norton, Diana Hardcastle

Added to Netflix: June 1st, 2022

Greta, an American woman, takes a job as a nanny for a wealthy family in the remote English countryside, only to learn that she is taking care of a life-sized doll of the couple’s son who died twenty years prior.

Ammar (2020)

Director: Mahmoud Kamel

Sub-Genre: Mystery, Supernatural | Runtime: 83 Minutes

Cast: Eman El-Assy, Hala El-Said, Sharif Salamah

Added to Netflix: June 4th, 2022

When a family moves into an old castle, excitement at their new home soon morphs into horror after the house appears to turn against them.

Brahms: The Boy 2 (2020)

Director: William Brent Bell

Sub-Genre: Drama, Mystery | Runtime: 86 Minutes

Cast: Katie Holmes, Christopher Convery, Owain Yeoman, Ralph Ineson, Daphne Hoskins

Added to Netflix: June 9th, 2022

When a family moves into the English countryside, their son, Jude, finds a dusty porcelain doll and names it Brahms. Inexplicable and unexplainable events happen in the home, all tracing back to the doll.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022)

Director: Anees Bazmee

Sub-Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 143 Minutes

Cast: Tabu, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Rajpal Naurang Yadav, Amar Upadhyay

Added to Netflix: June 19th, 2022

When strangers Reet and Ruhan cross paths, their journey leads to an abandoned mansion and a dreaded spirit who has been trapped for 18 years.

It (2017)

Director: Andy Muschietti

Sub-Genre: Mystery, Thriller | Runtime: 135 Minutes

Cast: Bill Skarsgård, Jaeden Martell, Finn Wolfhard, Sophie Lillis, Jeremy Ray Taylor

Added to Netflix: June 19th, 2022

In the summer of 1989, a group of outcast and bullied children banded together to help destroy a terrifying shape-shifting monster that was preying on the children of their small Maine town.

The Mist (2007)

Director: Frank Darabont

Sub-Genre: Sci-Fi, Thriller | Runtime: 126 Minutes

Cast: Thomas Jane, Marcia Gay Harden, Laurie Holden, Andre Braugher, Toby Jones

Added to Netflix: June 22nd, 2022

A freak storm unleashes a species of bloodthirsty creatures on a small town, where a small band of citizens hole up in a supermarket and fight for their lives.

Vampires (1998)

Director: John Carpenter

Sub-Genre: Action, Thriller | Runtime: 108 Minutes

Cast: James Woods, Daniel Baldwin, Sheryl Lee, Thomas Ian Griffin, Maximilian Schell

Added to Netflix: July 1st, 2022

The Vatican hires a group of vampire hunters in order to take down a master vampire, and his brood who have been openly feasting and murdering humans.

Opinions differ on this horror movie, with Nerdist writing in 2019 that it had not aged well.

Blair Witch (2016)

Director: Adam Wingard

Sub-Genre: Mystery, Thriller | Runtime: 89 Minutes

Cast: James Allen McCune, Callie Hernandez, Corbin Reid, Brandon Scott, Wes Robinson

Added to Netflix: July 3rd, 2022

The raw footage of the 1994 disappearance of Heather Donahue is found and uploaded to YouTube, where her brother James finds it. Convinced his sister might still be alive, James is accompanied by his friend and amateur filmmakers to search the forest, but soon find themselves at the mercy of the evil entity that resides within the green maze.

Umma (2022)

Director: Iris K. Shim

Sub-Genre: Drama, Mystery| Runtime: 83 Minutes

Cast: Sandra Oh, Fivel Stewart, Dermott Mulroney, Odeya Rush, MeeWha Alana Lee

Added to Netflix: July 16th, 2022

Amanda and her daughter live a quiet life on an American farm, but when the remains of her estranged mother arrive from Korea, Amanda becomes haunted by the fear of turning into her own mother.

Came to Netflix as part of the Sony first window deal in the US.

The Wretched (2019)

Director: Brett Pierce, Drew T. Pierce

Sub-Genre: Mystery | Runtime: 95 Minutes

Cast: John-Paul Howard, Piper Curda, Jamison Jones, Azie Tesfai, Zarah Mahler

Added to Netflix: July 31st, 2022

A defiant teenage boy, struggling with his parents’ imminent divorce, faces off with a thousand-year-old witch, who is living beneath the skin of and posing as the woman next door.

Piranha (2010)

Director: Alexandre Aja

Sub-Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 88 Minutes

Cast: Elisabeth Shue, Jerry O’Connell, Richard Dreyfuss, Ving Rhimes, Christopher Lloyd

Added to Netflix: August 20th, 2022

An underwater tremor unleashes a horde of prehistoric man-eating fish, that begin chowing down on everyone and everything in their way. It’s up to a group of unlikely strangers to stop their rampage.

Resident Evil (2002)

Director: Paul W.S. Anderson

Sub-Genre: Action, Sci-Fi| Runtime: 100 Minutes

Cast: Milla Jovovich, Michelle Rodriguez, Ryan McCluskey, Eric Mabius, Colin Salmon

Netflix Release Date: September 1st, 2022

When a virus is unleashed in an underground facility known as “The Hive,” the complex A.I. shuts down the facility, killing everyone inside. A specialist military team is sent in to shut down the A.I., where they meet Alice, an amnesiac. What awaits them inside are hordes of the undead, and mutant experiments, that threaten the safety of the world if they were to escape.

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Director: Alexander Witt

Sub-Genre: Action, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 94 Minutes

Cast: Milla Jovoich, Sienna Guillory, Eric Mabius, Oded Fehr, Jared Harris

Netflix Release Date: September 1st, 2022

After the T-Virus escapes from “The Hive,” the residents of Raccoon City fall victim to the virus, where Alice and Jill Valentine, a member of RCPD elite STARS teams are trying to escape before a nuclear bomb is dropped on the city.

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Director: Paul W.S. Anderson

Sub-Genre: Action, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 95 Minutes

Cast: Milla Jovovich, Sienna Guillory, Michelle Rodriguez, Aryana Engineer, Bingbing Li

Netflix Release Date: September 1st, 2022

Alice awakes to find herself in Umbrella testing facility deep within the ocean of the Arctic circle, where a group of resistance fighters are trying to free her from captivity.

Katteri (2022)

Director: Deekay

Sub-Genre: Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 121 Minutes

Cast: Aathimika, Sonam Bajwa, Mime Gopi, Karunakaran, Jangiri Madhumitha

Added to Netflix: September 2nd, 2022

To escape the wrath of the gangster whom they work for, a gang of treasure-seeking, bumbling criminals go to a hillside village, which, they don’t realise is a ghost town.

The Shadow (2022)

Director: Nayla Al Khaja

Sub-Genre: Short, Drama | Runtime: 15 Minutes

Cast: Sara Al Aqeeli, Mohannad Huthail, Meral Niazi, Mona Ragab, Abdulrahman Ahmed

Added to Netflix: September 8th, 2022

A desperate mother goes to extreme measures to help save her nine-year-old-son who is in the grip of an uncontrolled phenomena.

The Munsters (2022)

Director: Rob Zombie

Sub-Genre: Comedy, Family, Fantasy | Runtime: 109 Minutes

Cast: Sheri Moon Zombie, Sylvester McCoy, Daniel Roebuck, Richard Brake, Jeff Daniel Phillips

Added to Netflix: September 27th, 2022

A legendary family of monsters immigrates from the Transylvanian countryside to American suburbia.

Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween (2021)

Director: Bryce Fishman

Sub-Genre: Kids| Runtime: 40 Minutes

Cast: Brittany Ann Cormack, Clayton Grimm

Added to Netflix: October 15th, 2022

Usually, every Halloween, we get a bunch of specials for kids’ content, but there haven’t been that many in 2022. One we did get, however, is from Moonbug Entertainment adding to the animated and live-action Blippi entries already on Netflix.

In the special, Blippi sets out with his book of spells to search for treats, pumpkins, and all kinds of eerie decorations.

Dracula Untold (2014)

Director: Gary Shore

Sub-Genre: Fantasy | Runtime: 92 Minutes

Cast: Luke Evans, Dominic Cooper, Sarah Gadon

Added to Netflix: October 16th, 2022

Over the years, Universal has been desperate to make its monster universe a thing and one entry came in 2016 with Luke Evans playing the classic role of Dracula.

Sadly, the movie isn’t particularly a hit among either critics or audiences, according to most aggregators.

Cinesnark, true to its name, gave a scathing review of the flick back in 2017, saying:

“You made a vampire movie with no gore: Congratulations, you’re Twilight.”

