Netflix Western Movie ‘The Harder They Fall’: Coming to Netflix in November 2021

Coming to Netflix in November 2021 is an exciting new western, being lead by an incredible black cast, which features the likes of Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, and more. We have everything you need to know about The Harder They Fall, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

The Harder They Fall is an upcoming Netflix Original western movie directed and produced by Jeymes Samuel, who also co-wrote the screenplay alongside Boaz Yakin. The feature is produced by Jay-Z, Lawrence Bender, and James Lassiter under his production company Overbrook Entertainment.

When is The Harder They Fall Netflix release date?

It has been confirmed that The Harder They Fall will be released on Netflix on Wednesday, November 1st, 2021.

The movie will also be released in select theatres the same day it is released on Netflix, but it will make its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on October 6th, 2021.

What is the plot of The Harder They Fall?

The synopsis for The Harder They Fall has been taken from IMDbPro:

When outlaw Nat Love discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck is being released from prison he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge. Those riding with him in this assured, righteously new school Western include his former love Stagecoach Mary, his right and left-hand men hot-tempered Bill Pickett, and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth and a surprising adversary-turned-ally. Rufus Buck has his own fearsome crew, including “Treacherous” Trudy Smith and Cherokee Bill, and they are not a group that knows how to lose.

Who are the cast members of The Harder They Fall?

It’s a pretty star-studded cast that is lined up for The Harder They Fall.

There are many faces previously seen or heard in Netflix Originals that will be starring in the Western, such as Idris Elba, Lakeith Stanfield, Jonathan Majors, and Delroy Lindo.

Below is the full cast list for The Harder They Fall:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Nat Love Jonathan Majors Lovecraft Country | The Last Black Man in San Francisco | White Boy Rick Rufus Buck Idris Elba Thor: Ragnarok | Luther | Suicide Squad Stagecoach Mary Zazie Beetz Atlanta | Joker | Deadpool 2 Cherokee Bill Lakeith Stanfield Sorry to Bother You | Knives Out | Yasuke Bass Reeves Delroy Lindo Get Shorty | Da 5 Bloods | The Core Trudy Smith Regina King Ray | If Beale Street Could Talk | Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous Cuffee Danielle Deadwyler Reckoning | Gifted | Watchmen Bill Pickett Edi Gathegi StartUp | Princess of the Row | For All Mankind Jim Beckwourth RJ Cyler Power Rangers | War Machine | Me and Earl and the Dying Girl TBA Damon Wayans Jr. Big Hero 6 | Let’s Be Cops | The Other Guys Wiley Escoe Deon Cole Black-ish | Barbershop: Fresh Cut | Angie Tribeca

When and where did the filming of The Harder They Fall take place?

Principal photography began on October 4th, 2020 and by December 19th, 2020 filming came to an end. Filming took place in Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA.

