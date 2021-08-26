Netflix Comedy Movie ‘The Starling’: Coming to Netflix in September 2021 & What We Know So Far

Melissa McCarthy stars in her second Netflix Original comedy for Netflix in the upcoming movie, The Starling. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about The Starling, including plot, cast, trailers, and the Netflix release date.

The Starling is an upcoming Netflix Original comedy movie directed by Theodore Melfi and written by Matt Harris. The feature wasn’t ordered by Netflix, but the streaming service acquired the distribution rights to the movie for a reported $20 million in April 2020.

When is The Starling coming to Netflix?

With the release of the official Netflix trailer, it has now been confirmed that The Starling will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday, September 24th, 2021.

The movie will also be available in select theatres.

What is the plot of The Starling?

Lilly and Jack Maynard are going through a hard time after suffering a huge loss, leading Jack to leave to deal with things himself, leaving Lilly behind to deal with her own guilt. Lilly’s troubles get even worse when a starling that has nested in her back garden, begins to harass and attack her. Becoming comically obsessed with getting rid of the starling, it takes Larry, a quirky psychologist turned veterinarian to help her explore, acknowledge and confront her own problems.

Who are the cast members of The Starling?

The full cast of The Starling has been confirmed:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Lilly Maynard Melissa McCarthy The Heat | Bridesmaids | Spy Jack Maynard Chris O’Dowd Bridesmaids | The IT Crowd | Moone Boy Larry Kevin Kline Wild Wild West | Dave | A Fish Called Wanda Travis Delp Timothy Olyphant Justified | Go | The Crazies TBA Daveed Digs Blindspotting | Hamilton | Wonder TBA Skyler Gisondo Vacation | Night at the Museum 3 | The Amazing Spider-Man TBA Loretta Devine Crash | Boston Public | Waiting to Exhale TBA Laura Harrier Spider-Man: Homecoming | The Last Five Years | Fourth Man Out Fawn Rosalind Chao Mulan | The Laundromat | Plus One TBA Kimberly Quinn Hidden Figures | St. Vincent | El Camino Christmas Alice Emily Tremaine Vinyl | Guilt | The Blacklist Ralph Scott MacArthur The Righteous Gemstones | The Mick | El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie Nancy Rothwelder Elisabeth Rohm American Hustle | Joy | Angel Rosario Alvarez Veronica Falcón Why Women Kill | Perry Mason | Queen of the South TBA Jimmy O. Yang Patriots Day | Fantasy Island | Crazy Rich Asians

The Starling will be the third Netflix Original for actress Melissa McCarthy. She recently appeared in the superhero comedy Thunder Force, and prior to that she reprised her role as Sookie St. James in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

Timothy Olyphant is no stranger to Netflix either. The actor starred as Joel Hammond in the horror-comedy Santa Clarita Diet. Olyphant has also starred in Fargo’s fourth season and had a guest appearance on NBC’s The Good Place.

When and where did the production of The Starling take place?

Filming took place in New York City and was carried out between August 2nd and September 19th, 2019.

Are you looking forward to the release of The Starling on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.