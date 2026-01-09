Netflix’s Indian Top Gun is Coming: Everything We Know About ‘Operation Safed Saagar’

The last few years have seen a renewed interest in Indian films about air warfare — no doubt inspired by Top Gun: Maverick — including 2024’s Fighter and 2025’s Sky Force. Now the topic gets the series treatment with a new Hindi Netflix Original show called Operation Safed Saagar.

The series is based on a real-life military operation during India’s Kargil war with Pakistan in 1999. The high-altitude setting for Operation Safed Saagar (“Operation White Ocean”) provided unique challenges for India’s Air Force and precipitated innovations in the country’s air warfare capabilities.

Netflix officially announced Operation Safed Saagar at a military event on November 1, 2025, where it was touted as “what promises to be Netflix’s biggest Indian series of 2026.” The streamer highlighted close cooperation with the Indian Air Force that not only ensured accuracy but also enabled the production to film on actual Air Force bases. One notable update since that event is a spelling change from “Sagar” to “Saagar” — a change that is not yet evident in the show’s art assets and catalogue listing. The series also got a shoutout at Netflix’s global Next on Netflix 2026 event (dubbed What Next?), where this title was the only Indian release to feature, suggesting the streamer has high hopes it will score global appeal.

Operation Safed Saagar is created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar (Panchayat) and Kushal Srivastava (Vodka Diaries) and directed by Oni Sen (Asur). Sandeep Jain (Kota Factory), Nikhil Ravi (IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack), and Barun Kashyap are responsible for writing duties. The series is produced by Matchbox Shots LLP (Scoop) and Feel Good Films.

What is the plot of Operation Safed Saagar?

Here’s how Netflix describes the new historical series:

Set in the Kargil War, Operation Safed Sagar is the story of Golden Arrows, the 17th squadron of the Indian Air Force, who are initially tasked with photo recce missions. But their role shifts when Squadron Commander B.S.Dhanoa’s wingman, Sqn Ldr Ajay Ahuja, is treacherously killed by the enemy. Dhanoa decides to go against all odds to avenge his death. His squadron turns the tide of the war by leading attacks on Pakistani troops, bombing at heights at which no Air Force in the world has ever operated. At the same time, this is also the story of how these fighter pilots are physically, mentally and socially transformed to go that extra mile and achieve the impossible.

Who is cast in Operation Safed Saagar?

The ensemble features a mix of veteran performers and up-and-coming talent, including:

Siddharth (Test)

(Test) Jimmy Shergill (Choona)

(Choona) Abhay Verma (Munjya)

(Munjya) Taaruk Raina (Mismatched)

(Mismatched) Mihir Ahuja (The Archies)

(The Archies) Arnav Bhasin (Cubicles)

