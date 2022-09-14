Netflix TUDUM 2022 Movie and Series Lineup Revealed

We’re just shy from a couple of weeks until we get updates on some of Netflix’s biggest movies and TV shows. Netflix unveiled most of the lineup for the event taking place on September 24th, 2022.

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect from the event:

“Tune in for an exciting day of exclusive news, never-before-seen footage, trailers, and first looks, as well as interviews with Netflix’s biggest stars and creators. The free virtual event is a celebration of Netflix fandom and is dedicated to sharing the scoop on over 120 fan-favorite shows, films, specials and games from across the globe.

Let’s now run through the lineup announced today, which includes 63 shows and movie titles plus 6 games. Here’s the poster reveal for the Netflix Tudum lineup:

Now, let’s run through the shows and movies that will feature at each of the four showcases, we’ll split the titles into which showcase will feature.

Netflix Tudum Korea Showcase

Indian showcase at 11:00 am KST (7:00 pm PT September 23)

20th Century Girl – Movie

– Movie Glitch – Series

Series Money Heist: Korea (Season 2 ?) – Series

– Series Physical: 100 – Series

– Series Squid Game (Season 2) – Series

– Series The Fabulous – Series

Netflix Tudum India Showcase

Indian Showcase at 11:00 am IST (10:30 pm PT, September 23)

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga – Movie

– Movie Guns & Gulaabs – Series

– Series Kathal – Movie

– Movie Khufiya – Movie

– Movie Monica, O My Darling – Movie

– Movie Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale – Series

– Series Qala – Movie

– Movie Rana Naidu – Series

– Series Scoop – Series

– Series Soup – Series

Netflix Tudum US, EU and Latin America Showcase

At 10 am PT, Tudum kicks off as a two-part show with Part 1 out of the United States and Europe, and Part 2 at 11:30 am PT out of Latin America, including surprises from other countries.

To keep this list organized, we will split it into two halves. English language titles and non-English language titles:

English Language Shows/Movies

1899 – Series

– Series Bridgerton (Season 3) – Series

– Series Dead to Me (Season 3) – Series

Series Emily Paris (Season 3) – Series

– Series Enola Holmes 2 – Movie

– Movie Extraction 2 – Movie

– Movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Movie

– Movie Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Movie

– Movie Heart of Stone – Movie

– Movie Heartstopper (Season 2) – Series

– Series Manifest (Season 4) – Series

– Series Never Have I Ever (Season 4) – Series

– Series Outer Banks (Season 3) – Series

– Series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story – Series

– Series Shadow and Bone (Season 2) – Series

– Series Slumberland – Movie

– Movie Stranger Things (Season 5) – Series

– Series The Crown (Season 5) – Series

– Series The Redeem Team – Movie

– Movie The School for Good and Evil – Movie

– Movie The Three-Body Problem – Series

– Series The Umbrella Academy (Season 4) – Series

– Series The Watcher (Limited Series) – Series

– Series The Witcher (Season 3) – Series

– Series The Witcher: Blood Origin – Series

– Series They Cloned Tyrone – Movie

– Movie Vikings: Valhalla (Season 2) – Series

– Series Wednesday – Series

– Series You (Season 4) – Series

– Series Your Place or Mine – Movie

Non-English Language Shows/Movies

A Traves Del Mar – Movie – Spanish

– Movie – Spanish Ardiente Paciencia – Movie – Spanish

– Movie – Spanish Belascoarán, PI – Series – Spanish

– Series – Spanish Berlin – Series – Spanish

– Series – Spanish Beyond the Universe – Movie – Brazillian

– Movie – Brazillian Carga Maxima – Movie – Brazillian

– Movie – Brazillian Class – Series – Spanish

– Series – Spanish El Amore Despues Del Armor – Series – Spanish

– Series – Spanish El Reino – Series – Spanish

– Series – Spanish Elite (Season 6) – Series – Spanish

– Series – Spanish Love is Blind: Brazil – Series – Brazillian

– Series – Brazillian Lupin (Part 3) – Series – France

– Series – France Matrimillas / The Marriage App – Movie – Argentina

– Movie – Argentina Triada – Series – Spanish

Netflix Games at Netflix Tudum

Compass Point: West

Desta: The Memories Between

Kentucky Route Zero

Nailed It! Baking Bash

Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales

Triviaverse

Netflix Tudum Japanese Showcase

Japan Showcase at 1:00 pm JST September 25 (9:00 pm PT September 24). This list features additional titles announced by Netflix Japan in late August 2022.

Alice in Borderland (Season 2) – Series

– Series First Love – Series

– Series JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean – Series

– Series The Makani: Cooking for the Maiko House – Series

– Series Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre* – Series

– Series The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1* – Movie

– Movie TIGER & BUNNY 2* – Series

– Series Exception* – Series

– Series Romantic Killer* – Series

Here’s the schedule for Netflix’s Tudum event in multiple timezones:

Local Timezone PST Timezone EST Timezone GMT Timezone Tudum: Korea 11 AM KST 7 PM – Sep 23 10 PM – Sep 23 2 AM – Sep 24 Tudum: India 11 AM IST 10:30 PM – Sep 23 1:30 AM – Sep 24 5:30 AM – Sep 24 Tudum: US, EU & LATAM 10 AM PST 10 AM – Sep 24 1 PM – Sep 24 5 PM – Sep 24 Tudum: Japan 1 PM JST 9 PM – Sep 24 12 AM – Sep 25 4 AM – Sep 25

What are you most excited to see at Netflix’s TUDUM event? Let us know in the comments.