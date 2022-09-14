Netflix TUDUM 2022 Movie and Series Lineup Revealed

We’re just shy from a couple of weeks until we get updates on some of Netflix’s biggest movies and TV shows. Netflix unveiled most of the lineup for the event taking place on September 24th, 2022.
Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect from the event:
“Tune in for an exciting day of exclusive news, never-before-seen footage, trailers, and first looks, as well as interviews with Netflix’s biggest stars and creators. The free virtual event is a celebration of Netflix fandom and is dedicated to sharing the scoop on over 120 fan-favorite shows, films, specials and games from across the globe.
Let’s now run through the lineup announced today, which includes 63 shows and movie titles plus 6 games. Here’s the poster reveal for the Netflix Tudum lineup:
Now, let’s run through the shows and movies that will feature at each of the four showcases, we’ll split the titles into which showcase will feature.
Netflix Tudum Korea Showcase
Indian showcase at 11:00 am KST (7:00 pm PT September 23)
- 20th Century Girl – Movie
- Glitch – Series
- Money Heist: Korea (Season 2 ?) – Series
- Physical: 100 – Series
- Squid Game (Season 2) – Series
- The Fabulous – Series
Netflix Tudum India Showcase
Indian Showcase at 11:00 am IST (10:30 pm PT, September 23)
- Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga – Movie
- Guns & Gulaabs – Series
- Kathal – Movie
- Khufiya – Movie
- Monica, O My Darling – Movie
- Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale – Series
- Qala – Movie
- Rana Naidu – Series
- Scoop – Series
- Soup – Series
Netflix Tudum US, EU and Latin America Showcase
At 10 am PT, Tudum kicks off as a two-part show with Part 1 out of the United States and Europe, and Part 2 at 11:30 am PT out of Latin America, including surprises from other countries.
To keep this list organized, we will split it into two halves. English language titles and non-English language titles:
English Language Shows/Movies
- 1899 – Series
- Bridgerton (Season 3) – Series
- Dead to Me (Season 3) – Series
- Emily Paris (Season 3) – Series
- Enola Holmes 2 – Movie
- Extraction 2 – Movie
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Movie
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Movie
- Heart of Stone – Movie
- Heartstopper (Season 2) – Series
- Manifest (Season 4) – Series
- Never Have I Ever (Season 4) – Series
- Outer Banks (Season 3) – Series
- Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story – Series
- Shadow and Bone (Season 2) – Series
- Slumberland – Movie
- Stranger Things (Season 5) – Series
- The Crown (Season 5) – Series
- The Redeem Team – Movie
- The School for Good and Evil – Movie
- The Three-Body Problem – Series
- The Umbrella Academy (Season 4) – Series
- The Watcher (Limited Series) – Series
- The Witcher (Season 3) – Series
- The Witcher: Blood Origin – Series
- They Cloned Tyrone – Movie
- Vikings: Valhalla (Season 2) – Series
- Wednesday – Series
- You (Season 4) – Series
- Your Place or Mine – Movie
Non-English Language Shows/Movies
- A Traves Del Mar – Movie – Spanish
- Ardiente Paciencia – Movie – Spanish
- Belascoarán, PI – Series – Spanish
- Berlin – Series – Spanish
- Beyond the Universe – Movie – Brazillian
- Carga Maxima – Movie – Brazillian
- Class – Series – Spanish
- El Amore Despues Del Armor – Series – Spanish
- El Reino – Series – Spanish
- Elite (Season 6) – Series – Spanish
- Love is Blind: Brazil – Series – Brazillian
- Lupin (Part 3) – Series – France
- Matrimillas / The Marriage App – Movie – Argentina
- Triada – Series – Spanish
Netflix Games at Netflix Tudum
- Compass Point: West
- Desta: The Memories Between
- Kentucky Route Zero
- Nailed It! Baking Bash
- Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales
- Triviaverse
Netflix Tudum Japanese Showcase
Japan Showcase at 1:00 pm JST September 25 (9:00 pm PT September 24). This list features additional titles announced by Netflix Japan in late August 2022.
- Alice in Borderland (Season 2) – Series
- First Love – Series
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean – Series
- The Makani: Cooking for the Maiko House – Series
- Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre* – Series
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1* – Movie
- TIGER & BUNNY 2* – Series
- Exception* – Series
- Romantic Killer* – Series
Here’s the schedule for Netflix’s Tudum event in multiple timezones:
|Local Timezone
|PST Timezone
|EST Timezone
|GMT Timezone
|Tudum: Korea
|11 AM KST
|7 PM – Sep 23
|10 PM – Sep 23
|2 AM – Sep 24
|Tudum: India
|11 AM IST
|10:30 PM – Sep 23
|1:30 AM – Sep 24
|5:30 AM – Sep 24
|Tudum: US, EU & LATAM
|10 AM PST
|10 AM – Sep 24
|1 PM – Sep 24
|5 PM – Sep 24
|Tudum: Japan
|1 PM JST
|9 PM – Sep 24
|12 AM – Sep 25
|4 AM – Sep 25
