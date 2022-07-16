Netflix Tudum 2022: Full Showcase Schedule and What to Expect

Netflix is bringing back Tudum for a second year. On September 24th, Netflix will showcase its upcoming slate of movies and shows coming for the remainder of 2022, 2023, and possibly even beyond. Over 100 series and films are expected to feature all told (Netflix has at least 900 in development, according to our intel).

Netflix has slowly been getting into showcasing its upcoming slates with various live streams throughout the year. Geeked Week and Tudum are both celebrating their second anniversaries in 2022. Geeked Week is a 5-day event where Netflix showcases some of its genre content, such as its horror, sci-fi, and anime lineup.

Tudum is a little broader than Geeked Week and notably highlights content from all around the world and every genre. Netflix’s Tudum event shouldn’t be mistaken for Netflix’s Tudum blog set up in November 2021 and still operational.

Netflix Tudum 2022 Schedule

In all, there will be five events on September 24th, although the reality is for most people is that it actually takes place over the course of two days.

Korean Showcase at 11:00 am KST

at 11:00 am KST Indian Showcase at 11:00 am IST

at 11:00 am IST US, EU and Latin American Showcase at 10:00 am PT

at 10:00 am PT Japan Showcase on September 25 at 1:00 pm JST

Here’s a table view of the four events to come:

Local Timezone PST Timezone EST Timezone GMT Timezone Tudum: Korea 11 AM KST 7 PM – Sep 23 10 PM – Sep 23 2 AM – Sep 24 Tudum: India 11 AM IST 10:30 PM – Sep 23 1:30 AM – Sep 24 5:30 AM – Sep 24 Tudum: US, EU & LATAM 10 AM PST 10 AM – Sep 24 1 PM – Sep 24 5 PM – Sep 24 Tudum: Japan 1 PM JST 9 PM – Sep 24 12 AM – Sep 25 4 AM – Sep 25

To whet your appetite, Netflix has compiled a little teaser trailer for the global fan event below, plus a tease as to what you can expect:

“Tune in for an exciting day of exclusive news, never-before-seen footage, trailers, and first looks, as well as interviews with Netflix’s biggest stars and creators. The free virtual event is a celebration of Netflix fandom and is dedicated to sharing the scoop on over 100 fan favorite shows, films and specials from across the globe.”

Netflix Tudum 2022 Predictions

Now for our favorite part. Predicting what might be on the way, given that none of the lineup for the show has yet to be announced.

We’re told that we’ll be getting an updated schedule of what will be coming in “early September 2022”.

Before we go into our predictions, here’s a reminder of some of the biggest shows and movies to feature in 2021:

Red Notice

The Harder They Fall

Bridgerton

Ozark

Money Heist

The Sandman

Emily in Paris

Army of Thieves

Don’t Look Up

The Witcher: Blood Origin

The Umbrella Academy

So let’s predict some of the titles we could see at Netflix’s Tudum 2022. We’re specifically covering some of the English-language titles that could make an appearance.

Avatar: The Last Airbender – This series wrapped filming over the summer and a first look at the new series is long overdue.

– This series wrapped filming over the summer and a first look at the new series is long overdue. Cabinet of Curiosities – Netflix’s upcoming horror anthology series helmed by Guillermo del Toro and is their biggest Halloween addition for the year so we’d expect to see some more footage in September.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery / Knives Out 2 – One of Netflix’s biggest movies of 2022 is set to debut at the Toronto International Film Festival before heading to Netflix globally. We’re expecting that to be after Tudum so we’ll almost certainly be getting more info here.

– One of Netflix’s biggest movies of 2022 is set to debut at the Toronto International Film Festival before heading to Netflix globally. We’re expecting that to be after Tudum so we’ll almost certainly be getting more info here. Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio – An easy guess here. Given the new Del Toro movie is set to premiere in December 2022 (expected to arrive on December 16th), we’ll likely get an expanded deep dive into the new movie.

– An easy guess here. Given the new Del Toro movie is set to premiere in December 2022 (expected to arrive on December 16th), we’ll likely get an expanded deep dive into the new movie. One Piece – We got our very first look at One Piece at Geeked Week earlier this year so could we get an expanded look at Tudum?

Rebel Moon – The new Zack Snyder movie is currently filming its first of two movies coming up and given how much we’ve already seen, hopefully, we get to see a first look at Tudum.

– The new Zack Snyder movie is currently filming its first of two movies coming up and given how much we’ve already seen, hopefully, we get to see a first look at Tudum. Spaceman – We’ve yet to see anything about the upcoming Adam Sandler space movie so could this be our first chance?

– We’ve yet to see anything about the upcoming Adam Sandler space movie so could this be our first chance? Slumberland – Jason Momoa’s big Netflix movie is still due to release on Netflix this year. Could we get to see more at Tudum?

– Jason Momoa’s big Netflix movie is still due to release on Netflix this year. Could we get to see more at Tudum? The Crown – Given the broad coverage at Tudum, it’s highly likely we’ll get some season 5 footage ahead of its season 5 release on Netflix in November 2022.

– Given the broad coverage at Tudum, it’s highly likely we’ll get some season 5 footage ahead of its season 5 release on Netflix in November 2022. The Mother – Expected to arrive by the close of 2022, this new Jennifer Lopez action movie could be fully unveiled at Tudum.

– Expected to arrive by the close of 2022, this new Jennifer Lopez action movie could be fully unveiled at Tudum. The Three-Body Problem – It could be too early for anything on this new series from D.b Weiss and David Benioff but it’s been filming throughout 2022 so there could be enough filmed to warrant some first-look pictures at the very least.

The Witcher: Blood Origin – As per Pinocchio, we’ll likely get a release date and additional footage from the upcoming prequel series to The Witcher which is expected to arrive over Christmas.

What do you want to see at Netflix’s Tudum 2022 showcase? Let us know in the comments down below.