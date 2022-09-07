’20th Century Girl’ Netflix K-Drama Movie Coming in October 2022

The highly anticipated Korean movie, 20th Century Girl is now confirmed to hit Netflix in October 2022. The romantic comedy will mark the Netflix debut of beloved Korean actress Kim Yoo Jung. We’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about 20th Century Girl, including the plot, cast, trailers, and Netflix release date.

20th Century Girl is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original romantic-comedy film written and directed by Bang Woo Ri.

When is the 20th Century Girl Netflix release date?

As part of their Fall 2022 announcements, Netflix confirmed that 20th Century Girl would be hitting Netflix globally in October 2022. No exact date has been announced just yet.

What is the plot of 20th Century Girl?

Bo Ra, a 17-year-old high school student, is an active member of the broadcasting club at her school and is best friends with Yeon Du. The pair attend the same school, where the latter has a giant crush on Hyun Jin. Yeon Du asks Bo Ra to find out everything about Hyun Jin, but as she observes him closely, she also falls in love.

The movie has a PG rating by the BBFC, with warnings for language, sexual images, violence, and threats.

Who are the casts members of 20th Century Girl?

So far only a small number of the cast have been confirmed for 20th Century Girl. Of the six cast members announced in September 2021, only one starred in Netflix Originals, Park Jung Woo, who had guest roles in Hospital Playlist and D.P.

Previously known as “Korea’s Little Sister’ due to her popularity, Kim Yoo Jung will make her Netflix debut in 20th Century Girl.

Below is the confirmed cast of 20th Century Girl:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Na Bo Ra Kim Yoo Jung Lovers of the Red Sky | Backstreet Rookie | Love in the Moonlight Pung Woon Ho Byeon Woo Seok Record of Youth | Office Watch 3 | Moonshine Baek Hyun Jin Park Jung Woo Love Playlist | Hospital Playlist | D.P. Yeon Du Roh Yoon Seo Our Blues TBA Gong Myung Be Melodramatic | The Bride of Habek | Feel Good to Die TBA Ong Seong Wu More Than Friends | Moment at Eighteen | Would You Like Cup of Coffee?

What is the 20th Century Girl production status?

Official Production Status: Post-Production (Last Updated: 07/03/2022)

Thanks to the information listed on IMDb pro, we know that 20th Century Girl was filmed in late 2021, starting on December 12th, before coming to an end several weeks later on January 21st, 2022.

Are you looking forward to the release of 20th Century Girl on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!