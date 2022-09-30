‘Never Have I Ever’ Fourth and Final Season Coming to Netflix in 2023

Returning for its fourth and final season is Mindy Kaling’s incredible comedy series Never Have I Ever. Arriving sometime in 2023, we’re keeping track of everything you need to know about the final season of Never Have I Ever, including what to expect, cast news, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Never Have I Ever is a Netflix Original coming-of-age comedy series, created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher. The series is loosely based on the experiences that Kaling had in her own youth.

The series has been extremely popular on Netflix, amassing over 338,000,000 million hours of watch time around the world since Netflix began publishing its viewing statistics on a weekly basis for the global top ten lists.

When is Never Have I Ever season 4 coming to Netflix?

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for the fourth and final season of Never Have I Ever.

Thanks to the releases of the previous seasons we can speculate on the release date of season 4:

Season 1 – April 25th, 2020

Season 2 – July 15th, 2021

Season 3 – August 12th, 2022

There was a fifteen-month gap between the first and second seasons and a thirteen-month gap between season 2 and season 3. However, we aren’t expecting the wait for season 4 to be as long thanks to the fact filming officially wrapped on the fourth season in August 2022.

Filming for season 3 wrapped in March 2022, and was released in August 2022. If season 4 follows suit then we could see the series return as early as January 2023.

When was the fourth and final season of Never Have I Ever filmed?

Filming for the third season ended by March 2022, and after a break production then began on the fourth season. Filming ran until August 2022, when we eventually saw a sneak peek from the cast in the video above.

What to expect from Never Have I Ever season 4?

The love triangle still remains between Devi, Ben, and Paxton as the two of the trio enter their final year of High School.

Devi has certainly made her feelings for Ben known as she turned up to his house to cash in his ‘one free boink’ voucher. However, despite Paxton’s graduation from high school, and intentions to attend college in Arizona, there may be one last attempt at reigniting the relationship with Devi.

Paxton and Ben almost lost Devi entirely thanks to Devi’s educational program in California, but she opted to stay as she wasn’t prepared to leave home and say goodbye to her mother, Nalini, just yet.

There’s also the introduction of Ethan, a brand new heartthrob in the school that is sure to catch the eyes of all of the girls, even

There are a lot of decisions that Devi needs to prepare to make, such as deciding which of the two boys she wants to be with, the future of her education, and her relationship with her family and friends.

Who are the returning cast members of Never Have I Ever?

At the very least we can expect the following actors to reprise their roles in Never Have I Ever:

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar

Poorna Jagannathan as Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar

Richa Moorjani as Kamala Nandiwadal

Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida

Jaren Lewison as Benjamin Gross

John McEnroe as himself

Ramona Young as Eleanor Wong

Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola Torres

Megan Suri as Aneesa Qureshi

Niecy Nash as Dr. Jamie Ryan

Benjamin Norris as Trent Harrison

Sendhil Ramamurthy as Mohan Vishwakumar

Adam Shapiro as Mr. Shapiro

Confirmed to have joined the cast of Never Have I Ever season 4 is Michael Cimino as Ethan, the new heartthrob of Sherman Oaks High. Cimino is popular thanks to his role as Victor Salazar in the popular Hulu original series Love, Victor.

What is the episode count?

The fourth and final season will have a total of ten episodes.

Are you looking forward to the release of Never Have I Ever season 4 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!