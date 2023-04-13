Netflix Original K-Drama ‘Live’ is Leaving Netflix US in May 2023

One of Netflix’s most popular K-dramas, Live, is scheduled to leave the US library in May 2023. We’re hopeful the K-drama will make a return, but for now, it looks like another Netflix exclusive series will be leaving the streaming service.

Live is an internationally licensed South Korean Netflix Original drama series from the Korean production Studio Dragon and GTist. The series was broadcast in South Korea on the cable television network tvN. The series features popular Korean actors such as Lee Kwang Soo, Jung Yu Mi, Bae Sung Woo, Bae Jong Ok, and Sung Dong Il.

The drama revolves around the incidents that occur among the police force and the joy, sorrow, and pain that police officers experience as they try to protect justice.

When is Live leaving Netflix?

At the time of writing, Live is currently scheduled to leave Netflix US on May 11th, 2023.

This means on your Netflix app you will find the K-drama listed with the last day to watch as May 10th, 2023.

Why is Live leaving Netflix when it’s an Original series?

While Live does have all of the Netflix branding to suggest it is an original series, however, it was not produced by Netflix and was licensed exclusively for international distribution by the streaming service.

Netflix has been streaming the full 18-episode season of Live for almost five years, since the final episode was broadcast on May 6th, 2023. This means that the five-year license that Netflix currently has to distribute the anime is coming to an end.

Where will Live be able to stream next?

There are multiple homes for K-dramas in the USA, including platforms such as Viki, Kocowa, Asian Crush, and Tubi. Some of Netflix’s biggest competitors such as Prime, and Disney+ have also begun streaming K-dramas.

Will Live be re-licensed by Netflix?

It is highly likely that Netflix will renew the license for the K-drama, and will return to the library within several weeks of leaving.

There is also a chance that the license for the drama could be renewed before its leave date.

Will you be sad to see Live leave Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!