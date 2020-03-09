New Anime on Netflix: March 2020

It’s a reasonably busy month of new anime coming to Netflix in March 2020. We see the return of an awesome, and long-anticipated, Original series, not to mention one of the most in-demand anime since October 2019. Here are all the new anime series on Netflix for March 2020.

Here are all the latest anime on Netflix for March 2020:

Akame ga Kill!

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 24

Genre: Shonen, Action, Dark Fantasy

Cast: Corey Hartzog, Molly Searcy, Allison Keith, Christina Kelly, Christine Auten

Netflix Release Date: March 1st, 2020

An incredibly popular anime series from the mid-2010s, Akame Ga Kill! is also one of the most brutal of the past ten years. While many anime titles are too afraid to take out popular characters, Akame ga Kill! is almost Game of Thrones-esque with some of the most heart-wrenching deaths you’ll see in an anime series.

Struggling to provide for is back in the countryside, Tatsumi heads to the capital to make a name for himself. Arriving in the capital, only to discover the strong corruption is oppressing the people. an angry Tatsumi is recruited by an assassin group known as Night Raid. The goal of Night Raid is to take down the empire, risking their lives for a better future.

Castlevania N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 22

Genre: Horror, Dark Fantasy

Cast: Richard Armitage, James Callis, Alejandro Reynoso, Graham McTavish, Theo James

Netflix Release Date: March 5th, 2020

It’s been a long 17 months, but finally, the third season of Castlevania is available to stream on Netflix. After binging the series ourselves, we were incredibly impressed with the latest season. Longterm and new fans of the video game franchise can all love Original thanks to its superb score, animation and voice acting, and all-round fantastic story. Some may not consider the series to be an “anime” because of its western animation, but it’s the art style, and influence from the video games means Castlevania certainly deserves a mention in this list.

After the death of his wife, Dracula seeks revenge on humanity. Amassing his army of monsters and ghouls, he unleashes his horde among the humans. In the wake of the chaos, three rises to fight the undead lord. Trevor Belmont, monster hunter and last of his clan, the witch Sypha Belnades, and Alucard, the Dhampir son of Dracula.

Beastars N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Crime, Drama, Romance

Cast: Jonah Scott, Lara Jill Miller, Griffin Puatu, Cristina Valenzuela, Lauren Landa

Netflix Release Date: March 13th, 2020

Anthropomorphic films and series have grown a lot in popularity in recent years, and naturally, that has extended into anime. Beastars is based on the popular manga series of the same name written by Paru Itagaki. If there any fans of Disney’s Zootopia, then Beastars will be an awesome series for you.

In a society of anthropomorphic animals, the culture is divided amongst herbivores and carnivores. At Cherryton Academy, Legosi, a large but timid and quiet wolf is a member of the school’s drama club, working as a stagehand. The club is run by the star pupil Louis, a red deer. After the death and devouring of a student, the alpaca Tem, a wave of distrust rocks the school as the herbivores and carnivores are at odds. To make life even more complicated for Legosi, he has a fateful encounter with the dwarf rabbit Haru and soon develops very complicated feelings for her.

Lu Over the Wall

Runtime: 112 Minutes

Genre: Adventure, Comedy

Cast: Christine Marie Cabanos, Michael Sinterniklaas, Stephanie Sheh, Brandon Engman, J. David Brimmer

Netflix Release Date: March 18th, 2020

Lu Over the Wall was directed by Masaaki Yuasa, who some anime Original fans may recognize as the director of Devilman Crybaby. The film went on to win three out of the four awards it was nominated for, including the Ofuji Noburo Award at the 2018 Mainichi Film Awards.

Kai Ashimoto, a lonely and pessimistic middle schooler befriends a ningyo girl, Lu, through his music. Thanks to the beat of his music Lu is able to transform her fish fin, and grows a pair of human legs. Her beautiful singing compels humans to dance compulsively, regardless of whether they want to or not.

Dino Girl Gauko N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 40

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Family

Cast: Corina Boettger, Laura Post, Ben Diskin, Cassandra Lee Morris, Tara Sands

Netflix Release Date: March 20th, 2020

The charming little anime has become a smash hit with families around the world.

When she gets angry, middle schooler Naoko turns into fierce dinosaur Gauko! Thanks to friends, aliens and more, her life is full of wacky incidents.

What new anime series are you looking forward to watching on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!