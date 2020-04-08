New BBC Collection Arrives on Netflix UK

A wide range of new BBC content has hit Netflix in the UK just a week after many big titles from its library departed. Here’s the lowdown on what did leave Netflix UK from the BBC and the new BBC titles to hit Netflix on April 7th, 2020.

Note: this list only covers Netflix in the United Kingdom.

The new drop of content comes as a bit of a surprise given Netflix UK recently lost a large amount of content from the BBC. Some titles, such as The Office and Extras were saved but we weren’t expecting new titles to arrive on Netflix.

Fan favorites such as Dinner Ladies and The Vicar of Dibley have arrived. The entire Life on Mars and Ashes to Ashes collections have been re-added to Netflix. There’s also plenty of kids too including Charlie & Lola and the Clangers reboot.

Full List of New BBC Series on Netflix for April 2020

New BBC Comedy Series on Netflix UK

Absolutely Fabulous (6 Seasons)

Dawn French: 30 Million Minutes (2016)

Dinner Ladies (2 Seasons)

The Vicar of Dibley (4 Seasons)

New BBC Drama Series on Netflix UK

Ashes to Ashes (3 Seasons)

Brexit: The Uncivil War (2019)

The Durrells (3 Seasons)

The Last Post (Season 1)

Life on Mars (2 Seasons)

McMafia (Season 1)

SS-GB (Season 1)

New BBC Documentaries on Netflix UK

David Beckham: For the Love of the Game (2015)

David Beckham: Into the Unknown (Season 1)

Duran Duran: There’s Something You Should Know (2018)

The Queen Mother (Season 1)

Queen Victoria and Her Nine Children (Season 1)

Revolutions: The Ideas That Changed the World (Season 1)

New Cbeebies Series on Netflix UK

Charlie & Lola (2 Seasons)

Clangers (2 Seasons)

Nelly & Nora (Season 1)

There are also a few titles that didn’t originally air on BBC but is distributed by the BBC. Those titles include 3 seasons of Unforgotten that aired on ITV and Pure season 1 that aired on Channel 4.

