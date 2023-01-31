‘A Family Affair’ Nicole Kidman Rom-Com is Coming to Netflix in November 2023

Kissing Booth actress Joey King will star alongside Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman in the upcoming romantic comedy A Family Affair. Here’s everything we know so far about A Family Affair on Netflix.

A Family Affair is directed by Oscar nominee Richard LaGravenese, whose credits include P. S. I Love You, Paris je t’aime, Freedom Writers, and more. The script was co-written by LaGravenese with Carrie Solomon.

Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Alyssa Altman are producing for Roth/Kirschenbaum Films. Tara Feldstein, Chase Paris, and Rich Delia serve as casting directors on the project.

Netflix bought the rights to the script earlier in 2022.

What’s the Netflix release date for the movie?

Thanks to the release of Netflix’s 2023 film slate, we can confirm that A Family Affair will be released worldwide on Netflix on Friday, November 17th, 2023.

What’s the plot of the movie?

Previously, not a whole lot was known about the plot, but we had a brief logline:

The story is set following a surprising romance which kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity.

A further synopsis adds a bit more flesh to the story:

“Work as the assistant to super mega movie star, Chris Cole, a demanding and womanizing narcissist, is beginning to take its toll on Zara. On an impulse she quits her job, only to soon discover that her widowed mother has begun a romance with the famous playboy.”

Who is cast in the movie?

The movie’s main star will be the iconic actress Nicole Kidman, whose recent credits include Nine Perfect Strangers, Being Ricardos, and Aquaman.

Kidman has also worked with Netflix before on Ryan Murphy’s The Prom.

She will be joined by Zac Efron (Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, Baywatch) and Joey King (Uglies, The Kissing Booth).

Efron has worked with Netflix before on the reality series Down to Earth with Zac Efron which is soon returning for a second season.

Netflix announced the main cast on June 14, 2022, via Twitter:

Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King will star in an upcoming romcom on Netflix — a surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity. pic.twitter.com/L8OnpDlztT — Netflix (@netflix) June 14, 2022

What’s the production status of the movie?

Official Production Status: Post-Production (Last Updated: 31/01/2023)

Filming began on August 2nd, 2022, and lasted for a few months before ending on October 18th, 2022. The film has been in post-production since October 2022.

Filming took place entirely in Atlanta, Georgia.

