Netflix Original Musical ‘The Prom’: Filming Delayed Due to Coronavirus

2020 is going to be another fantastic and exciting year on Netflix, and one such Original we’re super excited for is the Broadway musical adaptation of The Prom. With Ryan Murphy in the director’s seat, we’re expecting great things from The Prom and so are subscribers/ Here’s everything we know so far about The Prom, including the plot, cast, and Netflix release date.

The Prom is an upcoming Netflix Original musical, based on the smash-hit Broadway production of the same name. Glee and American Horror Story creator, Ryan Murphy, will be directing the musical and is one of the many titles we can expect from the entertainment mogul on Netflix. Ryan Murphy is no stranger to musicals, thanks to his time working on his series Glee, and most recently The Politician. We’re expecting The Prom to be a smash hit on Netflix!

When is The Prom Netflix release date?

According to our sources, The Prom is scheduled to arrive on Netflix during Fall 2020. With production delayed due to the coronavirus, it’s unclear how much impact this will have on the release date.

What is the plot of The Prom?

After two lesbian students are rejected from their high school prom in a small conservative Indiana Town, the press gets wind of the story. The story attracts the attention of some of Broadway’s biggest stars, and they are more than ready to help the young couple make a change in the name of love.

Who are the cast members of The Prom?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in The Prom:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Emma Jo Ellen Pellman The Deuce | The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel | The University Alyssa Ariana DeBose Blue Bloods | Seaside | A Smartphone’s Guide to Etiquette Angie Dickson Nicole Kidman Moulin Rouge! | The Hours | Cold Mountain Dee Dee Allen Meryl Streep The Devil Wears Prade | August: Osage County | Out of Africa Sra. Sheldon Awkwafina Ocean’s 8 | Crazy Rich Asians | The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Mr. Hawkins Keegan-Michael Key Keanu | Let’s Be Cops | The Predator Barry Glickman James Corden Into the Woods | Trolls | Gavin & Stacey Trent Oliver Andrew Rannells A Simple Favour | The Intern | Bachelorette Nick Boomer Nico Greetham Power Rangers Ninja Steel | NCIS | Into the Dark Mrs. Greene Kerry Washington Django Unchained | Scandal | Save the Last Dance Kaylee Logan Riley Hassel Modern Family | The Affair | Camp Takota Sheldon Saperstein Kevin Chamberlin Road to Perdition | Modern Family | Grace and Frankie Shelby Sofia Deler *Debuting in The Prom* Kevin Nathaniel J. Potvin Mech-X4 | Five Points | Spider-Man

There are some amazing stars on the cast of The Prom, and we can’t wait to see them in action!

Are any stars from Glee starring in The Prom?

Despite being a musical, none of the former cast members of Glee will be starring in The Prom.

What is the production status of The Prom?

Official Production Status: Delayed (Last Updated: 28/11/2019)

Production officially began in December 2019 and was expected to conclude by March 2020. Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic, production was delayed.

Filming is expected to resume in mid-April, but that hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Has Netflix released a trailer for The Prom?

Netflix is a long way away from releasing a trailer, but to get a good idea of what to expect, the Broadway cast of The Prom performed for The View on ABC.

Are you looking forward to the release of The Prom? Let us know in the comments below!