‘Obliterated’ Netflix Series: Filming Begins and Everything We Know So Far

From the creators of Cobra Kai, the brand new action-comedy series, Obliterated, has begun filming in Las Vegas, Nevada. With filming expected to last until late November 2022, we can expect to see the series sometime on Netflix in 2023. For now, we’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about Obliterated, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Obliterated is an upcoming Action-Comedy series and the brand new Netflix project from the creators of the smash hit series Cobra Kai. Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg have been listed as the showrunners of the series, and executive producers with Dina Hillier.

Towards the end of 2019 Obliterated was announced as a straight-to-order series for TBS. However, the next couple of years resulted in next to no news on the project, and in that time Cobra Kai made its way over to Netflix, becoming an instant smash hit with millions of subscribers from all over the world. In May 2022 we learned that the series had made a move from TBS to Netflix, which followed the news that TBS and TNT were killing all scripted projects.

What is the plot of Obliterated?

The plot of Obliterated is courtesy of Netflix:

Obliterated is a high-octane action-comedy that tells the story of an elite special forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas. After their celebratory party, filled with booze, drugs, and sex, the team discovers that the bomb they deactivated was a fake. The now intoxicated team has to fight through their impairments, overcome their personal issues, find the real bomb, and save the world.

Who are the cast members of Obliterated?

At the time of writing, we only have the two confirmed leads for the series.

Shelley Hennig, who previously starred in the likes of Teen Wolf and Ouija has also starred in some Netflix Originals over the past few years. Hennig starred in the rom-com When We First Met as Carrie, comedy The After Party as Alicia, and most recently as Lisa Maines in The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. Hennig will portray the role of Ava Winters in Obliterated.

Nick Zano is most well known for his time in The CW’s DC superhero franchise the Arrowverse as Nate Heywood aka Steel in Legends of Tomorrow. Zano has starred as Arthur in the TV mini-series Minority Report.

What is the production status of Obliterated?

Official Production Status: Filming (Last Updated: 19/07/2018)

Filming on Obliterated began on July 18th, 2022, and will last for at least four months before coming to a scheduled end on November 30th, 2022.

Shooting will take place across Las Vegas, Nevada, and New Mexico, Albuquerque.

What is the episode count?

We have confirmation that Obliterated will be an eight-part series.

Each episode will have an approximate run time of 60 minutes.

