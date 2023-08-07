What’s Leaving Netflix UK in September 2023

Throughout August and September, we’ll be keeping track of all of your favorite movies and TV shows leaving Netflix UK in September 2023.

In case you missed it, we’re also keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix UK in August 2023.

Article continues below...



There’s a small handful of subscriber favorites leaving Netflix UK at the start of the month. Most notably Guy Ritchie’s British comedy classic Snatch, and coming of age romantic comedy 13 Going on 30.

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on September 1st, 2023;

13 Going on 30 (2004)

Æon Flux (2005)

Age of Rebellion (1 Season)

Alice (1 Season)

Avengers: Climate Conundrum (2020)

Big Stan (2007)

Blades of Glory (2007)

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish (2009)

CAPITALISM: A LOVE STORY (2009)

Clique (2 Seasons)

Cop Land (1997)

The Core (2003)

Do You Like Brahms? (1 Season)

Garbage (2018)

Gogglesprogs (2 Seasons)

The Great Beauty (2013)

The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016)

Life (2017)

Meet the Fockers (2004)

Michael Jackson’s This Is It (2009)

Midnight Express (1978)

Moving Art (3 Seasons)

Mrs. Wilson (1 Season)

Never Back Down (2008)

Once Again (2018)

S.W.A.T. (4 Seasons)

Snatch (2000)

Son of Rambow (2008)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Without a Paddle (2004)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on September 2nd, 2023;

Ave Mater (2016)

Christmas Tree Upside Down (2006)

Fifty Shades Darker (2017)

Jimmy Jones (2018)

The Magic of the Diary of Anne Frank (2015)

Sisters (2018) N

Sutton’s Case (2020)

The Unholy (2021)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on September 3rd, 2023;

The Debt Collector (2018)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on September 4th, 2023;

Everyday I Love You (2015)

No Other Woman (2011)

Toll Booth (2011)

You’re My Boss (2015)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on September 5th, 2023;

Touch Your Heart (2019)

What movies and TV shows you be sad to see leave Netflix UK in September 2023?