Netflix News Extraction

Omar Sy To Headline ‘Extraction’ Spin-off Series At Netflix

The Extraction universe is expanding...

Kasey Moore What's on Netflix Avatar
·

Copy to clipboard
Comments
Omar Sy To Headline Extraction Series Spin Off Netflix

Picture: Getty Images / Netflix

Extraction, the hit action movie franchise for Netflix headlined by Chris Hemsworth, is getting a TV adaptation at Netflix with a brand new lead. Lupin star Omar Sy will be toplining the cast as a mercenary in a new eight-episode series that’s officially been greenlit by the streamer. 

In the series, Sy will be playing a mercenary navigating a dangerous mission to rescue hostages in Libya. “Trapped between warring factions and ruthless killers, the series delves into the emotional struggles of conflicted and flawed characters, each facing trauma, betrayal, and life-or-death choices,” reads the logline. 

Glen Mazzara, who has worked on well-known properties like The ShieldThe Walking Dead, and Damien, has been tapped as the showrunner for the new series. He’ll also serve as the project’s main writer and executive producer. Mazzara said in today’s announcement, “I’m a very lucky man. Omar is a huge talent. Joe, Anthony, and Angela have welcomed me into the AGBO family. The team at Netflix is truly the best I’ve ever worked with. Very lucky indeed.”

Speaking about the project, Peter Friedlander, Vice President of scripted series at Netflix, said, “Audiences are in for a thrill as we delve deeper into the Extraction universe. With Omar Sy leading the charge, our collaboration with the Russos, alongside Glen Mazzara, fans can expect even more of the high-octane adventures they love from the Extraction franchise.”

Every Samba TV Netflix Movie Viewing Statistic Released

The project is the latest from AGBO, the production company set up by Anthony and Joe Russo, which has worked with Netflix on several projects over the past few years and has plenty more in the pipeline. They produced both of the Extraction films, which, at various stages, both featured in Netflix’s all-time most-watched lists. A third Extraction movie was also confirmed at Netflix TUDUM in 2022, with Chris Hemsworth expected to return. However, there’s been no significant news on its development since then. The Electric State is up next in March, starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt, with the recently confirmed The Whisper Man entering production imminently

Extraction Two Poster Netflix

Picture: Netflix

The news comes as an announcement is expected imminently for Omar Sy’s other big Netflix title, Lupin. Overnight, we reported that casting was underway for what is expected to be either a season 4 or some other form of continuation that’s filming soon. Sy is also due to star in the Netflix romantic-comedy movie French Lover, due out on Netflix later this year

Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes, and Chris Castaldi for AGBO, Sam Hargrave, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwerin serve as executive producers on the new TV series.

Will you check out the new Extraction series when it lands on Netflix? Let us know in the comments. 

More on Extraction

Poster Rating: R
Language: English
Genre: Action, Drama
Director: Sam Hargrave
Cast: Chris Hemsworth, David Harbour, Golshifteh Farahani, Derek Luke
Added to Netflix: April 24th, 2020


View Viewing Statistics

All Tags:

Newest Articles - Netflix News

Netflix Sets 'Den of Thieves 2: Pantera' Streaming Release Soon After Theatrical Run Article Teaser Photo

Netflix Sets 'Den of Thieves 2: Pantera' Streaming Release Soon After Theatrical Run
Every Canceled Netflix Series in 2025 (So Far) and Shows Coming To An End Article Teaser Photo

Every Canceled Netflix Series in 2025 (So Far) and Shows Coming To An End
'Wolf King': Netflix Animated Series Based on Wereworld Books Releasing in March 2025 Article Teaser Photo

'Wolf King': Netflix Animated Series Based on Wereworld Books Releasing in March 2025
Australian Series 'Territory' Canceled at Netflix; Won't Return for Season 2 Article Teaser Photo

Australian Series 'Territory' Canceled at Netflix; Won't Return for Season 2