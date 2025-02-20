Omar Sy To Headline ‘Extraction’ Spin-off Series At Netflix

Extraction, the hit action movie franchise for Netflix headlined by Chris Hemsworth, is getting a TV adaptation at Netflix with a brand new lead. Lupin star Omar Sy will be toplining the cast as a mercenary in a new eight-episode series that’s officially been greenlit by the streamer.

In the series, Sy will be playing a mercenary navigating a dangerous mission to rescue hostages in Libya. “Trapped between warring factions and ruthless killers, the series delves into the emotional struggles of conflicted and flawed characters, each facing trauma, betrayal, and life-or-death choices,” reads the logline.

Glen Mazzara, who has worked on well-known properties like The Shield, The Walking Dead, and Damien, has been tapped as the showrunner for the new series. He’ll also serve as the project’s main writer and executive producer. Mazzara said in today’s announcement, “I’m a very lucky man. Omar is a huge talent. Joe, Anthony, and Angela have welcomed me into the AGBO family. The team at Netflix is truly the best I’ve ever worked with. Very lucky indeed.”

Speaking about the project, Peter Friedlander, Vice President of scripted series at Netflix, said, “Audiences are in for a thrill as we delve deeper into the Extraction universe. With Omar Sy leading the charge, our collaboration with the Russos, alongside Glen Mazzara, fans can expect even more of the high-octane adventures they love from the Extraction franchise.”

The project is the latest from AGBO, the production company set up by Anthony and Joe Russo, which has worked with Netflix on several projects over the past few years and has plenty more in the pipeline. They produced both of the Extraction films, which, at various stages, both featured in Netflix’s all-time most-watched lists. A third Extraction movie was also confirmed at Netflix TUDUM in 2022, with Chris Hemsworth expected to return. However, there’s been no significant news on its development since then. The Electric State is up next in March, starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt, with the recently confirmed The Whisper Man entering production imminently.

The news comes as an announcement is expected imminently for Omar Sy’s other big Netflix title, Lupin. Overnight, we reported that casting was underway for what is expected to be either a season 4 or some other form of continuation that’s filming soon. Sy is also due to star in the Netflix romantic-comedy movie French Lover, due out on Netflix later this year.

Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes, and Chris Castaldi for AGBO, Sam Hargrave, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwerin serve as executive producers on the new TV series.

Will you check out the new Extraction series when it lands on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.