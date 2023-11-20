‘Outer Banks’ Season 4 Filming Restarts Following End of Strikes

Outer Banks season 4 is getting back on track, with numerous reports coming out that filming has restarted on Netflix’s hit drama.

Production had commenced on the show’s fourth season, announced earlier this year, with cameras rolling from June 12th, 2023, despite the ongoing WGA strike. Of course, things did shut down from July 14th following SAG-AFTRA voting to commence strikes, meaning none of the actors could partake in any filming.

WECT News 6, a local TV station for North Carolina, reported this morning that filming had returned for the new season of Outer Banks. They noted that film crews were on scene at the Oceanic Restaurant in Wrightsville Beach.

Their report continues:

“Filming permits show that they will be filming at the Oceanic pier on Monday and Tuesday, weather permitting. The scenes filmed there will include two people jumping off of the pier and a body found on the beach.”

A Facebook post from Kimmie Stewart Casting also confirms that the series is back on track, with them looking for hundreds of extras for the forthcoming season. Specifically for November 20th and 21st filming, they were looking for beachgoers, bar patrons, school kids, and a female police deputy.

The video news report on the WECT website with multimedia journalist Mara McJilton suggests that filming will continue “for the next three weeks.” That would mean the show wraps up just before Christmas. The show will likely return for more filming after the holidays.

The last official news we got for season 4 of Outer Banks for Netflix itself was back at TUDUM live in Brazil in mid-June 2023 when we got a video clip of the Pogues getting ready for OBX4.

What does all this mean for a release date for Outer Banks season 4? It almost certainly puts it relatively on track to return to our screens sometime in 2024. We’ll soon adjust our release date prediction, but we think anywhere from mid-to-late 2024 seems realistic.

Are you excited for Outer Banks season 4? Let us know in the comments below.