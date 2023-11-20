‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Netflix Episode Release Schedule

Netflix has finalized its release schedule for the highly anticipated upcoming reality series companion show to the Korean megahit. The series will be released across three weeks with three episode drops of varying sizes.

Filmed in the United Kingdom last year, the show pits 456 real players against each other in a competition series modeled and based on Netflix’s Korean drama series that dominated the charts back in 2021. All the players will be competing for a shot at $4.56 million, the largest prize pot in game show history.

There’s been some confusion about how the episodes will be dropped onto Netflix. Some have stated that the series will be released weekly across ten weeks whereas TUDUM still reports that all episodes are dropping simultaneously on November 22nd.

So let’s clear it up, here’s how Squid Game: The Challenge will be released on Netflix:

Batch 1 – November 22nd

Just ahead of Thanksgiving on Wednesday, Netflix will drop episodes 1-5 of the show, which are as follows:

Episode 1: Red Light, Green Light This episode will feature the doll red light green light where they’ll be going up against that iconic creepy doll that’ll no doubt be saying its classic catchphrase 무궁화 꽃이 피었습니다 or “mugunghwa kkochi piotsseumnida”

Episode 2: The Man with the Umbrella This episode will feature the biscuit challenge with the needle.

Episode 3: War

Episode 4: Nowhere to Hide

Episode 5: Trick or Treat

Batch 2 – November 29th

Once again, this second batch will be released mid-week, with four additional episodes (episodes 6 through 9) ahead of the big finale released in the first week of December.

Episode 6: Goodbye This episode will feature the marble challenge, as seen in the show

Episode 7: Friend or Foe

Episode 8: One Step Closer This episode will feature the glass panel challenge from the main show.

Episode 9: Circle of Trust

Batch 3 – December 6th

Episode 10: One Lucky Day

What time will new episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge drop on Netflix

The show will be dropping simultaneously around the world, the same way other Netflix Originals arrive on the platform.

Time Zone Time available to stream Pacific Standard Time 12:00 AM (GMT-7) Mountain Standard Time 01:00 AM (GMT-6) Central Standard Time 02:00 AM (GMT-5) Eastern Daylight Time 03:00 AM (GMT-4) Brasilia Standard Time 04:00 AM (GMT-3) Greenwich Mean Time 07:00 AM (GMT) Central European Time 09:00 AM (GMT+2) Eastern European Time 10:00 AM (GMT+3) India Standard Time 13:30 PM (GMT+5) Philippine Time 16:00 (GMT+8:00) Japan Standard Time 17:00 PM (GMT+9) Australian Western Standard Time 16:00 PM (GMT+10) Australian Eastern Standard Time 18:00 PM (GMT+11)

What’s on Netflix has requested screeners for the new series for extended coverage but has yet to get a response.

Are you looking forward to Squid Game: The Challenge coming soon to Netflix? Let us know down below.