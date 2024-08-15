‘Outer Banks’ Season 4: Netflix Confirms Fall 2024 Release Date & Everything We Know

Outer Banks season 4 scored a very early renewal at Netflix and will hit our screens in Fall 2024. Here’s everything we know about the new season of Outer Banks, including all the new and returning cast, what we can expect from the new season, filming updates (including a new location!), episode titles and much, much more!

First debuting on Netflix back in April 2020, Outer Banks is the ensemble teen drama that follows a group of Pogue teenagers who have been hunting treasure over the course of the past three seasons.

Season 3 of the show debuted on Netflix globally on February 23rd, 2023.

Outer Banks Was Renewed for Season 4 Ahead of The Season 3 Release

The series was handed a renewal a week or so before the new season arrived and came as part of a live event Netflix put together called “Poguelandia: An Outer Banks Experience,” which took place on February 18th. The live concert saw the cast announce the fourth season and performances from Khalid, Lil Baby, alt-J, and Elley Duhé.

It was also confirmed that Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke would continue as co-creators, showrunners, and executive producers on season 4.

In a statement released to the press during the event, they said:

“Seeing Poguelandia come to life was nothing short of spectacular. The Pogues are enjoying an adventure of a lifetime, and we now get to map out more twists and turns as the joyride continues into season four of Outer Banks. Thank you to Netflix, our cast, and the amazing fans who helped to make this happen.”

Netflix cited strong performance in its renewal notes, saying, “The hit series held the #1 spot globally in Netflix’s Top 10 English TV list for the four weeks following its Season 2 launch on July 30, 2021, and in the Top 10 for six weeks; it reached the Top 10 in 74 countries.”

Early renewals ahead of time like this are rare and often reserved for Netflix’s biggest shows that they can bank on a successful run when a new season drops onto the service. Contrast that to most shows that need to hit certain metrics (not known to the general public) within a defined period of time to justify a renewal.

How well did Outer Banks Season 3 perform on Netflix?

We can examine how well Outer Banks season 3 performed on the platform through a few sources (including Netflix itself).

Let’s kick off with the reported hourly figures as provided by Netflix every Tuesday. So far, we can see the show had a solid opening week, increasingly massively on season 2 but showing a steeper decline in weeks 2 and 3. Why is this? Our speculation is that the audience gobbled up the show in record time in the first week, which is why we saw a slight drop in weeks 2 and 3.

The third season dropped out of the top ten list faster than season 2. However, it still performed exceptionally well.

Here’s the week-by-week breakdown of Outer Banks season 2 vs. season 3.

Week in Top 10 Outer Banks Season 2 Outer Banks Season 3 1 100,160,000 154,970,000 2 105,330,000 (+5%) 99,000,000 (-36%) 3 51,600,000 (-51%) 44,580,000 (-55%) 4 31,800,000 (-38%) 25,950,000 (-42%) 5 20,790,000 (-35%) 16,880,000 (-35%) 6 12,910,000 (-38%) 11,310,000 (-33%) 7 23,860,000 (+85%) N/A 8 27,750,000 (+16%) N/A 9 16,360,000 (-41%) N/A

Where is Outer Banks season 4 in production?

We’re likely going to be waiting until mid-2024 at the earliest before we get our hands on season 4 of Outer Banks.

Outer Banks season 4 was originally scheduled to begin filming on May 30th, 2023, and then run through the majority of 2023, with an estimated wrap date of December 15th, 2023. Further rumors of the filming start were posted by gossip account Deux Moi, who stated, “Production starts at the end of May. They’ll be in South Carolina until the end of the year.” A finalized production listing, again by ProductionWeekly, stated the start date for filming had been pushed back to June 12th, 2023, with it still to end by December 15th, 2023.

CBS17 confirmed the filming would begin on June 12th, with various extras being cast throughout that week. On June 12th, numerous eyewitnesses discovered that filming had begun in Charleston, SC.

At TUDUM 2023, Netflix posted a video of the cast and crew returning to set for the fourth season:

We got just over a month’s worth of filming before the show was halted due to the SAG-AFTRA strike that began on July 14th, 2023. For the first time in over 60 years, the WGA and SAG-AFRTA (writers and actors) are striking for better pay, benefits, and other key issues to be resolved. Most of the actors on the show will be represented by SAG-AFTRA, and the show itself falls under the contract of the New Media Netflix Agreement.

Per 7 News WSPA, the casting agency behind the show (Kimmie Stewart Casting) issued a notice on July 14th stating:

“Effective now we have suspended filming.

We will keep everyone updated as we receive information.”

Filming ultimately resumed on the show following the end of the dual Hollywood strikes in November 2024 on the 20th. Filming was initially scheduled to wrap on May 20th, 2024.

According to Michael G. Jefferson, some of the filming this season will take place in Morocco, and filming wrapped there on March 6th, 2024.

Filming on season 4 eventually concluded on June 13th, 2024 with much of the cast posting on their stories that filming had come to an end.

When will Outer Banks season 4 be released on Netflix?

Netflix confirmed season 4 would be streaming in 2024 at the Next on Netflix event in February 2024.

Although it didn’t provide an exact date when it revealed 90+ returning and new shows coming to the service this year, we can guess by the late May filming date that it likely won’t be until Fall 2024 at the earliest.

In August 2024, Netflix released a promotional video for season 4 titled “Kildare County Surf Shop Commercial,” where it was confirmed season 4 would be released in the Fall of 2024.

New Cast for Outer Banks Season 4

In late February 2024, confirmed several new cast members for the upcoming season:

Brianna Brown as Hollis Robinson – “The biggest realtor on the island who previously worked with Ward Cameron in a successful business deal, she now has her eye on Rafe for a new venture.” J. Anthony Crane as Chandler Groff – “Darkly grief-stricken over the loss of his wife, he is welcoming to the Pogues on their latest adventure.” Pollyanna McIntosh as Dalia – “A revolutionary-like leader and worldly baddie on a plunder who comes face to face with the Pogues.” Mia Challis as Ruthie – “A wild child with a toxic streak who develops a close relationship with Topper. Challis is repped by Zero Gravity Management, Stewart Talent, and Moore Creative Artists in Australia.” Rigo Sanchez as Lightner – “An imposing stranger with a piratical nerve, this dangerous and calculating outdoorsman appears to test the Pogues.”

We can also confirm that Dettric Jones will recur as Dante and Connor Alexander will recur as Deputy Benton.

Confirmed returning cast members for season 4 include:

J.D. as Pope

Madison Bailey as Kiara

Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron

Charles Esten as Ward Cameron

Carlacia Grant as Cleo

Austin North as Topper

Rudy Pankow as JJ

Drew Starkey as Rafe Cameron

Chase Stokes as John B

Caroline Arapoglou as Rose Cameron

Brianna Lynn Brown as Hollis Robinson

Mia Challis as Ruthie

Tony Crane as Chandler Groff

Pollyanna McIntosh as Dalia

Elizabeth Mitchell as Limbrey

Rigo Sanchez as Lightner

Lou Ferrigno Jr. as Ryan

Andy McQueen as Carlos Singh

Fiona Palomo as Sofia

Episode Titles, Writers, and Directors for Outer Banks Season 4

As we first revealed, we’ve got all 10 episode titles (although not in the right order just yet) for the upcoming season. We know episode 1 is set to be titled “Blackbeard,” with the remaining titles being:

Albatross

Decision Day

Mothers and Fathers

The Blue Crown

The Enduro

The Lupine Corsairs

The Storm

The Swell

The Town Council

Josh Pate and Shannon Burke are the two main writers for the series, with additional writing credits for Crystal Garland and Joey Elkins.

Pate is set to direct alongside newcomer Erica Dunton.

What to expect from Outer Banks season 4 on Netflix

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

What can we expect storywise from the fourth season? There’s a lot to cover, given the cliffhanger at the end of season 3.

As a quick reminder, episode 10 saw The Pogue’s search for El Dorado come to a close. They closed in on the treasure deep into the jungle, and John B. and Sarah faced their toughest challenges and losses.

The loss, of course, was the two major deaths by the end of season 3 in the form of Big John and Ward dying while fighting off Carlos Singh and his men.

Fast-forward to the last few scenes, and we see an 18-month time jump, with the season ultimately on a happy note and setting up the next adventure.

In the final scenes, a mysterious older man approaches The Pogues with a job offer. Though initially skeptical, it’s revealed that he possesses a manuscript from 1718 containing information on the notorious pirate captain Edward Teach, also known as “Blackbeard.” He seeks partners to assist him in investigating the document, which includes precise details of Teach’s voyages and the location of his ship.

Expect the unexpected is the beat the creators have said in numerous interviews following the release of Outer Banks. Josh Pate noted that season 4 is “not going to be the usual Blackbeard story,” for instance.

Of course, the cast and crew of the show have teased what we could see in the season ahead. One absurd interview even led to the showrunners teasing that the show may take the Fast & Furious franchise route is heading to space.

Could there be a season 5 of Outer Banks at Netflix?

Almost certainly.

In the show’s early days, creators told various outlets that they had originally planned for the show to run for four or five seasons.

In February 2023, they told EW that those plans are no longer in place an instead plan to keep the show running for as long as possible.

Josh Pate told Entertainment Weekly, “I don’t know if I could put a real number on it right now — how long it takes to get to that ending might expand, but we now know the shape of the end of the story. We’re going to take it as long as we can, for sure.”

Are you looking forward to a fourth season of Outer Banks on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.