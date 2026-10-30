Netflix UK Reveals Lineup of Licensed Christmas Classics for the 2026 Holiday Season

With the festive season just around the corner, Netflix UK has officially pulled back the curtain on its festive programming slate for late 2026. Alongside a brand-new crop of Netflix Originals, subscribers in the United Kingdom are set to receive an absolute treasure trove of licensed holiday heavyweights—from The Polar Express to Love Actually.

We’ve already rounded up the licensed Christmas movies heading to Netflix in the United States, as well as our complete preview of the Netflix 2026 global original holiday lineup. Now, it’s the UK’s turn to shine, with Netflix securing the rights to some of the biggest and best-loved Christmas classics of the last three decades.

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Here is your full breakdown of everything festive arriving on Netflix UK across November and December 2026.

The Big Licensed Christmas Movies Coming to Netflix UK

Netflix UK always tends to pull out the big guns for licensed festive titles, but 2026 is shaping up to be one of the best years in recent memory. Whether you fancy double-dosing on Grinch movies or crying your eyes out at London airport arrivals, you’re well covered.

A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas (2011) – Arriving November 1st

– Arriving November 1st Christmas at the Palace (2018) – Arriving November 5th

– Arriving November 5th How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) – Arriving November 10th Jim Carrey dons the green prosthetic makeup for Ron Howard’s cult 2000 live-action adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ beloved story.

– Arriving November 10th Fred Claus (2007) – Arriving November 12th Vince Vaughn stars as Santa’s bitter older brother Fred, forced to work at the North Pole alongside Paul Giamatti.

– Arriving November 12th Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018) – Arriving November 15th Illumination’s animated take on the Whoville curmudgeon, featuring the voice talents of Benedict Cumberbatch.

– Arriving November 15th Christmas in Scotland (2023) – Arriving November 25th

– Arriving November 25th A Very English Christmas (2023) – Arriving November 25th

– Arriving November 25th The Holiday (2006) – Arriving December 2nd Nancy Meyers’ quintessential rom-com starring Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, and Jack Black trading homes between sunny LA and snowy Surrey.

– Arriving December 2nd Love Actually (2003) – Arriving December 3rd Richard Curtis’ star-studded British ensemble that follows nine intertwined stories exploring the complexities of love across London.

– Arriving December 3rd Last Christmas (2019) – Arriving December 11th Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding lead this London-set rom-com soundtracked entirely by the music of George Michael and Wham!.

– Arriving December 11th

The Polar Express (2004) – Arriving December 14th Robert Zemeckis’ motion-capture journey to the North Pole featuring Tom Hanks in a multitude of roles.

– Arriving December 14th

Netflix UK has also confirmed it will be receiving the family features Lumo: The Lapland Reindeer and the brand-new iteration of Barbie in the Nutcracker over the festive window.

Note: The British seasonal staple Nativity! is also streaming on Netflix UK right now.

New Netflix Original Christmas Movies for 2026

Of course, Netflix has plenty of its own brand-new home-grown festive fare landing throughout November and December as part of its 2026 global Christmas lineup. Here’s what you can look forward to:

A Dog’s Perfect Christmas – Arriving November 4th

– Arriving November 4th Tyler Perry’s The Gospel of Christmas – Arriving November 11th

– Arriving November 11th Guarding Stars – Arriving November 18th

– Arriving November 18th In a Holidaze – Arriving December 2nd

Netflix Original Christmas Favourites Available to Stream Now

If you simply can’t wait until November to start trimming your tree and pressing play, Netflix UK already has an enviable catalogue of its previous original hits ready to watch right now:

Carry-On

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Falling for Christmas

Holidate

Love Hard

Our Little Secret

That Christmas

The Christmas Chronicles (and The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two)

(and The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two) The Princess Switch

Which Christmas movie are you most excited to revisit on Netflix UK this winter? Let us know in the comments below!