‘Players’ Tom Ellis & Gina Rodriguez Netflix Movie: What We Know So Far

Players is one of the big upcoming romantic comedy movies Netflix has planned to release. Originally set for 2023, we’ve now learned it won’t be until 2024 before we get to see it on our screens. Here’s everything we know about Netflix’s Players.

We first revealed Players back in February 2021 where at that point, it was only known that Gina Rodriguez and Damon Wayans Jr. were set to star.

Behind the movie is director Trish Sie (The Sleepover, Step Up All In) and written by Whit Anderson (Ozark, Daredevil, The Twilight Zone).

The feature is being produced by Marc Platt, who was responsible for helping create some of Hollywood’s biggest hits from the past ten years, such as La La Land and Bridge of Spies. Platt was also an executive producer on Aaron Sorkin’s incredible Netflix Original The Trial of the Chicago 7, which was nominated for six Academy Awards.

Let’s now dive into what else we know so far:

When will Players release on Netflix?

In January 2023, Netflix included Players in its 2023 release schedule list, updating it throughout the year to suggest the movie would be coming sometime in Fall 2023.

However, in late July, we learned that the movie has been pushed back to 2024 with no release window set.

We first got wind that production began on the movie via a Tom Ellis Instagram post on July 19th, 2021, with the caption, “Just driving to work…. So excited to be filming in NYC”.

Filming was officially underway on July 26th, 2021, eventually wrapping around September 10th, 2021.

Given the movie is on location in New York City, there’s been plenty of snaps taken of the cast and crew while filming. We’ve embedded some of them below:

Gossip mag Hola! also caught the stars on set throughout New York City with Gina Rodriguez and Liza Koshy providing their cameraman with a friendly greeting.

Similarly, DailyMail has also caught filming for the movie.

What is the plot of Players?

Compared to the likes of Will Smith’s Hitch, here’s one of the loglines that we’ve been provided for what we can expect:

“New York sportswriter Mack (Gina Rodriguez) has spent years devising successful hook-up “plays” with best friend Adam (Damon Wayans Jr.) and their crew, but when she unexpectedly falls head-over-heels for one of her targets (Tom Ellis), they all must learn what it takes to go from simply scoring to playing for keeps.”

We should note that this synopsis has changed, with the original being that Mack would be based in Chicago.

Who are the cast members of Players?

Lucifer fans will be delighted to see their favorite fallen angel Tom Ellis in action for another Netflix Original.

Joining Ellis in the cast will be Gina Rodriguez, who recently featured in the Netflix Original Awake.

Other cast members include The Kissing Booth’s Joel Courtney, New Girl’s Damon Wayans Jr., YouTube sensation Liza Koshy, and finally, Augustus Prew, who will be starred in Prime Videos Lord of the Rings series.

What’s on Netflix has also confirmed the following to be starring in Players too:

Jerry Kernion (Chicago Fire) as Carl

(Chicago Fire) as Carl Brock O’Hurn (Boo! A Madea Halloween) as Brady Stratton

Are you looking forward to watching Players on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!