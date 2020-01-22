‘Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back-Evolution’ Coming to Netflix in February 2020

One of the largest franchises of all time is getting the Netflix Original treatment as Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back-Evolution will be coming to Netflix exclusively around the world. Arriving in February, there will be plenty of fans old and new excited to see the latest installment in the Pokémon franchise on Netflix.

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back-Evolution is a Japanese CGI anime film and a remake of the very first film in the Pokémon franchise. The 22nd film in the franchise, it will arrive on Netflix as an Original, having been licensed by Netflix exclusively.

When is Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back-Evolution coming to Netflix?

To celebrate Pokémon day, Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back-Evolution will be available to stream on February 27th, 2020.

Will Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back-Evolution be available to stream in my region?

The only regions Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back-Evolution won’t be available to stream in is Japan and South Korea. The CGI remake has been showcased in Japan, which featured a theatrical run.

Netflix has licensed the film for Internation release, so Pokemon fans with a Netflix subscription can tune in worldwide.

What is the plot of Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back-Evolution?

The plot is the same as the original Pokémon movie:

Hired by Team Rocket leader Giovanni to clone the legendary Pokémon Mew, Dr. Fuji creates the sentient being Mewtwo. Angered by his purpose to be nothing more than a weapon, Mewtwo escapes the facility and sets to challenge his prowess against the world’s greatest Pokémon trainers. Inviting trainers from all over, Ash, Brock, and Misty get caught up in the legendary Pokémon’s scheme to rebuild the world.

Why is the movie animated by CGI?

There are 21 years between the very first Pokémon movie and the 22nd installment in the franchise. It’s unclear as to why the film has been animated for CGI, but is likely a showcase of the evolution both the franchise and the animation has gone through.

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back-Evolution is the first Pokémon title to be fully animated in CGI. Perhaps this is the franchises’ way of testing the waters to see how audiences react to CGI, especially if they are considering using more of it for future projects.

What is the run time of Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back-Evolution?

The film has a total run time of 98 minutes,

For any concerned parents who’ve never shown their children Pokémon before, the film is rated as PG.

Can we expect to see more Pokémon titles on Netflix?

Netflix continuously receives the latest Pokémon television series, albeit a while after it has aired. If the launch of Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back-Evolution is successful on Netflix then hopefully we can expect to see more Pokémon in the future.

Are you excited for the release of Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back-Evolution? Let us know in the comments below!