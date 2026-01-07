Home Netflix News

‘Remarkably Bright Creatures’ Netflix Adaptation Sets May 2026 Premiere and PG-13 Rating

Remarkably Bright Creatures Netflix Film Adaptation Preview

Netflix’s adaptation of Shelby Van Pelt’s novel Remarkably Bright Creatures has an official release date: May 2026. The new film is headlined by Sally Field, Lewis Pullman, and Colm Meaney. 

Netflix just announced that its new movieRemarkably Bright Creatures, will be released on May 8, 2026. Filming took place last year, from March to May, in Vancouver, Canada. 

Olivia Newman, who previously directed Where the Crawdads Sing, helmed Remarkably Bright Creatures for Netflix. This is Newman’s second feature film on Netflix, as she previously directed the sports drama First Match.

The project is written by Olivia Newman and John Whittington, and produced by Bryan Unkeless and Peter Craig for Night Owl, alongside David Levine for Anonymous Content. Executive producers include Alyssa Rodrigues for Night Owl, Tony Lipp for Anonymous Content, Erika Hampson, Olivia Newman, Shelby Van Pelt, and Alisa Tager.

Netflix revealed a whole lot more about their upcoming TV series and movies for 2026 at their Next on Netflix event. To read the full list of reveals, proceed to our dedicated page here

The news of the release date comes following the movie getting an official PG-13 rating in December. Per FilmRatings.com, it’s “Rated PG-13 for thematic material, some strong language, suggestive references, and brief drug use.”

Here’s what else is known about the Remarkably Bright Creatures:

The plot of Remarkably Bright Creatures

Shelby Van Pelt Remarkably Bright Creatures Netflix Film Adaptation

Netflix provided an updated official logline for Remarkably Bright Creatures:

“A widow who works at a local aquarium finds joy again when she forms an unlikely bond with a Giant Pacific Octopus and a wayward young man who comes to town in search of family. Together, they will uncover a mystery that will lead them to a life-changing discovery and restore their sense of wonder. Based on the best-selling book.”

As mentioned earlier, this is an adaptation of Shelby Van Pelt’s 2022 novel of the same name. 

The cast of Remarkably Bright Creatures

Ensemble Cast Remarkably Bright Creatures Netflix Film Adaptation

Netflix has confirmed an ensemble cast for Remarkably Bright CreaturesLewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick, Fantastic Four), Colm Meaney (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine), Kathy Baker (The Ranch), Beth Grant (Little Miss Sunshine), Sofia Black (Single Drunk Female), Joan Chen (Didi), and Sally Field (Lincoln).

Sally Field will play the role of Tova and is currently the only cast member whose role has been revealed.

Are you looking forward to watching Remarkably Bright Creatures on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

