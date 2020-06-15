‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Netflix Release Schedule (Updated: June 2020)

Rick & Morty is heading back for its final five episodes of season 4 on AdultSwim and many regions of Netflix around the world still get new seasons added. Here’s a complete breakdown of if and when Rick & Morty season 4 will be added to your Netflix and when.

At this point, Rick & Morty really doesn’t require much introduction given the cultural phenomenon it has become over the past few years.

The space-traveling adventures of Rick & Morty have seen several seasons released thus far with plenty of specials released onto Adult Swims social media pages.

The fourth season aired its first five episodes between November and December 2019 with the final five now due out on May 3rd, 2020, and wrapping up on May 31st, 2020.

Netflix also featured in season 4 of Rick & Morty with a casual jab at the easiness that it takes to get a show greenlit at Netflix. South Park technically was first but this was just as funny.

Let’s first cover a few of the major regions that don’t get new seasons of Rick & Morty just to save you some time.

Why isn’t Rick & Morty on Netflix in the US

Unlike some of the regions we’ll move onto, Rick & Morty has never been available on Netflix in the United States. The AdultSwim show has instead been available via streaming through Hulu although that will be changing slightly in 2020 but only in the fact that another streaming option is now available.

From later this year, both Hulu and HBO Max will be sharing the license to Rick & Morty. It’s unclear whether Netflix will be able to get in on the action too, but it seems highly unlikely.

As Netflix Life notes, Hulu isn’t expected to get Rick & Morty season 4 until later in the year possibly October.

HBO Max released in late May 2020 with seasons 1 through 3. However, season 4 is also not likely to hit the service until after season 4 concludes although there’s no official confirmation on this yet.

Will Rick & Morty Season 4 be on Netflix in the UK?

Netflix UK was a tricky one. We had suspected that season 4 would never come to Netflix UK given that new episodes have been going exclusively to Channel 4 and their 4oD service.

However, in May 2020, we got word that yes, Rick & Morty season 4 is coming to Netflix UK on June 16th, 2020.

News: Rick & Morty s4 arrives on 16 June 🤘 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 13, 2020

Netflix UK did fail to mention that only the first half of the fourth season will be arriving, with the second half arriving at a later date.

Our prediction is that the second half of Rick & Morty season 4 will be coming to Netflix UK in November 2020.

When season 4b of Rick & Morty will be on Netflix internationally

Many regions of Netflix get weekly episodes of Rick & Morty and as of early June 2020 are streaming the entire season 4 library.

These include (the full list via Unogs) Netflix Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, most of mainland Europe, Spain and India.

We hope that clears up the rather complicated streaming plans for Rick & Morty on Netflix around the world. Are you looking forward to the final batch of season 4 hitting Netflix? Let us know down below.