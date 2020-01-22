‘Riverdale’ Season 4 Netflix Release Schedule for 2020

Riverdale is soon returning on The CW for season 4. In this Netflix release schedule, we’ll cover when season 4 of Riverdale will be on Netflix in the United States and in other regions where it is a Netflix Original.
After a bizarre and often hectic season 3, we’ve been left with even more questions to be answered for the fourth season of Riverdale.
Despite what many have perceived to be a very up and down season, this has done nothing to sedate the popularity of Riverdale. Arguably one of the most popular teen-dramas to date, the CW struck gold with their adaptation of the classic Archie Comic which is seeing a spin-off releasing this year (which sadly won’t be on Netflix).
The production of season 4 has yet to begin but according to the fan page @CWRiverdaleNews on Twitter, filming will begin within a month. Fans will be overjoyed to hear that Riverdale has received a release date for the season 4 premiere, which will air on The CW from the 9th of October, 2019.
#Riverdale season 4 starts filming in less than a month! #TB to day one of filming the pilot in 2016. pic.twitter.com/y1oVC7Djbg
— RIVERDALE NEWS! (@CWRiverdaleNews) June 13, 2019
When will Riverdale Season 4 be coming to Netflix US?
Subscribers in the US won’t be receiving episodes on a weekly basis. Riverdale has always aired on The CW in the US.
Riverdale season 4 will eventually arrive on Netflix US, but the season will have to air fully on The CW before it arrives. Like the seasons that came before Netflix will receive the latest season of Riverdale roughly a week or two after the finale has aired assuming Netflix still gets it in a similar fashion post The CW contract ending.
Depending on how many episodes the series will air will dictate release. Assuming the series runs for another 22 episodes like season 2 and season 3 then Riverdale season 4 will be on Netflix around May 2020.
You may have seen rumors that Riverdale could leave Netflix in the United States but this isn’t the case.
Riverdale Netflix Original Release Schedule
It is well known that outside of the US that Riverdale is an international Netflix Original. The series is also one of the most popular Originals streamed across the globe.
Episodes of Riverdale season 4 will arrive week to week and will arrive the following day after airing in the US. The first episode of season 4 has already premiered on October 9th, this means Netflix received the first episode on October 10th.
With a total of 22 episodes, we know that the finale will arrive sometime in May 2020:
|Episode
|US Air Date
|Netflix Release Date
|S4xE1
|October 9th, 2019
|October 10th, 2019
|S4xE2
|October 16th, 2019
|October 17th, 2019
|S4xE3
|October 23rd, 2019
|October 24th, 2019
|S4xE4
|October 30th, 2019
|October 31st, 2019
|S4xE5
|November 6th, 2019
|November 7th, 2019
|S4xE6
|November 13th, 2019
|November 14th, 2019
|S4xE7
|November 20th, 2019
|November 21st, 2019
|S4xE8
|December 4th, 2019
|December 5th, 2019
|S4xE9
|December 11th, 2019
|December 12th, 2019
|S4xE10
|January 22nd, 2020
|January 23rd, 2020
|S4xE11
|January 29th, 2020
|January 30th, 2020
|S4xE12
|February 5th, 2020
|February 6th, 2020
|S4xE13
|TBC
|TBC
|S4xE14
|TBC
|TBC
|S4xE15
|TBC
|TBC
|S4xE16
|TBC
|TBC
|S4xE17
|TBC
|TBC
|S4xE18
|TBC
|TBC
|S4xE19
|TBC
|TBC
|S4xE20
|TBC
|TBC
|S4xE21
|TBC
|TBC
|S4xE22
|TBC
|TBC
Riverdale infamously has many breaks in between episodes so don’t panic if the latest episode hasn’t arrived as it likely hasn’t even aired yet.
The winter break has been very extensive, but fans will be happy to learn that the next episode arrives soon.
Please Note: The dates in the table above are assuming no breaks between the first 7 episodes. We’ll update the table accordingly once we know more.
What regions will be streaming Riverdale season 4 weekly?
Regions that’ll get weekly episodes of Riverdale season 4 includes but is certainly not limited to:
- Australia
- Canada
- Mainland Europe
- The United Kingdom
- India
- Singapore
- South America
At least, 30 Netflix regions in total air Riverdale as a Netflix Original.
For those wondering whether season 4 will be the last, don’t be. The CW renewed most of their shows for another season going into the 2020/21 season which includes the return of Riverdale season 5.
Are you looking forward to the release of Riverdale Season 4?