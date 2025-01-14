Famke Janssen Netflix Series ‘Amsterdam Empire’ Will Release in 2025: Everything We Know

Netflix is developing a new Dutch crime drama series called Amsterdam Empire starring Famke Janssen of X-Men and GoldenEye fame with Jacob Derwig. The plot will revolve around the Janssen’s character taking revenge against her husband, an owner of a coffee shop empire, for having an affair and trying to take everything he has. The series is described as “an extravagant crime drama full of glamour and grime at the heart of the Amsterdam cannabis scene.” We’ve got your first looks and everything you need to know.

Nico Moolenaar, Bart Uytdenhouwen, and Piet Matthys create the seven-episode series with the trio best known for their other Netflix output, Undercover, and Ferry, two big successes for Netflix. The episodes of Amsterdam Empire were directed by Jonas Govaerts & Max Porcelijn. A Team Productions and Pupkin Film are behind the series, with Seppe Van Grieken (The Serpent) serving as the cinematographer.



Jacob Derwig commented in a press release about Amsterdam Empire when it first got unveiled at Series Mania in March 2024:

“I’m thrilled to share that I’ll be taking on the role of Jack, the wealthy and infamous founder of the Jackal. I’m keen to embody this role and work alongside Famke Janssen, Elise Schaap and the rest of the creative team.”

What’s the plot of Amsterdam Empire?

The official synopsis of Netflix’s Amsterdam Empire reads as follows:

“Jack van Doorn, the rich and notorious founder of the coffee shop empire Jackal, has had to fight his entire career against criminals, competitors, and absurd Dutch laws to become the biggest of them all. When his affair with a well-known journalist comes to light, it turns out that his most dangerous enemy has been living under his roof all this time: his betrayed wife, Betty (Janssen), an ex-pop diva who knows all his weak spots and secrets and will not rest until she has taken everything from him.”

Who is cast in Amsterdam Empire?

The cast of Netflix’s Amsterdam Empire is led by award-winning actors Famke Janssen (X-Men, GoldenEye) and Jacob Derwig (Klem, Maxima) as Betty and Jack van Doorn, respectively. Janssen is also listed as an executive producer on the project, and this is her first ever Dutch role.

Elise Schaap will join them as Marjolein Hofman, Jade Olieberg as Katja Van Doorn, Jesse Mensah as Patrick Van Doorn, and Yannick van de Velde as Erik Ketels. Romana Vrede, Victor Löw, Raymond Thiry, and Chris Nietvelt round out the cast in yet-to-be-announced roles.

What’s the production status of Amsterdam Empire?

Filming for Netflix’s Amsterdam Empire is complete and is now in post-production. Filming took place in the Netherlands over several months in 2024.

Netflix has officially confirmed that Amsterdam Empire will be coming to our screens in 2025, but no concrete date has been provided as of yet. There are some rumors it’s eying a September release, but we haven’t been able to verify.

For more on Netflix’s Dutch output of new series and movies for 2025 and beyond, we’ve got a separate preview that includes highlights like iHostage, Football Parents, Haantjes, and Bad Boa’s.