‘High Tides’ Season 2 Finally Confirms New Netflix Release Date After Delay

The Belgian series High Tides (Knokke Off as it’s known in Belgium) is finally returning to Netflix for its second season. First premiering in December 2023, the Dutch drama follows a group of wealthy teens facing the harsh realities of adulthood. It entered the top 10s in 45 countries and spent 3 weeks in the global top 10 charts.

The release date for High Tides season 2 was initially set for January 31st, 2025, although the show ultimately was a no-show on Netflix’s January 2025 schedule list, and no public announcement has come about when it will arrive. However, we’ve now got word that the second season shifted its release by around two months and is now set to touch down on Netflix globally on March 21st. Netflix has already added the new season in the Netherlands, where it’s now spent 3 weeks in their top 10s.

It comes after the series has already aired its second season on the local Dutch-language network of VRT where the series also remains in full on its VRT Max service. First announced to be returning for a second season in December 2023, cameras began rolling on season 2 back in April 2024.

Per Netflix, season 2 “follows Louise, Daan, and Alex searching for love and recognition. Will Louise choose Daan, Alex, or herself? Can they escape their corrupt world? And will their parents get the punishment they deserve now that Alex’s grandmother intervenes?”

Season 2 consists of eight episodes (down from the ten in season 1), with each running between 29 and 35 minutes, with the first episode appropriately titled, “Welcome back, asshole.”

The cast for the second season will include the return of Pommelien Thijs, Willem De Schryver, Eliyha Altena, Manouk Pluis, Ayana Doucouré, Kes Bakker, Jef Hellemans, Emma Moortgat, Anna Drijver, Ruth Becquart, Geert Van Rampelberg, Ini Massez, Pieter Genard, Jasmine Sendar and Felicia van Remoortel.

This is one of several major Dutch TV shows and movies scheduled to drop throughout 2025. The biggest of the bunch is undoubtedly Amsterdam Empire, which is set to be headlined by Famke Janssen. Other titles include Roosters, iHostage, The Dinner Club, and Football Parents.

Here are a few first looks at the new season of the show and one behind-the-scenes pics from the upcoming second season.

Are you excited about High Tides finally returning for season 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.