Netflix Showcases Nine Dutch Movies and Series Coming in 2025

As 2024 winds down, Netflix continues to offer new first looks and information about their upcoming slates in different regions. Up next today is The Netherlands, with Netflix confirming new details for nine of its titles, mostly set to debut in 2025, with one notable exception.

Showcasing the new upcoming titles, Antoinette Beumer, head of Original series (scripted and non-scripted), said, “We are thrilled to unveil an incredible lineup of productions for the Benelux!” adding, “We are committed to delivering local stories that captivate and resonate with our audience. These projects, though diverse in nature, share a unique and authentic essence that we’re proud to bring to life. Our excitement for these captivating productions is boundless, and we can hardly wait for 2025 to share them with the world!”

New Dutch Series Coming to Netflix in 2025

Amsterdam Empire

Expected to arrive later in 2025 (we’re hearing around October – subject to change) is Amsterdam Empire, a new drama series headlined by Hollywood star Famke Janssen as well as Jacob Derwig, Elise Schaap, Jade Olieberg, Jesse Mensah, Yannick van de Velde, Romana Vrede, Victor Löw, Raymond Thiry and Chris Nietvelt.

Janssen plays Betty, the wronged wife of Jack van Doorn, the rich and notorious founder of the coffee shop empire Jackal. Today, Netflix confirmed that the new series will consist of seven episodes and provided two first-look images (see above).

Football Parents

New first looks were revealed for the new comedy series Football Parents (Voet Balouders), penned by Ilse Warringa, who also co-directs with Albert Jan van Rees. The series offers a humorous take on overly involved parents meddling in their children’s football games. Warringa stars alongside an ensemble cast that includes Eva van Gessel, Mariana Aparicio, Michiel Nooter, Edwin Jonker, and others.

High Tides Season 2 to Premiere on Netflix in January 2025

Knokke Off, or High Tides, was swiftly renewed for season 2 last year, and Netflix confirmed that the new batch of episodes, which entered production earlier this year, will debut globally on January 31st, 2025. The streamer provides the following synopsis for the upcoming season:

“The new season follows Louise, Daan and Alex searching for love and recognition. Will Louise choose Daan, Alex, or herself? Can they escape their corrupt world? And will their parents get the punishment they deserve now that Alex’s grandmother intervenes?”

The Dinner Club

The other brand-new title announcement is a new scripted series based on the top-selling novel by Saskia Noort, The Dinner Club, with writer Dorien Goertzen behind the script.

“I am incredibly proud that my story is getting a new life on Netflix,” Saskia Noort said at the event, “The Dinner Club is one of my most beloved books, and the idea that it is now coming to life as a series is a dream come true. I can’t wait to see how the characters and stories are brought to the screen.”

Further cast and more information will be announced at a later date.

Roosters

First unveiled in May 2024, Roosters (also known as ) will star Jeroen Spitzenberger, Waldemar Torenstra, André Dongelmans, and Benja Bruijning. At today’s event, Netflix unveiled the female side of the cast, which will include Jennifer Hoffman, Jelka van Houten, Fockeline Ouwerkerk, and Eva Laurenssen, as well as some new first-look images.

Yolanthe Cabau Documentary Series

Following in the footsteps of the Spanish series I Am Georgina and the German series Kaulitz & Kaulitz, this represents the first major reality series push for the country on Netflix, following star Yolanthe Cabau as she sets up a new life in Los Angeles seeking global fame. Produced by NewBe, Cabau had the following to say about the new series, “I made a conscious decision to step out of the spotlight for a while to focus on myself and Xess. The past few years have been challenging, but I can confidently say that I am more empowered than ever. I offer an honest glimpse into my life as a mother, actress, and entrepreneur, as well as my mission with Free A Girl. Through this, I hope to inspire others.”

New Dutch Movies Coming to Netflix in 2025

Bad Boa’s

Described as a buddy cop film starring Jandino Asporaat and Werner Kolf, we got our first look at the new movie today with the movie following an unlikely duo of a dedicated special and reckless ex-detective having to work together to investigate a murder.

Ferry 2

Coming to Netflix just before we tick into 2024 is the long-awaited sequel to Ferry (which itself is a sequel to a Netflix Original series), which is set to debut on December 20th, 2024.

Frank Lammers, Huub Smit, and Aiko Mila Beemsterboer are all returning for the sequel with a batch of new first looks unveiled.

iHostage

Previously announced in February of this year with a title yet to be announced, Bobby Boremans is helming this new hostage thriller that’s already completed production. Based on a true story, the film switches through multiple perspectives of a hostage situation that’s gripped a city. Horizon Film is producing it and stars Soufiane Moussouli, Marcel Hensema, Loes Haverkort, and Louis Talpe. A broad 2025 release window was given.

