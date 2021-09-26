What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2021

Welcome to the most comprehensive look at what’s coming to Netflix in the US throughout September 2021. Below, we’ll walk you through all of the new TV shows, documentaries and movies coming to Netflix throughout the month.

As always, you’ll want to keep an eye on removals just as much as the new additions. There’s already a bunch of movies worth watching that will expire on the first of the month.

If you’re looking for a bit more information on all the Netflix Originals, check out our dedicated Netflix Original preview.

What’s Coming to Netflix US in September 2021

Coming to Netflix US on September 1st

A Cinderella Story (2004) – Hilary Duff family rom-com adapting the fairytale.

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House (2017) – An all-star cast unites for this mystery crime movie based on the Agatha Christie novel. Stars Glenn Close, Max Irons, Christina Hendricks and more.

– An all-star cast unites for this mystery crime movie based on the Agatha Christie novel. Stars Glenn Close, Max Irons, Christina Hendricks and more. Anjaam (1994) – Bollywood thriller.

– Bollywood thriller. Barbie: Big City Big Dreams (2021) – Animated kids hour-long movie featuring the well-known figure.

– Animated kids hour-long movie featuring the well-known figure. Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982) – Sci-fi classic from Ridley Scott.

– Sci-fi classic from Ridley Scott. Brave Animated Series (Season 1) – Adult animated series about a group of superheroes setting out to rid of the world of evil.

– Adult animated series about a group of superheroes setting out to rid of the world of evil. Chappie (2015) – Hugh Jackman features in this sci-fi crime drama about a police robot who becomes self-aware.

– Hugh Jackman features in this sci-fi crime drama about a police robot who becomes self-aware. Cliffhanger (1993) – Sylvester Stallone and John Lithgow co-star in this thriller.

– Sylvester Stallone and John Lithgow co-star in this thriller. Cold Mountain (2003) – Set towards the end of the American Civil War we follow a solider hoping to return home to his childhood sweetheart.

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles (2001) – Adventure comedy from 2 decades ago with Paul Hogan starring as Crocodile Dundee.

– Adventure comedy from 2 decades ago with Paul Hogan starring as Crocodile Dundee. Dear John (2010) – Channing Tatum and Amanda Seyfried co-star in this romance about a soldier on leave falling in love.

– Channing Tatum and Amanda Seyfried co-star in this romance about a soldier on leave falling in love. Do the Right Thing – Unclear what movie this will be.

– Unclear what movie this will be. Freedom Writers (2007) – Hilary Swank biopic on a young teacher who inspires her class of at-risk students.

– Hilary Swank biopic on a young teacher who inspires her class of at-risk students. Green Lantern (2011) – Ryan Reynolds stars as the Green Lantern and is undoubtedly one of the best superhero movies of all time.

– Ryan Reynolds stars as the Green Lantern and is undoubtedly one of the best superhero movies of all time. House Party (1990) – Comedy from Reginald Hudlin about a boy heading to a friend’s house party who couldn’t have prepared for the wildest night of their lives. Due to be getting a reboot from New Line Cinema.

– Comedy from Reginald Hudlin about a boy heading to a friend’s house party who couldn’t have prepared for the wildest night of their lives. Due to be getting a reboot from New Line Cinema. House Party 2 (1991)

House Party 3 (1994)

How to Be a Cowboy (Season 1) N – Reality series hosted by Dale Brisby looking to keep the cowboy tradition alive.

El Patron, radiografia de un crimen / The Boss: Anatomy of a Crime (2014) – Argentinian Spanish language movie based on a true story.

– Argentinian Spanish language movie based on a true story. HQ Barbers (Season 1) – Nollywood comedy series

– Nollywood comedy series Kid-E-Cats (Season 2) – Animated kids series about three kittens exploring the world together.

– Animated kids series about three kittens exploring the world together. Kuroko’s Basketball (Season 3) – Anime series.

– Anime series. Labyrinth (1986) – Jim Henson fantasy starring David Bowie.

Letters to Juliet (2010) – Romantic comedy starring Amanda Seyfried about an American girl vacationing in Italy.

Level 16 (2018) – Sci-fi thriller set in an all-girls academy where two girls begin to realise what they’re being trained for.

– Sci-fi thriller set in an all-girls academy where two girls begin to realise what they’re being trained for. Los Carcamales / Oldsters (Season 1) – Crime comedy Spanish series about a group of elderly men teaming up to form a criminal gang.

– Crime comedy Spanish series about a group of elderly men teaming up to form a criminal gang. Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003) – Rom-com about a high school loser paying a cheerleader to be his girfriend.

– Rom-com about a high school loser paying a cheerleader to be his girfriend. Major Dad (Multiple Seasons) – Classic sitcom starring Gerald McRaney.

– Classic sitcom starring Gerald McRaney. Mars Attacks! (1996) – The absurd cult classic starring Jack Nicholson.

Marshall (2017) – Courtroom biopic of Thurgood Marshall the first-ever Black U.S. Supreme Court justice. Stars Chadwick Boseman, Josh Gad and Kate Hudson.

– Courtroom biopic of Thurgood Marshall the first-ever Black U.S. Supreme Court justice. Stars Chadwick Boseman, Josh Gad and Kate Hudson. Mystery Men (1999) – Fantasy comedy about a group of amateur superheroes.

– Fantasy comedy about a group of amateur superheroes. Once Upon a Time in America (1984) – Classic crime movie based on The Hoods by Harry Grey and starring Robert De Niro, James Wood and Elizabeth McGovern.

– Classic crime movie based on The Hoods by Harry Grey and starring Robert De Niro, James Wood and Elizabeth McGovern. Open Season 2 (2008) – Animated comedy.

– Animated comedy. Rhyme & Reason (1997) – Documentary on the hip-hop that dominated the 1990s.

School of Rock (2003) – Jack Black musical comedy where he trains a group of elementary schoolers how to rock.

– Jack Black musical comedy where he trains a group of elementary schoolers how to rock. Shikara (2020) – Bollywood romantic movie.

– Bollywood romantic movie. Tears of the Sun (2003) – Bruce Willis thriller about a spec-ops commander leading his team into the Nigerian jungle.

– Bruce Willis thriller about a spec-ops commander leading his team into the Nigerian jungle. The Blue Lagoon (1980) – Classic romance movie from director Randal Kleiser about two children who get shipwrecked on a tropical island.

– Classic romance movie from director Randal Kleiser about two children who get shipwrecked on a tropical island. The Interview (2014) – Return of the Sony comedy starring Seth Rogen and James Franco.

– Return of the Sony comedy starring Seth Rogen and James Franco. The Nutty Professor (1996) – Eddie Murphy comedy about a good-hearted but heavily overweight professor finds a way to become skinny.

– Eddie Murphy comedy about a good-hearted but heavily overweight professor finds a way to become skinny. The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000) – Eddie Murphy sequel.

– Eddie Murphy sequel. Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror (Season 1) N – 5-part docu-series releasing on Netflix looking back at the tragic events of 9/11.

– 5-part docu-series releasing on Netflix looking back at the tragic events of 9/11. Welcome Home: Roscoe Jenkins (2008) – Ensemble comedy movie led by Martin Lawrence.

Coming to Netflix on September 2nd

Afterlife of the Party (2021) N – Victoria Justice and Midori Francis headline this new comedy about a young girl dying on her birthday weekend and getting a second chance to right any wrongdoings.

– Victoria Justice and Midori Francis headline this new comedy about a young girl dying on her birthday weekend and getting a second chance to right any wrongdoings. Final Account (2020) – Documentary that interviews some of the last living individuals that survived Hilter’s Third Reich.

– Documentary that interviews some of the last living individuals that survived Hilter’s Third Reich. Here and There – Filipino romance movie.

Hotel Del Luna (Season 1) – Korean drama series set in a hotel where all the guests are ghosts.

– Korean drama series set in a hotel where all the guests are ghosts. Q-Force (Season 1) N – Animated action series about a handsome secret agent and his team of LGBTQ superspies. Featuring the voice talents of Gary Cole, Sean Hayes, Patti Harrison and David Harbour.

– Animated action series about a handsome secret agent and his team of LGBTQ superspies. Featuring the voice talents of Gary Cole, Sean Hayes, Patti Harrison and David Harbour. The Guardian – Thriller about a backup singer promoted to the lead singer in a band but is plagued by supernatural horrors.

Coming to Netflix on September 3rd

Dive Club (Season 1) N – Australian co-production set on the shores of Cape Mercy about a group of teen divers investigating secrets.

Money Heist (Season 5 – Part 1) N – The Spanish cult-hit returns for the first half of a two-part final season.

– The Spanish cult-hit returns for the first half of a two-part final season. Sharkdog (Season 1) N – Animated kids series from ViacomCBS about a 10-year-old with his best friend which is half dog, half shark.

– Animated kids series from ViacomCBS about a 10-year-old with his best friend which is half dog, half shark. Worth (2021) N – 9/11 biopic based on the true story behind a lawyer seeking justice for the victims of the September 11 attacks.

Coming to Netflix on September 5th

Bunk’d (Season 5) – Disney Channel’s comedy series from Pamela Eells O’Connell.

Coming to Netflix on September 6th

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (Season 1 – Episodes 1 & 2) N – Docuseries that is covering the SpaceX manned space flight from the team behind ESPN’s and Netflix’s The Last Dance.

– Docuseries that is covering the SpaceX manned space flight from the team behind ESPN’s and Netflix’s The Last Dance. Shadow Parties (2021) – Nollywood movie from director Yemi Amodu.

Coming to Netflix on September 7th

If I Leave Here Tomorrow: A Film About Lynyrd Skynyrd (2018) – Documentary on the famous rock band.

Kid Cosmic (Season 2) N – The animated kids series continues with Jo learning what it means to be a true leader this season. The show has also been renewed for season 3.

– The animated kids series continues with Jo learning what it means to be a true leader this season. The show has also been renewed for season 3. Octonauts: Above & Beyond (Season 1) N – A new animated spin-off to the main Octonauts series.

– A new animated spin-off to the main Octonauts series. On The Verge (Season 1) N – Comedy-drama series about four women who are all friends getting through life together while experiencing mid-life crises.

– Comedy-drama series about four women who are all friends getting through life together while experiencing mid-life crises. Untold Breaking Point (2021) N – Sports documentary about the American tennis player Mardy Fish.

Coming to Netflix on September 8th

Chhota Bheem (Season 8) – Indian animated kids series.

– Indian animated kids series. Into the Night (Season 2) N – The superb thriller produced in Belgium will continue the fight for survival for the plane full of passengers needing to keep out of the sun.

JJ+E / Vinterviken 2021 (2021) N – Swedish romance movie about the love story between Elisabeth and John-John two youngsters who live in the same city but lead very different lives.

Show Dogs (2018) -Family comedy starring Will Arnett, Natasha Lyonne, Jordin Sparks and Gabriel Iglesias. About a police dog called Max (voiced by Ludacris) who goes undercover at a prestigious dog show.

-Family comedy starring Will Arnett, Natasha Lyonne, Jordin Sparks and Gabriel Iglesias. About a police dog called Max (voiced by Ludacris) who goes undercover at a prestigious dog show. The Circle (Season 3) N – New episodes weekly – A brand new season of the reality series where “flirts, fibers and honest allies” compete.

Coming to Netflix on September 9th

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali (2021) N – Documentary on two icons and influential figures with rare archive footage.

– Documentary on two icons and influential figures with rare archive footage. Mighty Raju (Season 5) – Hindi kids animated series.

– Hindi kids animated series. The Women and the Murderer (2021) N – True crime documentary follows a police chief and a murder victims mother desperately searching for an infamous 1990s serial killer in Paris.

Coming to Netflix on September 10th

Firedrake the Silver Dragon (2021) N – German-produced animated movie about a young dragon who summons the courage to seek a home where he can live free.

Kate (2021) N – Action thriller directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan and headlined by Mary Elizabeth Winstead. About an assassin who has 24 hours left to live after being poisoned.

– Action thriller directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan and headlined by Mary Elizabeth Winstead. About an assassin who has 24 hours left to live after being poisoned. Lucifer (Season 6) N – The final season of the Tom Ellis led detective series where he plays the devil. Expect a teary final season.

Metal Shop Masters (Season 1) N – Reality series hosted by comedian Jo Koy putting iron men and women against the clock to come up with unique builds.

– Reality series hosted by comedian Jo Koy putting iron men and women against the clock to come up with unique builds. Omo Ghetto: the Saga (2020) – Comedy from Nigeria.

– Comedy from Nigeria. Pokemon Master Journey: The Series (Part 1) N – Netflix acquired the exclusive rights to the new animation series in the Pokemon universe.

– Netflix acquired the exclusive rights to the new animation series in the Pokemon universe. Prey (2021) N – A hiking trip into the wild turns into a desperate bid for survival for five friends on the run from a mysterious shooter.

– A hiking trip into the wild turns into a desperate bid for survival for five friends on the run from a mysterious shooter. Titipo Titipo (Season 2) – Animated kids series.

– Animated kids series. Yowamushi Pedal (Season 1) – Sports comedy anime about a young boy who stumbles into a bicycle club.

– Sports comedy anime about a young boy who stumbles into a bicycle club. Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road (2015) – Technically represents the second season of Yoamushi Pedal.

Coming to Netflix on September 13th

Crime Stories: India Detectives (Season 1) N – True-crime docuseries.

Coming to Netflix on September 14th

A StoryBots Space Adventure (2021) N – Animated special set in the Storybots universe.

– Animated special set in the Storybots universe. Jack Whitehall: Travels with my Father (Season 5) N – The fifth and final season of the reality show following British comedian Jack Whitehall.

– The fifth and final season of the reality show following British comedian Jack Whitehall. The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (Season 2) N – Docuseries looking into the best properties around the world.

– Docuseries looking into the best properties around the world. You vs. Wild: Out Cold (2021) N – Interactive Bear Grylls survival special.

Coming to Netflix on September 15th

Castle and Castle (Season 2) – Nollywood courtroom drama series.

– Nollywood courtroom drama series. Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (Season 1 – Episodes 3 & 4) N – Two new episodes of the docuseries.

– Two new episodes of the docuseries. Nailed It! (Season 6) N – Emmy-nominated baking competition show hosted by

Nicole Byer returns.

– Emmy-nominated baking competition show hosted by Nicole Byer returns. Nightbooks (2021) N – Krysten Ritter and Lidya Jewett star in this fantasy horror movie adapting the book by J.A. White about a young boy obsessed with scary stories.

Schumacher (2021) N – F1 documentary on the German racer Michael Schumacher and his career in the sport.

– F1 documentary on the German racer Michael Schumacher and his career in the sport. Too Hot to Handle: Latino (Season 1) N – Latino spin-off of the Netflix reality series.

Coming to Netflix on September 16th

Birth of the Dragon (2017) – Martial arts action drama set in San Francisco’s Chinatown and documents Bruce Lee’s emergence in Hollywood.

– Martial arts action drama set in San Francisco’s Chinatown and documents Bruce Lee’s emergence in Hollywood. He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Season 1) N – Yes, that’s right another He-Man animated series.

https://twitter.com/netflixfamily/status/1428345647934103556

Jaws Movies: Jaws (1975) Jaws 2 (1978) Jaws 3 (1983) Jaws: The Revenge (1987)

My Heroes Were Cowboys (2021) N – Documentary on Robin Wiltshire who was rescued by Westerns and now gets to live his dream life.

– Documentary on Robin Wiltshire who was rescued by Westerns and now gets to live his dream life. Safe House (2012) – Action thriller starring Ryan Reynolds and Denzel Washington.

– Action thriller starring Ryan Reynolds and Denzel Washington. The Smart Money Woman (Season 1) – Nigerian comedy series.

Coming to Netflix on September 17th

Ankahi Kahaniya (2021) N – Hindi anthology movie.

– Hindi anthology movie. Chicago Party Aunt (Season 1) N – Animated comedy series. Featuring the vocal talents of RuPaul, Ike Barinholtz, and Lauren Ash.

– Animated comedy series. Featuring the vocal talents of RuPaul, Ike Barinholtz, and Lauren Ash. Sex Education (Season 3) N – Comedy series seeing the return of all your favorites.

Squid Game (Season 1) N – Korean sci-fi series which will appeal to those who loved Netflix’s Alice in Borderland or Dark.

– Korean sci-fi series which will appeal to those who loved Netflix’s Alice in Borderland or Dark. Tayo and Little Wizards (Season 1) – Kids animation series.

– Kids animation series. The Father Who Moves Mountains / Tata muta muntii (2021) N – Romanian drama about a retired intelligence officer goes searching for his son in the mountains.

– Romanian drama about a retired intelligence officer goes searching for his son in the mountains. The Stronghold (2020) N – French movie about three Marseille cops facing the opportunity of busting a drug network.

Coming to Netflix on September 19th

Dark Skies (2013) – Horror sci-fi from writer/director Scott Stewart. About a family who encounters increasing disturbing events.

Coming to Netflix on September 20th

Grown Ups (2010) – Adam Sandler ensemble comedy movie.

Coming to Netflix on September 21st

Love on the Spectrum (Season 2) N – More love stories from those on the spectrum.

– More love stories from those on the spectrum. Toot-Toot Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes The Wheel (2021) N – Animated kids spin-off.

Coming to Netflix on September 22nd

Crime Stories: India Detectives (Season 1) N –

– Confessions of an Invisible Girl (2021) N – Brazillian rom-com directed by Bruno Garotti.

Dear White People (Season 4) N – The final volume of the comedy series which is expected to have a musical flare

– The final volume of the comedy series which is expected to have a musical flare Falsa Identidy (Season 2) – Spanish-language thriller series.

– Spanish-language thriller series. Europe’s Most Dangerous Man: Otto Skorzeny in Spain – Polish documentary.

– Polish documentary. Intrusion (2021) N – Psychological thriller about a home invasion.

– Psychological thriller about a home invasion. Jaguar (Season 1) N – Spanish-language drama set in the 1960s about a group of Holocaust survivors teaming up to go after Nazis that fled the nation.

– Spanish-language drama set in the 1960s about a group of Holocaust survivors teaming up to go after Nazis that fled the nation. Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan (Limited Series) N – Documentary on a serial rapist who claimed to have multiple personalities.

Coming to Netflix on September 23rd

Bangkok Breaking (Season 1) N – Thai action series about a road rescue serviceman who unravels a city-wide conspiracy in Bangkok.

– Thai action series about a road rescue serviceman who unravels a city-wide conspiracy in Bangkok. Je Suis Karl (2021) N – Multi-language political thriller about the survivor of a terrorist attack joins a youth movement.

The Seven Deadly Sins (Season 5 – Part 2) N – The final set of 12 episodes of the hit anime series The Seven Deadly Sins ahead of the movie release on October 1st.

Coming to Netflix on September 24th

Blood & Water (Season 2) N – The South African teen mystery drama returns.

– The South African teen mystery drama returns. Ganglands (Season 1) N – French thriller series.

– French thriller series. Jailbirds New Orleans (Season 1) N – Spin-off of the documentary series looking into female prisons.

– Spin-off of the documentary series looking into female prisons. Kota Factory (Season 2) N – Indian romantic series which only saw season 1 drop on Netflix in August 2021.

– Indian romantic series which only saw season 1 drop on Netflix in August 2021. Midnight Mass (Season 1) N – Supernatural horror series from Mike Flanagan about the arrival of a priest to a small isolated island.

My Little Pony: A New Generation (2021) N – Exclusive animated feature film set in the My Little Pony universe.

– Exclusive animated feature film set in the My Little Pony universe. Sankofa (2021) – ARRAY releasing presents a 4K restoration of the 1993 Ethiopian classic.

– ARRAY releasing presents a 4K restoration of the 1993 Ethiopian classic. The Great British Baking Show (Collection 9 – New Episodes Weekly) N – The British competition series that sees more master bakers bake in a tent.

– The British competition series that sees more master bakers bake in a tent. The Starling (2021) N – Melissa McCarthy leads this heartfelt movie about a woman who has an ongoing squabble with the bird in her garden.

– Melissa McCarthy leads this heartfelt movie about a woman who has an ongoing squabble with the bird in her garden. Vendetta: Truth, Lies and the Mafia (Season 1) N – Docuseries looking into an anti-mafia coalition that was involved with more crime than the people they set out to catch.

Coming to Netflix on September 28th

Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 1) N – Kids animated series from Chris Nee and the Obamas production company Higher Ground adapting the books of a young girl interested in science.

– Kids animated series from Chris Nee and the Obamas production company Higher Ground adapting the books of a young girl interested in science. Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! (2021) N – Comedy special starring Rob Lowe about Hollywood insiders rating and toasting cinematic tropes.

– Comedy special starring Rob Lowe about Hollywood insiders rating and toasting cinematic tropes. Britney Vs Spears (2021) N – A highly anticipated documentary covering the Britney Spears fight for freedom from film maker Erin Lee Carr.

– A highly anticipated documentary covering the Britney Spears fight for freedom from film maker Erin Lee Carr. The Comey Rule (Limited Series) – Showtime’s limited series looking into the relationship between Donald Trump and James Comey.

Coming to Netflix on September 29th

Friendzone (2021) N – Romantic comedy from France about a man trying to get out of the friendzone.

– Romantic comedy from France about a man trying to get out of the friendzone. MeatEater (Season 10 Part 1) N – A brand new season in the long-running reality series.

No One Gets out Alive (2021) N – British horror thriller about an immigrant searching for the American dream but things take a turn after she finds a room in a boarding house.

– British horror thriller about an immigrant searching for the American dream but things take a turn after she finds a room in a boarding house. Official Secrets (2019) – Keira Knightley, Matt Smith and Matthew Goode star in this biopic about a British whistleblower who leaked info the press about an illegal spy operation conducted by the NSA.

IFC's Official Secrets (2019) arrives on Netflix in the US on September 29th. pic.twitter.com/w5Srtt2Kgz — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) September 2, 2021

Polly Pocket (Season 3 Part 1) – Brand new season of the animated series based on the toy.

– Brand new season of the animated series based on the toy. Sounds Like Love (2021) N – Spanish rom-com about a 30-year-old who is stuck as an assistant but vows to move forward with her life.

– Spanish rom-com about a 30-year-old who is stuck as an assistant but vows to move forward with her life. The Chestnut Man (Season 1) N – Danish series about a young woman found murdered in a playground but a hand above made of chestnuts unravels secrets.

Coming to Netflix on September 30th

Baki Hanma (Season 1) N – New anime spin-off of the Baki series.

Destination Wedding (2018) – Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder star in this romantic comedy about two miserable wedding guests forming a relationship on their shared unpleasantness.

– Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder star in this romantic comedy about two miserable wedding guests forming a relationship on their shared unpleasantness. Edis Starlight (2021) – Music documentary on Turkish musician Edis Görgülü.

– Music documentary on Turkish musician Edis Görgülü. Frontliner – Malaysian tearjerker.

– Malaysian tearjerker. Love 101 (Season 2) N – Turkish teen drama series returns.

– Turkish teen drama series returns. Luna Park (Season 1) N – Italian soap se tin the 1960s.

– Italian soap se tin the 1960s. Smaller and Smaller Circles (2017) – Filipino thriller about a serial killer in Payatas leaving the bodies of young boys in the dump as two Jesuit priests try to solve the murders.

– Filipino thriller about a serial killer in Payatas leaving the bodies of young boys in the dump as two Jesuit priests try to solve the murders. The Phantom (2021) – Crime documentary about Carlos DeLuna who pleaded innocence to his dying breath.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix this month? Let us know down below.