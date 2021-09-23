‘Occupation: Rainfall’ Making SVOD Debut on Netflix in October 2021

The sequel to the 2018 movie Occupation is coming to Netflix in the United States in October 2021 which will mark its SVOD debut. Titled Occupation: Rainfall, the movie will land on Netflix in the US on October 9th, 2021.

Written and directed by Luke Sparke, the sci-fi movie which originates out of Australia is a sequel to the 2018 movie. That 2018 movie, Occupation, has been on Netflix before but is no longer available. It joined Netflix back in January 2019 before being removed two years later in January 2021.

Among the cast for the sequel is Dan Ewing, Temuera Morrison, Daniel Gillies, and Lawrence Makoare. Ken Jeong, known for Knocked Up, Community, Dr. Ken and The Hangover, is also notably in the movie too.

The movie is set after an alien invasion and is about a band of resistance fighters who discover a weapon which may be able to save them and indeed, the world.

Netflix US is the only region we have to receive the movie in October 2021 currently but Netflix UK and Netflix Australia both received the first movie so keep an eye out for your local listings.

Netflix has the movie listed on its coming soon section for the US and lists it as “Dystopian”, “Explosive” and “Suspenseful”.

The movie first released at Monster Fest in October 2020 before getting an Australian theatrical release in January 2021. It also got a home entertainment VOD release this June in the United States.

Rainfall: Occupation isn’t the only movie making its SVOD debut on Netflix in October 2021. Megan Fox’s summer thriller Till Death will also release on Netflix in multiple regions after getting a VOD and limited theatrical run earlier this year.

A sequel to this movie is also on the way too. Here’s how the upcoming movie is pitched with the current working title of Rainfall Chapter 2:

“Continuing on from Occupation Rainfall, Earth’s survivors must face the final onslaught of the Alien invaders and band together to save the planet from impending destruction.”

Will you be checking out this sci-fi film when it hits Netflix US in October 2021? Let us know in the comments down below.