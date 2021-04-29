Netflix Movie ‘Awake’: Arrives in June 2021 & What We Know So Far

Perhaps one for all the insomniacs out there, Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi thriller delves into a world plagued by those unable to sleep, with Jane the Virgin’s Gina Rodriguez in the driver’s seat to save the day. Coming to Netflix in June 2021, we’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Awake, including the plot, cast, trailers, and Netflix release date.

Awake is an upcoming Netflix Original sci-fi thriller movie directed by Mark Raso, and based on the screenplay that he wrote alongside his brother Joseph Raso. Production was handled by Entertainment One and Paul Schiff Productions.

At the time of writing, Awake is scheduled to be the 61st Netflix Original movie to land on Netflix in 2021.

When is the Awake Netflix release date?

It has been confirmed that Awake will premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, June 9th, 2021. Awake will be available to subscribers globally.

What is the plot of Awake?

A devasting world event results in all electronic devices being wiped out, and humans have lost the ability to sleep, quickly consuming the world into chaos. Jill, an ex-soldier, may have the cure to the world’s problem thanks to her daughter Matilda, but delivering her to the right people and saving the world is balanced on a thread as Jill slowly begins to lose her mind from the lack of sleep.

Who are the cast members of Awake?

The entire cast has been confirmed for Awake, but the names of some roles are yet to be revealed:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Matilda Ariana Greenblatt Love and Monsters | The One and Only Ivan | Avengers: Infinity War TBA Jennifer Jason Leigh The Hateful Eight | Dolores Claiborne | Single White Female TBA Shamier Anderson Stowaway | Son of the South | Wynonna Earp TBA Barry Pepper Saving Private Ryan | The Green Mile | True Grit Jill Gina Rodriguez Deepwater Horizon | Annihilation | Jane the Virgin TBA Frances Fisher Titanic | Unforgiven | Holidate TBA Finn Jones Iron Fist | Game of Thrones | The Defenders TBA Gil Bellows Patriot | The Shawshank Redemption | Love and a .45 Clarence Sebastion Piggot Slasher | Kodachrome | Wynonna Earp TBA Sergio Di Zio Flashpoint | The Lookout | The Queen’s Gambit

Young actress Ariana Greenblatt will be very recognizable for subscribers after recently starring in Love and Monsters. Greenblatt may also be recognizable to MCU fans as the young actress starred in Infinity War as the young Gamora.

What is the movie’s runtime?

Awake has a runtime of 96 minutes.

When and where did the production of Awake take place?

Production began in Toronto in August 2019 and lasted for several months. It’s unclear if the global pandemic impacted the post-production of the movie, but it definitely impacted any 2020 release.

Are you excited for the release of Awake on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!