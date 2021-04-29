Indian-American Netflix Movie ‘Skater Girl’: Arrives in June 2021 & What We Know So Far

Coming to Netflix in June 2021 is the incredibly exciting Hindi coming of age drama Skater Girl. One for the skateboarding enthusiasts, we’re keeping track of everything you’ll want to know about Skater Girl, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Skater Girl is an upcoming Indian-American Netflix Original coming-of-age sports drama movie directed by Manjari Makijany who also co-wrote the screenplay alongside her sister Vinati Makijany. Production was handled by Skatepark Films and Mac Productions.

Upon release Skater Girl will become the seventh Indian Netflix Original movie to land in 2021, and the sixth Hindi Original of this year.

When is the Skater Girl Netflix release date?

Skater Girl will be released on Netflix on Friday, June 11th, 2021.

What is the plot Skater Girl?

Prerna, a teenager who resides in the rural state Rajasthan, India is introduced to skateboarding after a thirty-something British-Indian woman introduces skateboarding to her village. Falling in love with the sport, Prerna fights against all odds in order to follow her dream of becoming a skateboarder and compete in the national championships.

Who are the cast members of Skater Girl?

The following cast members have been confirmed for Skater Girl:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Prerna Bhil Rachel Saanchita Gupta Aghatit Ankush Bhil Shafin Patel Thappad Jessica Amy Maghera Hollyoaks | Angry Indian Goddesses | Casulty Erick Jonathan Readwin AmStarDam | Rock & Chips | Echo Beach Maharani Waheeda Rehman Guide | Reshma and Shera | Neel Kamal Shanti Bhil Swati Das Hindi Medium | Space MOMs | Bombay Talkies Ramkesh Bhil Ambrish Saxena Mirzapur | Apharan | Officer Vikram G Ankit Yadav *debuting in Skater Girl* Dadi Kamlesh Gill Vicky Donor | PK | Bajrangi Bhaijaan

When and where did the production of Skater Girl take place?

Production began sometime in late 2019 in Khempur, a rural village near Udaipur, Rajasthan. Interestingly, the set of Skater Girl officially became the first and largest skatepark located in Khempur. Production wrapped up sometime in early 2020.

What is the runtime of Skater Girl?

According to the movie’s official IMDb page, the runtime of Skater Girl is 107 minutes.

What language has Skater Girl been filmed in?

Skater Girl is a bi-lingual film and features both the languages of Hindi and English.

Are you looking forward to the release of Skater Girl on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!