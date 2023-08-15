Scott Pilgrim Netflix Anime Series: Everything We Know So Far

Fans rejoice! An anime adaptation of the 2010 cult classic Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is in development at Netflix. All of the original cast members from the movie are set to return and will be animated by the same studio behind DEVILMAN Crybaby.

Scott Pilgrim began life as a comic, which began its serialization in 2004 in the publisher Oni Press. Written and illustrated by creator Bryan Lee O’Malley, the comic ended in 2010, the same year it was adapted into a live-action film and has since become a cult classic.

Bryan Lee O’Malley will return to the franchise as an executive producer, writer, and co-showrunner alongside Ben David Grabinski. They had the following to say about the exciting announcement:

“We’re getting the band back together! Cera and Winstead, Bhabha, Culkin, Evans, Kendrick, Larson, Pill, Plaza, Routh, Schwartzman, Simmons, Webber, Whitman, and Wong. A stellar cast, perfectly assembled by Edgar Wright. And, with Science SARU leading the phenomenal animation, we couldn’t ask for a better team for this adventure. We can’t wait for fans and newcomers alike to see what we and our partners at Science SARU have been cooking up. It’s going to be a wild ride.”

The series will be directed by Abel Gongora and animated by Science SARU. The Japanese studio previously worked with Netflix on Japan Sinking 2020 and DEVILMAN Crybaby. Other released projects from the studio include Heike Monogatari, Uray Deco, and Garden of Remembrance.

Universal Content Productions, Complete Fiction, and Marc Platt Productions are also attached.

Edgar Wright, who previously directed the film adaptation, returns as executive producer and has the following to say about the upcoming anime:

“One of the proudest and most enjoyable achievements of my career was assembling and working with the dynamite cast of Scott Pilgrim. Since the film’s release in 2010 we’ve done Q&A’s, remembrances and charity read throughs, but there was never the occasion to reunite the whole gang on an actual project. Until now… Original creator Bryan Lee O’Malley, along with writer BenDavid Grabinski have conjured up an anime series of Scott Pilgrim that doesn’t just expand the universe, but also…well, just watch it. I’m more than happy to announce that I have helped coax the entire original cast back to voice their characters on this epic new adventure. You are in for a treat.”

Fellow executive producer Eunyoung Choi also showcased their excitement for the upcoming anime:

“It’s official: we’ve been obsessed with Scott Pilgrim! This series has been a wild ride, full of fresh and thrilling experiences for everyone at Science SARU. Working with such amazing artists and animators under the visionary leadership of director Abel Gongora has been an absolute dream come true. Our team is over the moon about bringing the Scott Pilgrim world to life. We can hardly contain our excitement – this is going to be epic!”

Anamanaguchi has been confirmed to be involved in the score of the new series.

What will the new anime series be about?

For the most part, plot details about the anime series have been kept under wraps beyond a broad synopsis:

“An anime based on the hit graphic novel series that followed the titular Scott, a slacker and bassist living in Toronto who falls in love with a girl named Ramona Flowers, but first must defeat her seven evil exes so they can date.”

Who are the cast members of the Scott Pilgrim anime?

Fans will be incredibly excited to learn that the original cast from the movie has agreed to return and reprise their roles.

All the confirmed returning voices include:

Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim

as Scott Pilgrim Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel

as Matthew Patel Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells

as Wallace Wells Chris Evans as Lucas Lee

as Lucas Lee Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim

as Stacey Pilgrim Brie Larson as Envy Adams

as Envy Adams Alison Pill as Kim Pine

as Kim Pine Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers

as Julie Powers Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram

as Todd Ingram Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves

as Gideon Graves Johnny Simmons as Young Neil

as Young Neil Mark Webber as Stephen Stills

as Stephen Stills Mae Whitman as Roxy Richter

as Roxy Richter Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers

as Ramona Flowers Ellen Wong as Knives Chau

Kyle Wyatt is also rumored to be involved with the project as an announcer.

In August 2023, Michael Cera spoke to Decider.com about the new project telling the outlet that “It’s strange and very fun” returning to the IP after all these years, adding that the world of Scott Pilgrim is “very energetic and really funny.”

Cera went on to praise O’Malley’s script for the series, and Decider provided a small update on where the series is in production, too, saying:

“… they’re recording picture-to-picture, which allows him to watch the scene play out on a screen and hear “exciting” snippets of other people’s voices.”

Are you excited about the upcoming Scott Pilgrim anime adaptation on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!