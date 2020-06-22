Seasons 1-3 of ‘Cobra Kai’ Coming to Netflix in 2020

It’s official, Cobra Kai is heading to Netflix and will be premiering exclusively season 3 and there’s also likely going to be season 4 and hints that we could get other iterations of Karate Kid too. Here’s what we know so far.

For those unaware, Cobra Kai is the spin-off to Karate Kid Sony series that premiered its first two seasons on YouTube Premium. The series is part of the YouTube Originals lineup that has been slowly winding down as of late as YouTube pivots what it wants YouTube Premium to be.

We first got wind that a new home could be in store for Cobra Kai towards the end of May 2020. A report from Deadline further confirmed that Cobra Kai was being shopped with the respective streamer needing to promise to release the third and potentially fourth season in the future.

A further hint (but most probably unconnected) was that Netflix UK just recently got most of the Karate Kid movies added to Netflix from the Sony movie library.

Now, as of June 22nd, 2020 Netflix is set to get seasons 1 through 3 with season 3 skipping release on YouTube Premium likely to carry the full Netflix Original branding.

In a press release, Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg expressed their gratitude in finding a new global streaming home saying:

“Making Cobra Kai has been a dream come true for us since day one. We are thankful for the tireless dedication of Jeff Frost, Chris Parnell, Jason Clodfelter, Karen Tatevosian, and all our partners at Sony for finding us a new home where we can not only continue the series, but also explore opportunities to further expand The Karate Kid universe, we are beyond excited to join our new partners at Netflix and look forward to the show reaching the massive global audience who loves this franchise as much as we do.”

We’ll have a full season 3 preview up in due course but in the meantime, early previews (some as early as July 2019) highlighted the promise of the new season.

Seasons 1 and 2 will be on Netflix later in 2020 (date unspecified at the moment) and season 3 will follow thereafter.