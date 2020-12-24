‘Cobra Kai’ Season 3: Netflix Release Date & What We Know So Far

Seasons 1 and 2 of Cobra Kai are now on Netflix, so all attention now turns to season three, which was due out on Netflix globally on January 8th, 2021 but now moved up to New Year’s Day. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Cobra Kai season 3below, including what to expect, casting news, trailer breakdowns, and all the teasers thus far.

Editor’s note: This preview was last updated on December 24th, 2020 but was first published in August 2020.

Cobra Kai is an American Martial-Arts drama created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg. The series is a continuation of The Karate Kid movies and takes place 34 years after the events of the original Karate Kid.

Everything We Know About Cobra Kai Season Three

When is Cobra Kai season 3coming to Netflix?

In October 2020 we learned that season 3of Cobra Kai is coming to Netflix on January 8th, 2021. That date is global and currently headlines the January 2021 lineup. However, towards the end of November and throughout much of December, that date has been removed from all promotional material.

the battle for the soul of the valley has begun. @CobraKaiSeries season 3 streams January 8th and better yet… season 4 is on the way. pic.twitter.com/tu6e2N2wlq — NX (@NXOnNetflix) October 2, 2020

As we suggested in a piece from a couple of weeks ago detailing the fact Cobra Kai may be moving, that’s now come to fruition.

On December 24th, Netflix announced that it had been pulled up for January 1st.

Okay but for real who gave Johnny their password, there’s no way he’s paying for an account himself. @CobraKaiSeries S3 hits New Year's Day. pic.twitter.com/euft5mxoym — NX (@NXOnNetflix) December 24, 2020

Originally, the expectation was that Cobra Kai season 3 would be coming to Netflix “by the end of Summer” 2020 after the series co-creator, Jon Hurwitz, was asked the question in a Q&A on Twitter.

You will get Cobra Kai this year. I expect it to be out by the end of the summer. — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) June 2, 2020

However, this was then moved back further by Netflix when it released a brand new trailer for seasons 1 and 2 (when the first two seasons joined Netflix) with the end of the video confirming that season 3of Cobra Kai would not be released until 2021.

What to expect from the Cobra Kai season 3 story

Caution: spoilers ahead.

Let’s quickly catch up with the main events of the finale of season 2 which will lead us to speculate and report on what we know about season three.

The future of Cobra Kai is now in the hands of John Kreese who has kicked Johnny Lawrence out of the dojo.

Miguel is now in a critical condition in hospital after his fall in the big high school fight.

Not only is Cobra Kai in danger, so is Miyagi-do which could be canned given the tensions in the LaRusso family.

Robby vanishes after the high school fight.

Let’s now break down what we do know about the story in season three.

It’s been confirmed we’re headed to Okinawa in the new season. We also believe Robby will be going to Okinawa with Daniel LaRusso too (although screens of season 3 reveal Robby does end up in jail too).

Chozen Toguchi was teased in an early trailer too who was first introduced in the second Karate Kid movie.

On October 1st, 2020 a brand new teaser was released for Cobra Kai season three. In the short 14 second trailer, we hear a heart monitor which eventually combines into a single beep signifying that the person (or thing from what we read into it) is dead. Although we know Miguel is currently fighting for his life, we believe this teaser actually refers to Cobra Kai, at least Johnny’s vision for it, is dead.

Season 3 is expected to start not directly after the events of the season 2 finale, rather than quite a bit afterward with William Zabka saying the series picks up after a significant amount of time after.

Here are some of the other snippets of information that have been revealed about season three:

Sam and Tory are set to have more backstory told throughout season three.

We’ll get to hear more about Miyagi-Do’s origins in season three.

Despite lots of rumors, Tory is not Ali’s daughter!

First look pictures for Cobra Kai season three

On December 7th, Netflix released a bunch of new photos for the third season. They’re quite revealing so if you want to go into Cobra Kai season 3 cold, we’d suggest skipping this section.

saving the most badass #CobraKai season 3 pictures till last. 3/3 pic.twitter.com/RaDjlceDoz — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) December 7, 2020

When will the full trailer and reviews be out for Cobra Kai season three?

As revealed by Jon Hurwitz, the full trailer for Cobra Kai season 3 will be releasing on December 9th, 2020.

Reviews are currently embargoed (although most press has access to the third season) for release on December 28th, 2020 at 12:01 PST.

Who will be in the cast for Cobra Kai season three?

We’ll be seeing plenty of returning faces in the next season of Cobra Kai.

Returning Cast Members for Cobra Kai season three

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Miguel Diaz Xolo Maridueña Parenthood, Dealin’ with Idiots, Rush Hour Daniel LaRusso Ralph Macchio The Karate Kid, The Outsiders, My Cousin Vinny Johnny Lawrence William Zabka The Karate Kid, Hot Tub Time Machine, Back to School Amanda LaRusso Courtney Henggeler The Big Bang Theory, Mom, Nobody’s Fool Robby Keene Tannar Buchanan Designated Survivor, Grey’s Anatomy, The Fosters Samantha LaRusso Mary Mouser Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children, Son of the Mask, Body of Proof John Kreese Martin Kove The Karate Kid, Rambo: First Blood. part 2, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Hawk Jacob Bertrand Kirby Buckets, Ready Player One, Rise of the Guardians Aisha Nichole Brown Cobra Kai Demetri Gianni Decenzo 100 Things to Do Before High School, Eagleheart, Saint Francis Moon Hannah Kepple Tell Me Your Secrets, Your Worst Nightmare, The Man Cave Chronicle Carmen Diaz Vanessa Rubio Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Dolly Partons Heartstrings, How to be Single Tory Peyton List Bunk’d, 27 Dresses, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days

New Cast Members for Cobra Kai season three

Two familiar faces could be returning for season three, with both being blasts from the past.

In the final moments of season 2, Johnny threw his smartphone onto the beach. In the closing moments, many thought it would be Robby trying to get in contact with Johnny, but the big twist was Ali sending a friend request to Johnny on Facebook after he messaged her earlier in the season.

According to the website Murphy’s Multiverse, actress Elisabeth Shue has been seen on set of Cobra Kai and will reportedly be reprising her role as Johnny and Daniel’s childhood sweetheart.

Moving on, Tamlyn Tomita who is currently in ABC’s The Good Doctor has been confirmed (sort of) to be in season 3 of the series too. She featured in the second Karate Kid movie as Kumiko and with Daniel returning to Okinawa, this lines up. (h/t Cobra Kai Kid for this tip-off.

Elsewhere, some brand new faces to the franchise will pop up in season 3 including:

Barrett Carnahan as Jared

John Cihangir as Doug Rickenberger

Okea Eme-Akwari as Shawn

Nick Marini as Twig

Han Soto as Pham Minh Thao

This is in addition to a vast number of new background characters and other minor roles for season 3 which can be found on the IMDb page.

How many episodes can we expect from the third season?

We already have confirmation that Cobra Kai will be returning with a further ten episodes.

Each episode will be approximately 30 minutes long, so roughly five hours worth of new Cobra Kai to be enjoyed.

Will Netflix continue the series beyond season three?

The answer to that is yes!

Alongside the date announcement for season three, they announced that season four would be happening.

NEWS: Cobra Kai S3 arrives on Netflix on 8 January. MORE NEWS: It’s been renewed for a fourth season! — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) October 2, 2020

When we originally heard that Netflix was in the running to acquire Cobra Kai, we heard one of the conditions laid out was that it would get renewed beyond its third season.

Season four of Cobra Kai is set to begin filming in early 2021.

Before we leave you, we thoroughly recommend you check out this excellent discussion from Cobra Kai Kid (an awesome fan YouTube account) with the show’s creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, & Josh Heald discussing the past and future of the show.

And in late August 2020, a new video game was announced for the TV series too. It’s a “two-player couch co-op side-scrolling beat-’em-up” that’s due to release on October 27th, 2020 for all major gaming platforms.

Are you looking forward to the release of Cobra Kai season 3on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!