‘Sector 36’ Indian Crime-Thriller Coming to Netflix in October 2024

A chilling new crime thriller from India, Sector 36, based on real events, will premiere on Netflix in October 2024. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Sector 36, including the plot, cast, trailers, and Netflix release date.

Sector 36 is an upcoming Indian Netflix Original Hindi-language crime thriller directed by Aditya Nimbalkar and written by Bodhayan Roychaudhury. Maddock Films and Jio Studios produce the film.

Upon release, Sector 36 will be the seventh Hindi-language Netflix Original film to be released on the streaming service in 2024.

When is Sector 36 coming to Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that Sector 36 will be released on September 13th, 2024! The film premiered at the 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne on August 18th, 2024.

Netflix has yet to unveil a teaser or trailer for the film, but we expect one to be released soon.

What is the plot of Sector 36?

Inspired by true events, Sector 36 is centered around a police officer determined to find and stop a cunning serial killer after several children from the slum go missing.

Who are the cast members of Sector 36?

Vikrant Massey is the film’s lead, but we’ve yet to learn the role’s name.

The rest of the cast for Sector 36 is as follows;

Deepak Dobriyal (Tanu Weds Manu Returns).

(Tanu Weds Manu Returns). Darshan Jariwala (Million Dollar Arm) as Dy SP Rastogi.

(Million Dollar Arm) as Dy SP Rastogi. Mahadev Singh Lakhawat (Vedaa) as Constable Bishnoi.

(Vedaa) as Constable Bishnoi. Baharl Islam (Asene Kunuba Hiyat).

(Asene Kunuba Hiyat). Ipshita Chakraborty Singh (Chhapaak).

(Chhapaak). Deepak Rai (Sanju) as Jail Superintendent).

(Sanju) as Jail Superintendent). Ajeet Singh (Drishyam 2) as Pathak.

What is the runtime?

The runtime has been confirmed at 123 minutes.

What language has Sector 36 been filmed in?

It’s unclear if there will be any other dubs for Sector 36, but it was filmed using the Hindi-Language.

