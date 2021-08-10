‘Shaman King’ Will Return for Season 2 at Netflix

13 episodes of the anime series Shaman King just landed on Netflix around the world and good news if you’ve already blown through them, more is on the way. In fact, we suspect up to three seasons are guaranteed for the show with the next batch hopefully coming to Netflix before the end of the year.

Shaman King is an internationally licensed Netflix Original shonen anime series, adapted from the manga of the same name by author Hiroyuki Takei. The anime also serves as a reboot of the 2001 anime adaptation of the manga.

Manta Oyamada, a seemingly average middle school student, is revealed to the power to see spirits. Upon a fateful encounter where his powers are revealed, Oyamada is enlisted into helping You Asakura, a shaman-in-training, who has the goal of becoming the Shaman King. But in order to become the next Shaman King, Asakura must take part in the Shaman fight, a legendary tournament that. pits the worlds strongest shamans against each other in order to determine who will become king.

Why doesn’t Netflix simulcast Shaman King?

This is a question that we’ve answered before where shows are locked in what’s dubbed Netflix Jail. The answer is a combination of things but essentially, don’t expect Netflix to simulcast or drop new episodes of Shaman King weekly.

At the time of publishing this article, a total of 17 episodes of Shaman King have been broadcast in Japan.

When is Season 2 of Shaman King coming to Netflix?

Just like we reported in our original preview for Shaman King, we’re fully expecting the release of the second season in November 2021. Our evidence for a November release is due in part to the scheduled release of the Shaman King Blu-Ray volumes;

Volume 1 – August 25th, 2021 | Episodes 1-13

Volume 2 – November 24th, 2021 | Episodes 13-26

Volume 3 – February 23rd, 2022 | Episodes 27-39

Volume 4 May 25th, 2022 | Episodes 40-52

Netflix has yet to confirm an exact release date, but an early November release is the most likely.

This also means we expect season 3 in February 2022, and the fourth and final season in May 2022.

Are you excited for more Shaman King on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!