DC’s ‘Titans’ Season 3 Sets Netflix International Release Date for December 2021

Titans season 3 has finally set its release date on Netflix in international regions which will be in December 2021. Sadly, Titans is not available on Netflix in the US.

The superhero series based on Teen Titans that debuted back in October 2018 on the now-defunct DC Universe was back for its third season in 2021 and will even be returning a fourth season likely in 2022.

In the US, the show moved over to HBO Max for its third season but outside the United States, Netflix still has the license where it markets the show as a Netflix Original.

Internationally some of the DC Universe (now HBO Max) DC shows have strange distribution. While Titans was sold to Netflix, the companion show Doom Patrol was licensed away to Amazon Prime. The same can be said for some of The CW DC shows too.

Season 3 began dropping on August 12th before wrapping up on October 21st.

When will Titans be on Netflix internationally?

Netflix doesn’t receive weekly drops of Titans like it does for some other DC shows and instead has to wait a few months after wrapping.

Our original prediction was that Netflix internationally would receive Titans season 3 sometime Q3-Q4 of 2021.

We were proved to be correct with it now confirmed that Titans season 3 will be on all Netflix international regions on December 8th, 2021.

As we stated above, all regions are expected to receive Titans season 3 including regions where HBO Max has launched in 2021 whether that be Spain, the Nordic regions or Latin America.

Could Titans be leaving Netflix?

Titans has been rumored to be departing Netflix internationally as HBO Max slowly rolls out around the world (although in most cases it won’t be for at least five years based on existing deals).

We haven’t heard any official from either WarnerMedia or Netflix but we have heard rumors at least that Netflix only picked up a number of seasons and that it could depart when HBO Max rolls out. Again, nothing official but the same has been rumored for Close Enough which Netflix recently picked up internationally.

For many, it’ll likely be a positive thing when HBO Max does eventually release outside the US given a lot of their licenses are spread across multiple providers.

Will Titans seasons 1-3 be on Netflix in the United States?

In the United States, you can almost certainly rule out any possibility of it hitting Netflix.

DC Universe was home to the first two seasons but moved to HBO Max starting November 1st, 2020 as DC Universe was retired.

Are you looking forward to watching Titans season three on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.