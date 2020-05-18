She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Comes to an End After 5 Seasons on Netflix

It has taken what feels like an incredibly short amount of time, but She-Ra and the Princesses of Power has come to an end on Netflix after five excellent seasons. Below we’ve discussed the reasons as to why the series has come to an end, and if there’s any chance on a potential return for the beloved animated franchise.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is a Netflix Original animated series created by Noelle Stevenson and is a reboot of the 1985 animation, She-Re: Princess of Power. the series has been wildly praised for its representation of the LGBT community, story, acting, and animation.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Ended (Last Updated: 18/05/2020)

We’ve known for quite some time now that season 5 would be the last season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.

There’s no mistaking that the series was coming to an end, with plenty of the advertising having an added emphasis around the world “final.”

The final season is here. #SheRa is now streaming on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/o3M2UWueHC — She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (@DreamWorksSheRa) May 15, 2020

Was She-Ra and the Princesses of Power canceled?

Despite the odd internet rumor or two, fans will be glad to learn that the She-Ra had not been canceled, and five seasons was always the plan.

In an interview with Animation Magazine, series creator Noelle Stevenson all but confirmed that the series would run for five seasons:

When I first pitched the show, I approached it as if had one season, but we now have four arcs of 13 episodes done. I had ideas for the big overall scheme for the show. The first thing I did was create a vision board, pulling inspiration from a variety of sources. I had the incredible luxury of working with a team of great writers. It was great to brainstorm and come up with this rich world in great detail. Get a lot of ideas and throw everything at the wall and see what sticks.

The second story arc took place across seasons 2 and three, which had a total of 13 episodes, which means Noelle Stevenson and her writing team stuck to the four-story arcs they had written.

Could She-Ra and the Princesses of Power return for more seasons?

There’s no denying that with a series as popular as She-Ra, that there will always be a demand for more seasons from fans.

Whether or not She-Ra returns for more adventures is entirely up to DreamWorks, and Noelle Stevenson.

In an interview with Digital Spy and discussing a return to the series, Stevenson admitted that she is “open to it.”

Stevenson also had the following to say about returning to the series:

Of course there’s always the temptation to want to check back in with them, or spend more time with characters that feel like our friends, but doing so would require additional conflict, which isn’t always as satisfying as we want.

The series creator also went into a little more detail about not wanting to ruin or “dilute” any of the story or the journeys that the characters undertook.

Could we expect to see a film or spin-off of She-Ra?

Taking into consideration how popular the franchise has become, you can bet it’s definitely crossed the minds of the higher-ups of DreamWorks Television and Netflix.

One thing is for certain, and that is the voice of She-Ra herself, Aimee Carrero, who is more than open to exploring the franchise further, and would love to reprise her role in the future.

Carrero and her fellow cast members took part in a watch party to celebrate the final season of She-Ra:

Thank you for joining our #SheRa Premiere Party tonight. We are so proud of this show. We have poured our hearts and souls into every second, every line, every frame. We hope you love it as much as we loved making it.💕✨⚔️🌈🦄👑 pic.twitter.com/32DLEOiDBE — Aimee Carrero 🌈 SHE-RA #SheRaSpoilers⚡️ (@aimeecarrero) May 15, 2020

Breaking New Ground

In under two years, five seasons, and fifty episodes, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power has broken ground where other series have failed to do so, both on and off Netflix.

In particular, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power have done an amazing job in presenting LGBT relationships to children who have watched the series. There are multiple same-sex relationships throughout the seasons, not to mention the title character herself is in love with her long time friend Catra, to which, in the finale the pair finally shared their first on-screen kiss.

Love is love after all, regardless of gender, race, or creed.

Would you have liked to of seen more of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!