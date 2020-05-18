‘Cardcaptor Sakura’ is Coming to Netflix in June 2020

90s babies rejoice! The highly popular anime series, Cardcaptor Sakura will be available to stream on Netflix in June 2020. Multiple seasons will be arriving upon release, giving you a much-needed anime binge.

Cardcaptor Sakura is a Japanese anime series based on the shōjo manga series of the same name by the team of authors known as Clamp. The manga ran between 1996 and 2000, with the anime adaptation broadcast in Japan between 1998 and 2000.

Japanese elementary school student Sakura Kinomoto stumbles upon the book of Cow Cards in the library. Upon opening the book, Sakura accidentally let loose all of the magical cards that were stored inside. To prevent a worldwide catastrophe, Sakura must catch all of the escaped cards, and enlists the help of her best friend, Tomoyo, and Kerberos, the card’s guardian.

When is Cardcaptor Sakura coming to Netflix US?

Thanks to it being listed in the coming soon category of the Netflix app, we now know that Cardcaptor Sakura will be coming to Netflix US on June 1st.

At the time of writing it’s unclear how many seasons of Cardcaptor Sakura will be coming to Netflix, but we do know it will be multiple.

In total, there are three seasons of Cardcaptors Sakura listed on IMDb for a total of 96 episodes. Netflix has been known to split seasons up, but according to information on Unoggs, regions that already stream the series haven’t seen the three seasons split apart.

Is Cardcaptor Sakura coming to Netflix in other regions?

At the time of writing the only region, we know of that will be receiving Cardcaptor Sakura is Netflix US.

It hasn’t been revealed if either Netflix UK, Australia, or Canada will also receive multiple seasons of Cardcaptor Sakura.

The following regions are already streaming seasons of Cardcaptor Sakura:

Region Seasons Episodes Portugal 3 96 Spain 3 96 Hong Kong 3 95 Czech Republic 2 70 Germany 2 70 Greece 2 70 Hungary 2 70 Iceland 2 70 India 2 70 Israel 2 70 Italy 2 70 Japan 2 70 Lithuania 2 70 Netherlands 2 70 Poland 2 70 Romania 2 70 Russia 2 70 Singapore 2 70 Slovakia 2 70 South Africa 2 70 Sweden 2 70 Thailand 2 70 Turkey 2 70

Are you looking forward to watching Cardcaptor Sakura on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!