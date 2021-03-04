Is ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 1 on Netflix?

The shonen anime series Jujutsu Kaisen has been in high demand from Netflix subscribers. But is Jujutsu Kaisen actually on Netflix? Sadly it isn’t, except for the one lucky country that gets all of the latest anime. Allow us to point you in the right direction towards Jujutsu Kaisen and below we’ll discuss if the anime will be coming to Netflix in the near future.

Jujutsu Kaisen is a Japanese shonen anime adaptation of the manga of the same name by author Gege Akutami. The franchise has easily become one of the most popular and fastest-growing in Japan. Since the manga’s first chapter release in Japan over 36 million copies have been sold worldwide.

The production is handled by the animation studio Mappa, who has done an incredibly job animating the dark fantasy series. Mappa is also the studio behind the animations of Kakegurui, Dorohedoro, and the final season of Attack on Titan.

In order to save his Occult Research Club friends from a curse, highschooler Yuji Itadori swallows a cursed object that houses the extremely powerful curse Sukuna. Itadori is able to retain his body but is sentenced to death by the Jujutsu sorcerers, an order of powerful cursed users that exorcise curses. His death sentence is postponed when Itadori agrees to join the Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School where he will learn how to use cursed energy himself and fine the remaining fingers of Sakuna.

Is Jujutsu Kaisen available to stream on Netflix?

Yes… and no. While Jujutsu Kaisen is available to stream on Netflix, the only region with the anime in its library is Japan. The first season has been airing on a weekly basis in Japan. Sadly, it’s not as simple as just using a VPN to access the Japanese library, none of the current episodes are available to stream with English subtitles, and are only available to stream in the Japanese dub.

Where can I stream Jujutsu Kaisen in my country?

To watch the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen you will need a subscription to Crunchyroll. Outside of Asia, Crunchyroll has the exclusive streaming license.

On the platform, subscribers have access to dubs and subs in multiple different languages such as English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

In the US, you can also stream the English dub of Jujutsu Kaisen on HBO Max.

Will Jujutsu Kaisen come to Netflix in the future?

You can never definitively rule out Jujutsu Kaisen coming to Netflix sometime in the near future, but with the series currently on HBO Max, it’s extremely unlikely.

It could take years before we see Jujutsu Kaisen on Netflix.

Would you like to see Jujutsu Kaisen on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!