‘Sifu’ Movie in Development at Netflix with ‘John Wick’ Director Chad Stahelski as a Producer

Netflix is developing a live-action adaptation of the popular indie video game Sifu, with John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski producing. Details are limited, but here’s everything we know so far.

Produced by game developer Sloclap, the beat ’em up video game Sifu was released in 2022 and sold over 3 million copies by February 2024. As reported by Deadline, John Wick director Chad Stahelski has joined the project as a producer with partners Jason Spritz and Alex Young through their 87Eleven Entertainment banner. They join Story Kitchen producers Mike Goldberg and Dmitri M. Johnson.

Stahelski directed all four John Wick movies, and his production company 87Eleven Entertainment is also working on several other projects, including Ghost of Tsushima for Sony, Highlander for Lionsgate, and the adaptation of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six.

Slocap’s Jordan Layani, Pierre Tarno, Jeff Ludwig, Elena Sandoval, and Timothy I. Stevenson are confirmed as executive producers. T.S. Nowlin will reportedly write the script. A director for Sifu has yet to be announced. Sifu has already received a small adaptation, as the video game was adapted into an episode of Amazon Prime’s Levels.

What is the plot of Sifu?

The game is set in China, where the child of a martial arts schoolmaster is left for dead after the school is destroyed and his father is murdered by a disgraced former student, along with four other martial artists. Saved by a mysterious amulet that can resurrect the dead, this child finds that each use of the amulet greatly ages its user. For years, he studies his targets as he embarks on a quest for revenge.

What is the production status?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

The film is still in early development, and it’s unclear how long it will take before things progress. We expect to learn more in the coming months.

Are you looking forward to watching Sifu on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!