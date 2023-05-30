Skybound Games ‘WrestleQuest’ Coming to Netflix in August 2023

WrestleQuest has just been confirmed to be released across multiple platforms in August 2023, with Netflix Games set to be the exclusive home for the game’s mobile iteration.

First announced in March 2022, the game wasn’t initially set to arrive on Netflix, with the announced platforms at the time being “Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4 gaming consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.”

The game was also recently at PAX East but notably did not carry any Netflix branding on the announcement trailer at the time.

But then, a new trailer from Skybound Games dropped today titled “Legends Trailer” that featured the Netflix Games logo right at the end alongside a new release date (it had originally been planned to release in May 2023).

Developed by Mega Cat Studios based in Pittsburgh in the United States, the developer describes the game as “Classic RPG combat meet wrestling moves, match styles, and gimmicks galore.”

The game will feature some wrestling icons, including Jake the Snake Roberts, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, and André the Giant.

Netflix confirmed to What’s on Netflix that WrestleQuest, alongside other platforms, would be released on Netflix Games on August 8th, 2023

WrestleQuest will join a myriad of other acquisitions and original games in development at Netflix Games for release in 2023 and beyond. Other upcoming titles include Oxenfree II: Lost Signals coming to Netflix in July, Shadow And Bone: Destinies, scheduled for later in 2023, and Monument Valley 1 & 2 in 2024.

The game also marks the second collaboration between Skybound Games and Netflix, with their first release being Before Your Eyes released in July 2022.

Are you looking forward to WrestleQuest hitting Netflix Games this summer? Let us know in the comments.