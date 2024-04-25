Every month, Netflix adds some new content but removes plenty of movies and series due to how licensing works. Below, we’ve got the definitive list of all the departures Netflix US has scheduled throughout May 2024.
As always, everything on this list is subject to change. You’ll also notice our lists are much larger than others on the internet who copy and paste from Netflix’s abbreviated list of departures. That’s because we list EVERYTHING set to depart in addition to listing titles that are leaving on the day of departure. That means if you want to watch something that’s going to be leaving on May 1st, you’ll need to do so by April 30th.
Missed any of the April 2024 removals?
Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix in May 2024
What’s Leaving Netflix in May 1st
- 13 Going on 30 (2004)
- 27 Dresses (2008)
- 30 Days of Night (2007)
- Above Suspicion (2019)
- Angelina Ballerina (Seasons 1-2)
- Anger Management (2003)
- Annabelle (2014)
- Antz (1998)
- Apollo 13 (1995)
- Barney and Friends (Seasons 13 and 14)
- Beethoven (1992)
- Bird on a Wire (1990)
- Cowboys & Aliens (2011)
- Desperado (1995)
- Down with the King (2021)
- Dumb and Dumber (1994)
- Einsatzgruppen: The Nazi Death Squads (Limited Series)
- Elvis (2022)
- Erin Brockovich (2000)
- Fletch (1985)
- Fried Green Tomatoes (1991)
- Hong Kong West Side Stories (Season 1)
- How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)
- Igor (2008)
- Joker (2019)
- Jurassic Park (1993)
- Jurassic Park III (2001)
- Kindergarten Cop (1990)
- King Kong (2005)
- Legion (2010)
- Love & Basketball (2000)
- Mamma Mia! (2008)
- Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again! (2018)
- Margot at the Wedding (2007)
- Medici (Seasons 1-3) Netflix Original Removal
- Munafik 2 (2018) Netflix Original Removal
- Octonauts (Seasons 1-4)
- Parenthood (1989)
- Play Misty for Me (1971)
- Silver Linings Playbook (2012)
- Silverado (1985)
- Simon (Season 1)
- Sincerely Yours, Dhaka (2018)
- Sixteen Candles (1984)
- Soul Surfer (2011)
- Step Brothers (2008)
- Sun Cry Moon (2019)
- Sur Sapata (2019)
- Tammy (2014)
- The ‘Burbs (1989)
- The Change-Up (2011)
- The First Purge (2018)
- The Flintstones (1994)
- The Florida Project (2017)
- The Four Seasons (1981)
- The Glass Castle (2017)
- The Good Shepherd (2006)
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park(1997)
- The Other Side of the Mountain (1975)
- The Purge: Election Year (2016)
- The Sting (1973)
- The Yeti Adventures (2018)
- Tom and Jerry (2021)
- Twins (1988)
- Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too? (2010)
- Underworld: Evolution (2006)
- Vanquish (2021)
- Warrior (2011) – Not the HBO series but rather the Tom Hardy movie.
- Whiplash (2014)
- Why Did I Get Married? (2007)
- Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008)
- Zoom: Academy for Superheroes (2006)
What’s Leaving Netflix on May 2nd
- Bennett’s War (2019)
- Lady Driver (2019)
- Magic Mike’s Last Dance (2023)
- Roped (2020)
- The Stand at Paxton County (2020)
What’s Leaving Netflix on May 3rd
- Boys Over Flowers (2009)
- Chris Distefano: Speshy Weshy (2022) – Netflix Original Removal
- Iris (2009)
- Survive the Night (2020)
What’s Leaving Netflix on May 4th
- Arctic Dogs (2019)
What’s Leaving Netflix on May 6th
- In Our Mothers’ Garden (2020)
What’s Leaving Netflix on May 7th
- City of God: 10 Years Later (2013)
What’s Leaving Netflix on May 8th
- Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? – Theatre Play (1999)
What’s Leaving Netflix on May 9th
- Uncut Gems (2019)
What’s Leaving Netflix on May 10th
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)
What’s Leaving Netflix on May 11th
- Illegal Woman (2020)
- St. Vincent (2014)
- The Defected (Season 1)
What’s Leaving Netflix on May 12th
- Where The Crawdads Sing (2022)
What’s Leaving Netflix on May 14th
- Ahaan (2019)
- Mere Pyare Prime Minister (2019)
- Rencor tatuado (2018)
What’s Leaving Netflix on May 15th
- Fifty Shades of Black (2016)
- I Hear You (Season 1)
- Sleepless Society: Two Pillows & A Lost (Season 1)
What’s Leaving Netflix on May 16th
- I Hear You (2019)
- Long Live the Bonus Family (2022)
- Sleepless Society: Two Pillows & A Lost Soul (2020)
- Sleight (2016)
What’s Leaving Netflix on May 17th
- Born in Gaza (2014)
- Born in Syria (2016)
- Dying to Tell (2018) – Netflix Original Removal
- Mokalik (2019)
- October 1 (2014)
- Phone Swap (2012)
- The Bridge (2017)
- The CEO (2016)
- The Figurine (2009)
What’s Leaving Netflix on May 18th
- Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir (2021)
What’s Leaving Netflix on May 19th
- Laerte-se (2017) – Netflix Original Removal
- Well-Intended Love (2020)
What’s Leaving Netflix on May 20th
- Hating Peter Tatchell (2020)
- Rosario Tijeras (Mexico) (Seasons 1-3)
What’s Leaving Netflix on May 21st
- 678 (2009)
- Asmaa (2011)
- Until Midnight (2019)
What’s Leaving Netflix on May 22nd
- Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live at Abbey Road Studios (2020)
What’s Leaving Netflix on May 23rd
- Minari (2021)
- The Boxtrolls (2014)
What’s Leaving Netflix on May 27th
- Mako Mermaids: An H2O Adventure (Seasons 3-4)
First Look at What’s Leaving Netflix in June 2024
- 2012
- Boyz n the Hood
- Burlesque
- The Choice
- The Disaster Artist
- Forever My Girl
- The Great Gatsby
- Happy Gilmore
- The Hunger Games
- The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2
- The Impossible
- Insidious
- L.A. Confidential
- Lakeview Terrace
- The Mick: Seasons 1-2
- Noah
- Oh, Ramona!
- The Other Guys
- Silent Hill
- Skyscraper
- Split
- Think Like a Man
- Think Like a Man Too
- You’ve Got Mail
Keep this post bookmarked, as it will be continuously updated throughout April 2024 and into May 2024 as we learn of more removals.