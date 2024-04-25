Every month, Netflix adds some new content but removes plenty of movies and series due to how licensing works. Below, we’ve got the definitive list of all the departures Netflix US has scheduled throughout May 2024.

As always, everything on this list is subject to change. You’ll also notice our lists are much larger than others on the internet who copy and paste from Netflix’s abbreviated list of departures. That’s because we list EVERYTHING set to depart in addition to listing titles that are leaving on the day of departure. That means if you want to watch something that’s going to be leaving on May 1st, you’ll need to do so by April 30th.

Missed any of the April 2024 removals?

Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix in May 2024

What’s Leaving Netflix in May 1st

13 Going on 30 (2004)

27 Dresses (2008)

30 Days of Night (2007)

Above Suspicion (2019)

Angelina Ballerina (Seasons 1-2)

Anger Management (2003)

Annabelle (2014)

Antz (1998)

Apollo 13 (1995)

Barney and Friends (Seasons 13 and 14)

Beethoven (1992)

Bird on a Wire (1990)

Cowboys & Aliens (2011)

Desperado (1995)

Down with the King (2021)

Dumb and Dumber (1994)

Einsatzgruppen: The Nazi Death Squads (Limited Series)

Elvis (2022)

Erin Brockovich (2000)

Fletch (1985)

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991)

Hong Kong West Side Stories (Season 1)

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

Igor (2008)

Joker (2019)

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Kindergarten Cop (1990)

King Kong (2005)

Legion (2010)

Love & Basketball (2000)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again! (2018)

Margot at the Wedding (2007)

Medici (Seasons 1-3) Netflix Original Removal

Munafik 2 (2018) Netflix Original Removal

Octonauts (Seasons 1-4)

Parenthood (1989)

Play Misty for Me (1971)

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Silverado (1985)

Simon (Season 1)

Sincerely Yours, Dhaka (2018)

Sixteen Candles (1984)

Soul Surfer (2011)

Step Brothers (2008)

Sun Cry Moon (2019)

Sur Sapata (2019)

Tammy (2014)

The ‘Burbs (1989)

The Change-Up (2011)

The First Purge (2018)

The Flintstones (1994)

The Florida Project (2017)

The Four Seasons (1981)

The Glass Castle (2017)

The Good Shepherd (2006)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park(1997)

The Other Side of the Mountain (1975)

The Purge: Election Year (2016)

The Sting (1973)

The Yeti Adventures (2018)

Tom and Jerry (2021)

Twins (1988)

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too? (2010)

Underworld: Evolution (2006)

Vanquish (2021)

Warrior (2011) – Not the HBO series but rather the Tom Hardy movie.

Whiplash (2014)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008)

Zoom: Academy for Superheroes (2006)

What’s Leaving Netflix on May 2nd

Bennett’s War (2019)

Lady Driver (2019)

Magic Mike’s Last Dance (2023)

Roped (2020)

The Stand at Paxton County (2020)

What’s Leaving Netflix on May 3rd

Boys Over Flowers (2009)

Chris Distefano: Speshy Weshy (2022) – Netflix Original Removal

Iris (2009)

Survive the Night (2020)

What’s Leaving Netflix on May 4th

Arctic Dogs (2019)

What’s Leaving Netflix on May 6th

In Our Mothers’ Garden (2020)

What’s Leaving Netflix on May 7th

City of God: 10 Years Later (2013)

What’s Leaving Netflix on May 8th

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? – Theatre Play (1999)

What’s Leaving Netflix on May 9th

Uncut Gems (2019)

What’s Leaving Netflix on May 10th

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)

What’s Leaving Netflix on May 11th

Illegal Woman (2020)

St. Vincent (2014)

The Defected (Season 1)

What’s Leaving Netflix on May 12th

Where The Crawdads Sing (2022)

What’s Leaving Netflix on May 14th

Ahaan (2019)

Mere Pyare Prime Minister (2019)

Rencor tatuado (2018)

What’s Leaving Netflix on May 15th

Fifty Shades of Black (2016)

I Hear You (Season 1)

Sleepless Society: Two Pillows & A Lost (Season 1)

What’s Leaving Netflix on May 16th

I Hear You (2019)

Long Live the Bonus Family (2022)

Sleepless Society: Two Pillows & A Lost Soul (2020)

Sleight (2016)

What’s Leaving Netflix on May 17th

Born in Gaza (2014)

Born in Syria (2016)

Dying to Tell (2018) – Netflix Original Removal

Mokalik (2019)

October 1 (2014)

Phone Swap (2012)

The Bridge (2017)

The CEO (2016)

The Figurine (2009)

What’s Leaving Netflix on May 18th

Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir (2021)

What’s Leaving Netflix on May 19th

Laerte-se (2017) – Netflix Original Removal

Well-Intended Love (2020)

What’s Leaving Netflix on May 20th

Hating Peter Tatchell (2020)

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico) (Seasons 1-3)

What’s Leaving Netflix on May 21st

678 (2009)

Asmaa (2011)

Until Midnight (2019)

What’s Leaving Netflix on May 22nd

Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live at Abbey Road Studios (2020)

What’s Leaving Netflix on May 23rd

Minari (2021)

The Boxtrolls (2014)

What’s Leaving Netflix on May 27th

Mako Mermaids: An H2O Adventure (Seasons 3-4)

First Look at What’s Leaving Netflix in June 2024

2012

Boyz n the Hood

Burlesque

The Choice

The Disaster Artist

Forever My Girl

The Great Gatsby

Happy Gilmore

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2

The Impossible

Insidious

L.A. Confidential

Lakeview Terrace

The Mick: Seasons 1-2

Noah

Oh, Ramona!

The Other Guys

Silent Hill

Skyscraper

Split

Think Like a Man

Think Like a Man Too

You’ve Got Mail

Keep this post bookmarked, as it will be continuously updated throughout April 2024 and into May 2024 as we learn of more removals.