Netflix’s New Superhero K-Drama ‘The Atypical Family’ Sets May 2024 Release

Some of JTBC’s spring lineup of K-dramas are heading to Netflix in May 2024, including the fantasy romance drama The Atypical Family. Here’s everything we know about the K-drama so far.

The Atypical Family is an internationally licensed South Korean Netflix Original romantic fantasy drama series directed by Jo Hyun Taek and written by Joo Hwa Mi.

The first episode of The Atypical Family will be released on Netflix on May 4th, 2024.

The series has twelve episodes, with new episodes arriving twice a week on Saturdays and Sundays. The K-dramas finale is dated June 9th, 2024.

Each episode has an approximate runtime of 70 minutes.

Episode Release Schedule

Episodes of The Atypical Family will first be broadcast on South Korean cable network jTBC before arriving on Netflix.

Episode Netflix Release Date 1 04/05/2024 2 05/05/2024 3 11/05/2024 4 12/05/2024 5 18/05/2024 6 19/05/2024 7 25/05/2024 8 26/05/2024 9 01/06/2024 10 02/06/2024 11 08/06/2024 12 09/06/2024

What is the plot of The Atypical Family?

Bok Gwi Doo and his family all have mysterious powers. His is the ability to travel back in time, but only to happy memories in his life. But after he is diagnosed with depression, he suddenly loses his ability to time travel, and thanks to problems of the modern world, soon the remainder of his family lose their powers too. But, when Do Da He walks into their lives and begins to live with them, her influence may be the key to returning their powers.

Who are the cast members of The Atypical Family?

Jang Ki Yong plays the role of Bok Gwi Joo. The actor is known for his roles in dramas such as Shin Woo Yeo in My Roommate is a Gumiho, Park Morgan in Search: WWW, and Kim Soo Hyun in Kill It.

Chun Woo Hee plays the role of Do Da Hee. The actress will be seen in Netflix’s upcoming K-drama The 8 Show and previously seen in the romantic Netflix K-drama Be Melodramatic.

The supporting cast members are as follows;

Go Doo Shim as Bok Man Heum.

Kim Su Hyun as Bok Dong-Hee.

Park So Yi as Bok Yi Na.

Oh Man Seok as Eom Soon Gu.

Kim Geum Soon as Baek Il Hong.

Ryu Abel as Grace.

Choi Kwang Rok as Noh Hying Tae.

