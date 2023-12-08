Every Sony Movie Coming to Netflix in 2024 & Beyond

Another year is just around the corner, and below, we’ll be taking you through all the Sony Pictures movies currently known to be released theatrically and then subsequently heading to Netflix in select regions in the first window, including the United States.

Before we dig in, we should quickly cover who this list covers. Almost all Netflix regions stream movies from Sony Pictures. Still, this list explicitly covers the first window deal Netflix has with the distributor in the United States, India, and a few other select regions. This is an updated version of our 2023 and Beyond article, which we’ll no longer maintain.

List of Sony Movies Streaming on Netflix Now

Firstly, this is a quick reminder of every Sony movie that has dropped on Netflix since this deal began in 2022. Titles marked with an asterisk have since been removed, as they’ve been streaming for 18 months.

Honey Girls*

Never Back Down: Revolt*

Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America*

Umma

Uncharted

Morbius

Father Stu

Where the Crawdads Sing

Sniper: Rogue Mission

Bullet Train

The Invitation

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

The Woman King

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody

A Man Called Otto

The Son

Missing

Living

65

The Pope’s Exorcist

Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World

Love Again

The Machine

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)

The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile

No Hard Feelings

It Ain’t Over

Insidious 6: The Red Door

Gran Turismo

Sony Movies Coming in 2024 & Beyond

The Equalizer 3

Director: Antoine Fuqua

Cast: Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning, Eugenio Mastrandrea, David Denman

Theatrical Release Date: September 1st, 2023

Confirmed Netflix Release Date: January 1st, 2024

Dumb Money

Director: Craig Gillespie

Cast: Paul Dano, Pete Davidson, Vincent D’Onofrio, America Ferrera, Nick Offerman, Anthony Ramos

Theatrical Release Date: September 15th / 29th (select/wide release)

Predicted Netflix Release Date: ~January/February 2024



Thanksgiving

Director: Eli Roth

Cast: Patrick Dempsey, Addison Rae, Milo Manheim, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Nell Verlaque, Rick Hoffman

Theatrical Release Date: November 17th, 2023

Predicted Netflix Release Date: ~March 2024

Anyone But You

Director: Will Gluck

Cast: Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell, Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, Hadley Robinson

Theatrical Release Date: December 15th

Predicted Netflix Release Date: ~April 2024

It Ends with Us

Director: Justin Baldoni

Cast: Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni

Theatrical Release Date: February 9th, 2024

Predicted Netflix Release Date: ~June 2024

Madame Web

Director: S. J. Clarkson

Cast: Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim

Theatrical Release Date: February 14th, 2024

Predicted Netflix Release Date: ~June 2024

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Director: Gil Kenan

Cast: Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt

Theatrical Release Date: March 29th, 2024

Predicted Netflix Release Date: ~July 2024

The Garfield Movie

Director: Mark Dindal

Cast: Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong

Theatrical Release Date: May 24th, 2024

Predicted Netflix Release Date: ~September 2024

Bad Boys 4

Director: Adil & Bilall

Cast: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez

Theatrical Release Date: June 14th, 2024

Predicted Netflix Release Date: ~October 2024

Harold and the Purple Crayon

Director: Carlos Saldanha

Cast: Zachary Levi, Lil Rel Howery, Zooey Deschanel, Ravi Patel, Camille Guaty

Theatrical Release Date: August 2nd, 2024

Predicted Netflix Release Date: ~November 2024

Kraven the Hunter

Director: J. C. Chandor

Cast: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Russell Crowe, Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola

Theatrical Release Date: August 30th, 2024

Predicted Netflix Release Date: ~December 2024

Sony Movies Coming to Netflix in 2025 and Notes

Rounding out the list, then, let’s take a look at the Sony movies that will likely be headed your way in 2025 in no particular order:

Venom 3

The Karate Kid 2

Paddington in Peru

Fixed

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

We should also mention that Netflix has been picking up some but not all Sony Pictures Classics releases. We don’t really know what the criteria of these movies are to come to Netflix, so let’s quickly list through all of the new SPC movies that could drop in 2024:

Compartment No.6

Mothering Sunday

The Duke

Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story

The Phantom of the Open

Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams

Return to Seoul

One Fine Morning

Turn Every Page: The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb

Carmen

The Miracle Club

Shortcomings

Carlos

Strange Way of Life

The Persian Version

They Shot the Piano Player

Shayda

A Little Prayer

The Peasants

Freud’s Last Session

The Teachers’ Lounge

Daddio

Farnsworth House

John Prine: Hello in There

The Magnificent Life of Marcel Pagnol

The Mission

We Grown Now

Wicked Little Letters

A Winter’s Journey

Napoleon is another movie we know won’t be coming to Netflix despite being distributed by Sony Pictures because Apple TV+ ultimately owns it.

What new Sony movies are you looking forward to watching? Let us know in the comments.