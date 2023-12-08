Every Sony Movie Coming to Netflix in 2024 & Beyond

Another year is just around the corner, and below, we’ll be taking you through all the Sony Pictures movies currently known to be released theatrically and then subsequently heading to Netflix in select regions in the first window, including the United States.
Before we dig in, we should quickly cover who this list covers. Almost all Netflix regions stream movies from Sony Pictures. Still, this list explicitly covers the first window deal Netflix has with the distributor in the United States, India, and a few other select regions. This is an updated version of our 2023 and Beyond article, which we’ll no longer maintain.
List of Sony Movies Streaming on Netflix Now
Firstly, this is a quick reminder of every Sony movie that has dropped on Netflix since this deal began in 2022. Titles marked with an asterisk have since been removed, as they’ve been streaming for 18 months.
- Honey Girls*
- Never Back Down: Revolt*
- Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America*
- Umma
- Uncharted
- Morbius
- Father Stu
- Where the Crawdads Sing
- Sniper: Rogue Mission
- Bullet Train
- The Invitation
- Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song
- Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
- The Woman King
- Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody
- A Man Called Otto
- The Son
- Missing
- Living
- 65
- The Pope’s Exorcist
- Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World
- Love Again
- The Machine
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)
- The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile
- No Hard Feelings
- It Ain’t Over
- Insidious 6: The Red Door
- Gran Turismo
Sony Movies Coming in 2024 & Beyond
The Equalizer 3
Director: Antoine Fuqua
Cast: Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning, Eugenio Mastrandrea, David Denman
Theatrical Release Date: September 1st, 2023
Confirmed Netflix Release Date: January 1st, 2024
Dumb Money
Director: Craig Gillespie
Cast: Paul Dano, Pete Davidson, Vincent D’Onofrio, America Ferrera, Nick Offerman, Anthony Ramos
Theatrical Release Date: September 15th / 29th (select/wide release)
Predicted Netflix Release Date: ~January/February 2024
Thanksgiving
Director: Eli Roth
Cast: Patrick Dempsey, Addison Rae, Milo Manheim, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Nell Verlaque, Rick Hoffman
Theatrical Release Date: November 17th, 2023
Predicted Netflix Release Date: ~March 2024
Anyone But You
Director: Will Gluck
Cast: Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell, Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, Hadley Robinson
Theatrical Release Date: December 15th
Predicted Netflix Release Date: ~April 2024
It Ends with Us
Director: Justin Baldoni
Cast: Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni
Theatrical Release Date: February 9th, 2024
Predicted Netflix Release Date: ~June 2024
Madame Web
Director: S. J. Clarkson
Cast: Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim
Theatrical Release Date: February 14th, 2024
Predicted Netflix Release Date: ~June 2024
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
Director: Gil Kenan
Cast: Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt
Theatrical Release Date: March 29th, 2024
Predicted Netflix Release Date: ~July 2024
The Garfield Movie
Director: Mark Dindal
Cast: Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong
Theatrical Release Date: May 24th, 2024
Predicted Netflix Release Date: ~September 2024
Bad Boys 4
Director: Adil & Bilall
Cast: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez
Theatrical Release Date: June 14th, 2024
Predicted Netflix Release Date: ~October 2024
Harold and the Purple Crayon
Director: Carlos Saldanha
Cast: Zachary Levi, Lil Rel Howery, Zooey Deschanel, Ravi Patel, Camille Guaty
Theatrical Release Date: August 2nd, 2024
Predicted Netflix Release Date: ~November 2024
Kraven the Hunter
Director: J. C. Chandor
Cast: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Russell Crowe, Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola
Theatrical Release Date: August 30th, 2024
Predicted Netflix Release Date: ~December 2024
Sony Movies Coming to Netflix in 2025 and Notes
Rounding out the list, then, let’s take a look at the Sony movies that will likely be headed your way in 2025 in no particular order:
- Venom 3
- The Karate Kid 2
- Paddington in Peru
- Fixed
- Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse
We should also mention that Netflix has been picking up some but not all Sony Pictures Classics releases. We don’t really know what the criteria of these movies are to come to Netflix, so let’s quickly list through all of the new SPC movies that could drop in 2024:
- Compartment No.6
- Mothering Sunday
- The Duke
- Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story
- The Phantom of the Open
- Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams
- Return to Seoul
- One Fine Morning
- Turn Every Page: The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb
- Carmen
- The Miracle Club
- Shortcomings
- Carlos
- Strange Way of Life
- The Persian Version
- They Shot the Piano Player
- Shayda
- A Little Prayer
- The Peasants
- Freud’s Last Session
- The Teachers’ Lounge
- Daddio
- Farnsworth House
- John Prine: Hello in There
- The Magnificent Life of Marcel Pagnol
- The Mission
- We Grown Now
- Wicked Little Letters
- A Winter’s Journey
Napoleon is another movie we know won’t be coming to Netflix despite being distributed by Sony Pictures because Apple TV+ ultimately owns it.
What new Sony movies are you looking forward to watching? Let us know in the comments.