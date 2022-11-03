Netflix To Stream ‘Sniper: Rogue Mission’ From December 2022

The first batch of December 2022 releases are being announced and among includes the latest Sniper movie, Sniper: Rogue Mission, that’ll come to Netflix US exclusively as part of Sony Pictures’ first window deal with the streamer.

Oliver Thompson writes and directs this action thriller based that is part of the long-running Sniper movie franchise that started its run nearly 30 years ago in 1993.

In total, this is the ninth entry in the Sniper franchise, and while it helps to have seen previous entries, it’s not necessary, given each movie has a mostly different cast and a new premise.

The movie first premiered as a direct-to-video release (meaning it skipped a theatrical release) on August 16th, 2022.

Here’s what you can expect from the new movie that drops on Netflix US on December 1st, 2022:

“When a crooked federal agent is involved in a human sex trafficking ring, Sniper and CIA Rookie Brandon Beckett goes rogue, teaming up with his former allies Homeland Security Agent Zero and assassin Lady Deathto uncover the corrupt agent and take down the criminal organization.”

Among the cast includes Chad Michael Collins, who has starred as Brandon Beckett in every entry of the movie franchise since 2011’s Sniper: Reloaded.

Other new faces include Ryan Robbins (Sanctuary), Josh Brener (The Internship), Sayaka Akimoto (Ultraman Saga), Dennis Haysbert (Far from Heaven), Jocelyn Hudson (The Strain) and Brendan Sexton III (Don’t Breathe 2).

The movie comes to Netflix as part of the first window deal Netflix has with Sony Pictures and its subsidiaries. It’s the deal that allows Netflix to currently stream titles like Uncharted, Morbius, Father Stu, and Where The Crawdads Sing (coming in November).

Can you stream the previous Sniper movies on Netflix?

No, at least not in the United States.

According to Unogs, Canada, the UK, and Australia are streaming some of the older entries but no region has the full collection of Sniper movies.

Don’t worry Sniper fans, you’ll also be getting another entry in the franchise beyond Rogue Mission. In an interview with ComingSoon.net, Chad Michael Collins stated that a tenth movie is in the works.

Will you check out Sniper: Rogue Mission when it hits Netflix US on December 1st? Let us know in the comments.